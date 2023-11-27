Building Upon the Built: Adaptive Reuse of Industrial Architecture in Brazil

Save this picture! Teatro Erotídes de Campos - Engenho Central / Brasil Arquitetura. © Nelson Kon

In the global context, the first factories emerged in the latter part of the 16th century, primarily housing typographic workshops. Over time, their purposes expanded to include carpentry, tapestry, and porcelain workshops. However, the recognizable form of industrial buildings we see today only took shape in the 18th century, closely tied to the transformations brought about by the Industrial Revolution. The shift from human labor to machinery fundamentally altered the scale of these structures, turning them into expansive warehouses.

Three centuries have elapsed since then, and we still live alongside the architectural remnants of our cities' industrial history. These large structures, entwined with urban development, are fundamental for the inhabitants' daily lives. In this ongoing process, some factories persist in their original functions, while others have been left abandoned or subjected to interventions that breathe new life into these spaces.

Recently, the practice of adaptive reuse has gained significant attention, especially as it aligns with the sustainable development of cities. This approach plays a crucial role in reducing carbon emissions produced by the civil industry during demolition and construction processes, thus contributing to the mitigation of the adverse impacts of climate change. Industrial constructions, in particular, are noteworthy for their distinctive physical characteristics, which include spacious interiors, visible structures and installations, zenithal lighting, and the flexibility to accommodate various programs.

In a country where a major design influence is the adaptive reuse of a factory complex, exemplified by the iconic Sesc Pompeia designed by Lina Bo Bardi, which, in turn, inspired notable works such as the Teatro Erotides de Campos - Engenho Central by Brazil Arquitetura, a firm directly descended from Lina, it is not surprising to encounter many compelling projects actively facilitating new interactions within existing spaces. These projects emphasize the innovative reuse of old factory architectures.

Keep reading to see some of these examples.

"An old industrial complex located in Sao Paulo is the place of production of a stamping factory and customized products. Providing adequate space for the exhibition of those items and reception of the customers and guests was the design goal. The space has a closed showroom, a meeting room, and a bar attached."

"The project to occupy the hangar should not only reflect the MALHA collective's concerns about sustainability but also promote meeting and exchange. Space should be treated as a great democratic site of debate and learning. The starting point for the occupation strategy was the use of containers as the main constructive element that would allow the distribution of the program throughout the hangar, as well as a quick and clean construction."

"Located in the busy Sertório Avenue the site was already occupied by a two-story building on its front and a storage warehouse on the back of the lot. This was the site chosen by the ThyssenKrupp company to establish its GSS division – Global Shared Services – in Latin America."

"The project´s main challenge, since the beginning, was to transform an old shed into a restaurant and coffee shop in the middle of a block, in Pinheiros, São Paulo. The shed, originally a foundry factory, later a car garage, gave us the chance to work with a lot of original elements, inherited from its previous occupations."

"This pavilion, dating back to 1932, has housed various activities over the years, including boat manufacturing, flour production, and even dance events. Barra do Ribeiro is home to several industrial pavilions from this period, facing Lake Guaíba, remnants of a prosperous era in navigation in the state. The school factory has three classrooms, also oriented towards circulation, featuring internal frames that evoke the traditional window designs found in schools."

"The starting point of the project was the rehabilitation of an old shed in Vila Madalena seeking to maintain its language and structure, contrasting it with specific and precise interventions. The project proposes a neutral architecture and interior that will function as a background to receive a variety of products with different colors, functions, and dimensions."