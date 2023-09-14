Foster + Partners Reveals First Project in Qingdao, China

Foster + Partners has just revealed their first project in Qingdao, a major seaport and financial hub in the Shandong Province of China. 1 Nanjing Road is a mixed-use development in the city’s southern district. From office space to luxury apartments, the studio’s mixed-use design integrates into the existing urban fabric.

+ 8

The tower boasts a car-free public space, connecting to the surroundings and the nearby waterfront. To achieve this, drop-off areas have been designed along the outer perimeter of the site. On the eastern side of the project sits an open plaza, an art gallery, and a landscaped garden, attracting individuals exiting the nearby subway station. At the base of the tower is a retail strip designed with local rock formations, blending with the context and creating a new shopping destination in the city.

On the tower’s second floor, the office lobby connects two neighboring retail buildings through external “sky bridges.” This lobby is surrounded by a series of shaded terraces, offering a unique view of the lively public space below. This level is an interstitial space, serving as an additional public area for the city, and bringing life closer to the upper levels of the project.

The building features a three-story clubhouse situated above the offices, offering several private amenities accessible to staff, residents, and club members. These amenities include private dining rooms, an infinity pool with a western view, event spaces, a spacious triple-height hall, and a bar that provides distinct nighttime city views. On the topmost level of the tower, there are 105 luxury apartments with cantilevered terraces. These apartments are designed for natural ventilation, and energy efficiency, and offer 15-meter-wide views of the sea. Additionally, the project aspires to three-star green building certification, LEED V4 and WELL V2.

The tower’s distinctive form responds to its scenic waterfront context, with a triangular plan that maximizes views out to sea for office workers and residents. Across the development, the use of local Shandong stone reflects the area’s natural beauty and complements the city’s material palette. -- John Blythe, Senior Partner

Foster + Partners has recently been selected in the 2023 World Architecture Festival shortlist, highlighting the most impressive architectural projects worldwide. This year, the studio’s project for BENCH, one of the Philippines’ leading clothing and lifestyle brands, has begun construction in Manila. Finally, in collaboration with Arup, the studio is working on the stations for the first 181-mile leg of the California High-Speed train.