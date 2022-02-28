Architect Farshid Moussavi and Artist Mona Hatoum Are the Recipients of the 2022 Jane Drew and Ada Louise Huxtable Prizes Celebrating Women in Architecture

Save this picture! Farshid Moussavi (photograph: Anne Purkiss) and Mona Hatoum (credit: The Japan Art Association / The Sankei Shimbun / Mizuho Miyazaki). Image Courtesy of Architectural Review

Farshid Moussavi and Mona Hatoum have been named this year's recipients of the Jane Drew and Ada Louise Huxtable Prizes, two awards celebrating women's contribution to the architecture profession and the broader architectural culture. The 2022 Jane Drew Prize commends Farshid Moussavi for her achievements as architect, educator and writer, while artist Mona Hatoum, whose works take on an architectural scale, was awarded the Ada Louise Huxtable Prize in recognition of her significant contribution to architecture.

+ 5

Save this picture! Museum of Contemporary Art in Cleveland by Farshid Moussavi Architects. Image © Dean Kaufman/Courtesy MOCA Cleveland

Farshid Moussavi was selected as the recipient of the Jane Drew Prize, which recognizes "an architectural designer who, through their work and commitment to design excellence, has raised the profile of women in architecture." Moussavi was the co-founder of Foreign Office Architects (FOA), and in 2011 she founded Farshid Moussavi Architecture (FMA). Her work includes the Yokohama International Ferry Terminal (with FOA), the Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland and Folie Divine Apartment Building in Montpellier. Farshid Moussavi Architecture is currently working on the Houston Ismaili Center, set for completion in 2024. Moussavi is a professor at Harvard University Graduate School of Design and has previously taught at Architectural Association in London and the Institute of Architecture at the Academy of Fine Arts in Vienna. She is the author of The Function of Ornament, The Function of Form and The Function of Style, writings based on her research and teaching at Harvard.

It is a very great honour for me to receive the Jane Drew Prize, which has done so much to draw attention to the achievements of women in the field of architecture. There are relatively few role models for women in architectural practice, and I believe that this allows them the freedom to be more creative in responding to the urgent challenges facing architects today, whether these challenges are finding new and more generous uses for buildings, as well as new languages in which to engage a larger and more diverse public, or addressing climate change to protect future generations. – Farshid Moussavi for The Architectural Review.

Related Article Amanda Levete Wins 2018 Jane Drew Prize for Women in Architecture

Save this picture! Folie Divine by Farshid Moussavi Architects. Image Courtesy of Paul Phung

The Ada Louise Huxtable Prize for Contribution to Architecture, an award which "recognizes individuals working in the wider architectural industry who have made a significant contribution to architecture and the built environment" was granted this year to British-Palestinian artist Mona Hatoum. Her installations and performances reshape the experience of space and reframe everyday objects, exploring the conflicts and contradictions of the contemporary world, as well as the relationship between politics and the individual.

Co-organized by The Architectural Review and The Architects'Architects' Journal, the W Awards, formerly known as the Women in Architecture awards, celebrate women in architecture, "promoting role models for young women in practice and encouraging respect, diversity and equality in architecture".