Casa Gomis by Antonio Bonet and Modern Architecture in Catalonia, Through the Lens of Arnau Rovira

In 2021, the Government of Catalonia recognized Casa Gomis, designed by the architect Antoni Bonet Castellana for the Gomis-Bertrand family between 1949 and 1956, as a Cultural Heritage of National Interest in the category of Historical Monument.

Designed from a distance in Argentina, 'La Ricarda,' as the residence is also known due to its proximity to the eponymous pond, which recently became the center of debate over the expansion of Barcelona Airport, stands out for its vaulted roof and glazed enclosures that engage with the surroundings of Prat de Llobregat.

This house, which reinterprets the traditional Catalan vault, is now considered one of the iconic works of modern architecture. That's why the photographer Arnau Rovira has decided to dedicate a full photographic report to it.

Arnau lives and works in the city of Barcelona. Initially, he completed his studies in DOP at ESCAC until 2009 and began his career in Film and Video. In 2017, he shifted his focus entirely to Photography, working as an independent professional. He has exhibited his work at various photography festivals in Spain, including Panòramic, ArtPhoto Bcn, Menorca DocFest, Revela’t, Mirades, Fineart Igualada, and Pa-ta-ta in Granada. His photographs have been published in magazines such as El País Semanal, Wired, The British Journal of Photography, GUP, De Morgen, Ignant, and De Standaard.

Between 2020 and 2021, he published two photography books: "Una trilogía de Arquitecturas inusuales" (A Trilogy of Unusual Architectures) and "Flash." Currently, he combines personal projects with commissions related to architecture and design. Additionally, he plays an active role in the organization of the Mirades Festival, a photography event based in Girona.

Learn more about Arnau Rovira's photographs.