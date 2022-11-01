Submit a Project Advertise
Kamwokya Community Center / Kéré Architecture

Kamwokya Community Center / Kéré Architecture

Kamwokya Community Center / Kéré Architecture

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Community Center
Kampala, Uganda
  • City : Kampala
  • Country : Uganda
Kamwokya Community Center / Kéré Architecture - Exterior Photography
Text description provided by the architects. The Kamwokya Community Centre is the fruit of a partnership between the local non-profit Kamwokya Christian Caring Community, which runs sports, leisure, and artistic activities in one of the poorest areas of Uganda’s capital, Kampala, and the Ameropa Foundation, which works internationally on projects that aim to improve the lives of marginalized communities.

Kamwokya Community Center / Kéré Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows
Kamwokya Community Center / Kéré Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows
The project's goal is to maintain and enhance the public and free character of the site, seeking not to impose, but to uplift it gently. The playground provides a more conducive space for the activities already happening on site, such as sports training and matches, spontaneous gatherings, community events, workshops, music, and dance classes.

Kamwokya Community Center / Kéré Architecture - Exterior Photography, Brick
Kamwokya Community Center / Kéré Architecture - Interior Photography, Closet, Windows, Brick, Facade
The entire project is raised on a platform featuring an efficient drainage system to protect it from recurrent floods during heavy rains. The platform is divided into distinct areas by slight differences in level that allow multiple activities to take place simultaneously without interfering with one another. The main sports field, drained and shaded, is surrounded by tribune-like steps to watch the games or gather informally.

Floor plan
Floor plan
Section
Section

On the platform, two naturally ventilated buildings house a small gym, an internet café, various multi-purpose rooms for classes and workshops, a music studio, and an office, as well as an adjacent sanitary block. These spaces are covered by two butterfly roofs raised by steel structures to allow for airflow, which gives a strong identity to the site in its urban context.

Kamwokya Community Center / Kéré Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows
Kamwokya Community Center / Kéré Architecture - Interior Photography
Beyond its practical function, the project aims to transform the community by becoming a source of inspiration and pride that in turn can create a sense of agency and ownership.

Kamwokya Community Center / Kéré Architecture - Exterior Photography
Project location

Address:Kampala, Uganda

Kéré Architecture
Cite: "Kamwokya Community Center / Kéré Architecture " 01 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/991513/kamwokya-community-center-kere-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

