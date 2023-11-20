Can Architecture Fight Intolerance?

Save this picture! Shenzhen Women & Children’s Center / MVRDV. Image: © Xia Zhi

Respecting others seems like something still distant from prevailing in humanity. In a world where news bombards us with various forms of violence, it is always necessary to find ways to recognize the worth and dignity of each person and to respect differences. We need to cultivate tolerance towards what we don't know, and in this regard, architecture can be an important ally.

+ 3

As a constructed object and a cultural product, architecture can play a crucial role in promoting diversity and mitigating intolerance. Today, on the International Day for Tolerance—a date established by the UN in 1995 to emphasize everyone's right to freedom of thought, conscience, and religion—we showcase buildings that serve as symbols and spaces for discussions, protection, and celebration of diverse ways of existence. These structures demonstrate that by constructing inclusive spaces, we can break barriers and cross borders to connect with those different from ourselves. In doing so, we open up new perspectives for each individual through meaningful exchanges.

Intending to resonate conceptually with the deep African heritage in the United States, Freelon Adjaye Bond won the competition to design the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture. The museum guides visitors on a historical and emotional journey through expansive column-free spaces, dramatic entrances of natural light, and a diverse material palette, including precast concrete, wood, and a glass skin behind a bronze envelope. Through its design, program, and content, this project serves as a showcase for all Americans, illustrating how their stories and cultures are shaped and influenced by global factors, with a specific focus on the perspective of the Black community.

Also the result of a public competition, the Museum of Memory and Human Rights in Santiago, Chile, was designed by Mario Figueroa, Lucas Fehr, and Carlos Dias. Among various aspects of the project, a notable feature is the transparency effect 'from the inside out,' achieved through the combination of glass and a copper envelope, particularly striking at night when the building transforms into a splendid urban lamp resting over the square. This subtle yet powerful symbolism arises from the architectural design, ensuring that the museum's memory and significance remain ingrained in the everyday life of Chile.

Yasmeen Lari's humanitarian work poses a challenge to highlight a single project, but it's worth noting how she employs traditional techniques to weave architectures that address important local social issues. For instance, when constructing community buildings and women's centers in various villages in Sindh, Pakistan, she acknowledges the needs of women for social spaces outside the home, separate from public areas. These spaces contribute to the support and empowerment of women.

In this context, transforming a former mixed-use tower in Shenzhen into the Women & Children’s Center is worth noting. Executed by MVRDV, the space features a facade that shines with vibrant colors in the city center and provides well-being spaces for women and children. These spaces comprise a library, an auditorium, a children's theater, and a 'discovery room.' Additionally, there are therapy rooms specifically designed to address the mental health needs of the community.

Working with marginalized communities is also a way to combat intolerance and bring new life opportunities to citizens. Designed by Keré Architecture, the Kamwokya Community Center aims to preserve and celebrate the public and open character of the site rather than imposing a new aesthetic. By gently expanding this space using a language familiar to the local population, combined with technical quality ensuring user comfort, the community takes ownership and pride in the space, actively contributing to its management.

Finally, on a smaller scale, it is noteworthy to mention the Homomonument project, which converges architecture, memory, and heritage. Designed by Karin Daan, the project won a competition organized by the municipality of Amsterdam in 1980. The monument pays tribute to gays and lesbians persecuted for their sexual orientations during the Nazi occupation in the Netherlands, becoming the world's first to address such an event. Today, it has become a symbolic site in the city, serving as a special point for the Amsterdam Pride Parade and also as an urban stage where the entire community can celebrate, honor, and advocate for various causes.

Therefore, creating spaces for communities experiencing violence can become a powerful tool to promote tolerance and celebrate cultural diversity, contributing to more inclusive and understanding societies. Beyond considering only programs and uses, incorporating significant signs and symbols in buildings and cities is a tangible way to express and respect the diverse cultural identities that make up the entire population.