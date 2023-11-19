The Second Studio Podcast: Interview with Mark Bullivant

Save this picture! Courtesy of The Second Studio Podcast

The Second Studio (formerly The Midnight Charette) is an explicit podcast about design, architecture, and the everyday. Hosted by Architects David Lee and Marina Bourderonnet, it features different creative professionals in unscripted conversations that allow for thoughtful takes and personal discussions.

A variety of subjects are covered with honesty and humor: some episodes are interviews, while others are tips for fellow designers, reviews of buildings and other projects, or casual explorations of everyday life and design. The Second Studio is also available on iTunes, Spotify, and YouTube.

This week David and Marina of FAME Architecture & Design are joined by Architect Mark Bullivant, Principal of SAOTA to discuss his background; attending architecture school in South Africa; working on projects across continents; the differing roles of contractors in different areas of the work; their collaborative approach; leadership and management of a large office; the various types of projects they work on; and more!

+ 7

Highlights & Timestamps

(00:00) Background

(10:10) Studying Architecture in South Africa

(23:19) The difference between working in the US and South Africa

For us here to do something custom something versus something that using a specific system… the [increase in project complexity] is not that extreme. Where in somewhere like the U.S., for example, as soon as you step somewhere outside of [the normal construction methods], the [project’s complexity] kind of really ramps up. It does make things more complex and require more time. (24:38)

(26:05) How SAOTO started working overseas

(36:03) Getting into the US market

We always work with a locally-based architect of record, which is a very important aspect to the business model and a very important relationship to us. It's not a stand off relationship. It's a very collaborative and appreciative relationship because it's always about finding the right mix and the right people. (37:56)

(44:09) The roles of architects and contractors in South Africa

(54:20) Collaborating with local architects

(01:02:04) Working with overseas clients

In this model of the designer and the architect of record scenarios, it's in everyone's interest to make as many design decisions upfront as possible so that at the point in time that we hand over to the architect of record, they've got what they need to produce a set of drawings, the client's got what he or she needs to understand what the building is and looks like. (01:03:47)

(01:13:36) Use of technology

(01:22:48) Office size

The way the office functions is more like a collection of studios rather than a big office. We have 7 principals and 27 people in management who are extremely talented architects. [So] there’s a really good infrastructure of leaders throughout the office. (01:24:01)

(01:36:06) Project types

(01:42:06) Favorite building

Check out The Second Studio Podcast's previous editions.