Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Psychoarchitecture: An Intervention by Oscar Abraham Pabón at the Mies van der Rohe Pavilion in Barcelona

Psychoarchitecture: An Intervention by Oscar Abraham Pabón at the Mies van der Rohe Pavilion in Barcelona

Save
Psychoarchitecture: An Intervention by Oscar Abraham Pabón at the Mies van der Rohe Pavilion in Barcelona

From September 14th to October 8th, 2023, "Psicoarquitectura" will be showcased at the German Pavilion, designed by Mies Van der Rohe and Lilly Reich, located in the city of Barcelona. The Mies van der Rohe Foundation, in collaboration with LAB 36 and Senda Gallery, is hosting this temporary artistic intervention by the artist and architect Oscar Abraham Pabón. This intervention explores the materiality of this iconic work of the Modern Movement, delving into its interpretative and psychological dimensions.

In the context of the Barcelona Gallery Weekend and the Swab Festival, the Psychoarchitecture project presents a new interpretation of the German Pavilion in Barcelona from a psychological perspective, reflecting on the relationship between the shapes drawn on the building's walls and the Rorschach test inkblots. Exploring the constructive materiality through bricks, their layers, and fragments, Oscar Abraham Pabón's intervention occurs in two acts: firstly, an introductory one serving as a reference framework, and secondly, one that encompasses the artistic intervention itself, smoothly integrated into the Pavilion that inspired his reflection.

Save this picture!
Psychoarchitecture: An Intervention by Oscar Abraham Pabón at the Mies van der Rohe Pavilion in Barcelona - Image 4 of 10
© Anna Mas

Taking as a reference the symmetrical forms of the Pavilion's surfaces, the artist seeks to establish a parallel with the shapes of the sheets created by the psychiatrist Hermann Rorschach (1884-1922) by folding a sheet with an inkblot as a projective method to assess and diagnose those who look at them based on what they see. In the quest to find a figurative meaning in the ambiguity of these forms, the responses reveal aspects of the implicit mental life in the act of perception. Similarly, Oscar proposes to take us from the object to interpreting the interpreted subject.

Save this picture!
Psychoarchitecture: An Intervention by Oscar Abraham Pabón at the Mies van der Rohe Pavilion in Barcelona - Image 3 of 10
© Anna Mas

If the German Pavilion of 1929 symbolizes the future of modern housing, "Psicoarquitectura" could provide an interpretation of the evolution of that modernity, but now from a psychic and somatized dimension. I understand the clay brick as a skin that covers a significant part of the architecture and the city inherited from the modernist project. - Oscar Abraham Pabón

Save this picture!
Psychoarchitecture: An Intervention by Oscar Abraham Pabón at the Mies van der Rohe Pavilion in Barcelona - Image 6 of 10
© Anna Mas

A wall is materialized over the Pavilion's pond using fired earth blocks (Calibric ONE), and a new inkblot drawing is engraved on its surface. This drawing emerges from the author's interpretation, establishing a connection with the Pavilion and its reflection in the water. The clay block is presented as an object of interpretation. The wall serves as a surface or skin that brings an internal dimension to the forefront through its various layers, not only encapsulating the material's construction history but also highlighting its significance in 20th-century architecture and urbanism.

Save this picture!
Psychoarchitecture: An Intervention by Oscar Abraham Pabón at the Mies van der Rohe Pavilion in Barcelona - Image 8 of 10
© Anna Mas

It is worth noting that Mies van der Rohe used brick as a structural material and for its aesthetic characteristics in some of his works contemporaneously with the Barcelona Pavilion, such as the Haus Lange and Haus Esters in Krefeld. As Werner Blaser highlighted in "Mies van der Rohe: The Art of Structure," "the structure of a brick wall begins already with the smallest divisible unit: the brick." Through a detached and meticulously crafted wall, this fundamental unit is transferred to the Pavilion in order to emphasize the relationship between structure, materiality, and beauty.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Agustina Iñiguez
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Iñiguez, Agustina. "Psychoarchitecture: An Intervention by Oscar Abraham Pabón at the Mies van der Rohe Pavilion in Barcelona" [Psicoarquitectura: una intervención de Oscar Abraham Pabón en el Pabellón Mies van der Rohe de Barcelona] 27 Sep 2023. ArchDaily. (Trans. Piñeiro, Antonia ) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1007228/psychoarchitecture-an-intervention-by-oscar-abraham-pabon-at-the-mies-van-der-rohe-pavilion-in-barcelona> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags