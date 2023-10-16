Balancing Neoclassical and Futuristic Design: The Utopian Dream Bathroom Concept

Nowadays, the term “utopia” is used to describe an idea that seems unattainable —at least in the contemporary context— intrinsically related to philosophical, scientific, urbanistic, and architectural concepts, among others. The close connection between utopias and architecture is evident, as this discipline is often associated with imagination. Some notable examples include “The Unreliable Utopia of Auroville's Architecture” and “The City in Space: A Utopia” by Ricardo Bofill. In this context, architects and designers alike use design as a means to develop innovative and disruptive ideas through various elements.

Although considered an idealized concept that does not exist, some designers have ventured into exploring the notion of utopia. AXOR, in conjunction with the Valencia-based design studio Masquespacio, has turned the page by conceiving and bringing to reality a new bathroom concept for a unique hotel suite that embodies their vision of personal luxury. Titled “Utopian Dream”, this design response blends vibrant colors with unexpected details, a combination that this duo defines as a mystic experience above the clouds.

Utopian Dream is a high-ceilinged, 20-square-meter space that balances neoclassical and futuristic influences. It is conceived as a concept bathroom for a luxury hotel in a developing metropolis. This concept reflects the designer's love for traveling and aims to create a space of harmony, reflection, and wonder. The studio’s founders —Ana Milena Hernández Palacios and Christophe Penasse— underlined their concept with an array of fixtures in Polished Black Chrome finish, including washbasin faucets and a floor-standing bath faucet from the Starck collection, the AXOR Suite basins and bathtub, and the AXOR Universal Rectangular Accessories, all designed by Philippe Starck. The AXOR Drain also serves as a finishing touch to the bathroom’s sleek concept.

A key element of the design vocabulary in this project is the interaction of colors and surfaces. Under this concept, Masquespacio developed the color scheme, starting with the color of the taps –Polished Black Chrome. As part of a conscious design process, the homogeneity in the colors of the bathroom fixtures creates a unified image, where each one contributes its specific functional characteristics, with the black chrome finish and the timeless aesthetic as their common attributes.

Within the AXOR Suite, the white basins and bathtub are each crafted from SolidSurface, ensuring durability and long-lasting performance. The smooth contours, small radii, and soft inner basins, free from lines or ridges, offer a modern aesthetic with broad appeal. Simultaneously, custom finishing touches, such as a shelf on the bathtub and a wrap-around surface on the washbasin sides, enable users to showcase their individuality.

For Palacios, the hotel suite's urban setting triggered a journey of imagination where she expressed her vision through the use of materials such as sealed concrete, oak, and steel, along with the presence of towering lancet windows that reflect the skyscrapers beyond. At the same time, the notion of an emerging metropolis —one that is still in development— freed the designers to experiment with new and unexpected materials such as brushed aluminum and iridescent chrome foil. In this context, citing Panama City as an example of a city undergoing a process of evolution, Penasse explains, "When you're in a city that is in development, there is not too much like a style appearing. There is, of course, a style, but you're not limited to what you're seeing... It's much easier to innovate."

During the innovation process and while analyzing the arches embedded in the building's architecture, Penasse, and Palacios identified an ideal location for the shower area. They realized that integrating the arches into the overall design introduced a more human dimension to the space, despite its futuristic characteristics.

Furthermore, positioned beneath a domed ceiling and surrounded by water, the bathtub aligns with the hotel guest that Masquespacio envisioned when designing the bathroom. According to Penasse, this user is characterized as a decisive individual who possesses unwavering optimism, perceiving everything as possible while remaining open to all possibilities. With this premise, the bathtub embodies the user's openness, positive spirit, forward-looking perspective, and fearless approach to the future.

Regarding the interior, in terms of materials and in keeping with the same futuristic spirit, the Polished Black Chrome of the fixtures engages in an interplay with the red reflections of the surrounding city, accentuated by the iridescent chrome pillars. Concrete floors and brushed aluminum surfaces help create a balanced environment, complemented by the presence of the washbasins and a bathtub.

Bold yet balanced, as a whole, “Utopian Dream” presents a distinctive and immersive space where its users can genuinely disconnect from the external world. But, how does it align with the designer's notions of luxury? "In our work, we always draw inspiration from the past, incorporate elements from the present, and embrace aspects from the future," says Palacios. As the designers emphasize, in this instance, the chosen fixtures meet these criteria. Penasse adds that it's also about well-being in the end, and quality is important for that reason, asserting that this is where products like AXOR come in.

To learn more about The Utopian Dream Bathroom Concept and the AXOR suite, visit their website or refer to the product catalog.