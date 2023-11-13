Integrating Heritage and Innovation: 7 Architectural Installations at Dubai Design Week 2023

Save this picture! Of Palm / Abdalla Almula. Image Courtesy of Abdalla Almula

Happening between November 7 and 12, Dubai Design Week 2023 brought together over 500 designers, architects, and creative practitioners to explore the relationship between traditional practices and emerging technologies in an effort to create more environmental sustainability and design-led social impact solutions. As one of the most important cultural events in the Middle East, the festival brings forward a wide offering of installations, artworks, and immersive experiences, all exploring important topics of eco-friendly design.

This year’s interventions and installations drew inspiration from the region’s natural ecosystems as well as local traditions and craftsmanship while merging these practices with innovative technologies, biomaterial explorations, and reimagined ways of practicing. Across the interventions, a recurring motif emerges, that of celebrating Middle Eastern heritage and engaging productively with vernacular practices.

Read on to discover 6 of the architecturally relevant installations presented during Dubai Design Week 2023.

Arabi-AN

MITSUBISHI JISHO DESIGN INC

First unveiled at the 2023 Venice Architecture Biennale, Arabi-An is an innovative prototype merging the idea of tea houses and furniture. The structure uses localized food waste such as tea dregs and grapes as its connecting material to create a space that honors the art of tea making and to foster intercultural dialogues.

Flowing Threads

Areen

Palestinian designer Areen's textile installation aims to emphasize the transparency and adaptability of life while exploring “the interconnectedness of identity and the cosmic tapestry.” Areen's meticulous unraveling of textiles represents a contemplation of one’s journey, the layers of identity, and the connection with the larger universe.

Of Palm

Abdalla Almula

Inspired by the UAE's desert landscape, Abdalla Almulla envisions a pavilion rooted in the idea of scarcity and creativity for exploring the potential of existing natural resources. Taking inspiration from the indigenous Palm tree, abundant in the region, the pavilion aims to showcase its diverse utility beyond aesthetics and ecology. The entire pavilion, from structure to interior design, embodies sustainable design by meticulously utilizing the versatile palm tree, thus becoming a powerful statement of resourcefulness and encapsulating the connection between natural elements and innovative architectural concepts.

Altostrata – Therme Pavilion

Mamou Mani Architects x Fab.Pub

Designed French architect by Arthur Mamou-Mani and crafted utilizing 3D printing technology by Fab.Pub, the Altostrata – Therme Pavilion merges sustainable building principles with pioneering technology. The pavilion utilizes biodegradable, sugar-based PLA, a new type of material that can be used with 3D printing machines to create a variety of forms and functionalities while minimizing waste and reducing the consumption of resources.

The Urban Hives

Nathalie Harb, presented by BMW Middle East

The installation aims to demonstrate how mineral urban surfaces can be reimagined into community gardens through cost-effective modular structures. The Urban Hives mitigate heat island effects, capture rainwater, and foster a circular economy, reducing waste. During the festival, the installation served as a hub for sustainability and mobility discussions, curated by Joanne Hayek.

Naseej

Alzaina Lootah and Sahil Rattha Singh

The wooden pavilion, inspired by Emirati traditions and palm fronds, is envisioned as a space for contemplation and peace by providing an immersive experience. The name, meaning ‘to weave’ in Arabic, represents the designers’ intention of highlighting local craftsmanship. Additionally, the pavilion is designed for disassembly, as all of the material can be upcycled following a circular economy model.

Urban Hadeera

waiwai

Architects Wael Al Awar and Kazuma Yamao from waiwai studio set out to reimagine the UAE palm frond “Hadeera” into an urban oasis. The prototype is crafted using sustainable salt-based materials, addressing contextual conditions, and creating space for community and connection within the urban environment. The installation reflects the architects' commitment to addressing social and environmental challenges, presenting a timeless design for present and future contexts.