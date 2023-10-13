Sumaya Valley, So-Il, and Studio Ossidiana Are among the Invited Artists and Architects at Triennial Bruges 2024

Save this picture! Installation by Selgas Cano at Triennale Bruges 2018. Image © Iwan Baan

The Bruges Triennial 2024 has announced its theme, “Space of Possibility,” along with a list of participating artists and architects. Running from Saturday 13 April to Sunday 1 September 2024, the event will take over the streets and historic center of Bruges. Belgium, showcasing contemporary art and architectural installations. The curators of this edition, Shendy Gardin and Sevie Tsampalla, have selected a list of 12 artists and architects who will challenge the existing locations within the city’s quarters in response to the theme which asks them to seek to reveal the hidden potential of the city.

The list of invited artists includes Belgian names, along with international invitees. Among them, Boonserm Premthada’s Thailand office Bangkok Project Studio, chiefly known in Belgium for the Kantana Institute in Nakhon Pathom, Mona Hatoum, who was awarded the Ada Louise Huxtable Prize in 2022, and Sumayya Vally, who founded the studio Counterspace, curated the first Islamic Arts Biennale in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and recently also exhibited at the Venice Biennale, are just some of the prominent names invited to participate with temporary artistic interventions and large-scale installations.

The works will be primarily placed around the city center and West-Bruges, with one installation in Zeebrugge. The theme of the 4th edition of the Bruges Triennial aims to explore the possibilities of the city’s center, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and the ways in which change and sustainability can coexist with preservation. La last three years have proven the importance of well-designed public spaces, as hubs of movement, creativity flexibility, and freedom. With a history dating back to the 9th century, Bruges continues to evolve, exemplifying the importance of adaptable urban spaces in our changing world.

With TRIBRU24 we are focusing on a subject close to all our hearts: space. Space to live, to work, to meet, and to relax. In a city where conservation takes center stage, how can we consider concepts such as sustainability and transformation? With Spaces of Possibility, we want to work with artists and architects to create fresh opportunities and bring beauty into what is often overlooked. A collective exercise in thinking about the (historic) city of today and tomorrow. – Shendy Gardin, Curator

Since 2015, Bruges Triennial has strived to bring contemporary art and architecture to the historical city, inviting national and international artists and architects to contribute with new site-specific installations to activate the city. During the five months of the event, their contemporary creations highlighted the potential of the city in response to the specific theme defined by the curators. During past editions, architects such as Selgas Cano added a splash of color to the city’s water channels, while Marc Fornes / THEVERYMANY installed a coral-like pavilion in a 17th century Seminary building.

Participating artists and architects: