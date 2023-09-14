What Is Hedonistic Sustainability in Architecture?

If you follow BIG, you have probably already seen Bjarke Angles talk about hedonistic sustainability and how this concept permeates the most daring projects of the Danish office.

Hedonism, derived from the Greek word hedonê, meaning "pleasure" or "will," encompasses a range of theories that emphasize the significance of pleasure. Psychological or motivational hedonism posits that human behavior is driven by a fundamental desire to maximize pleasure and minimize pain. In this context, pleasure is regarded as not just a simple aspect of life, but as the ultimate good, guiding principle, and moral foundation of one's existence.

In BIG’s philosophy, hedonism is closely tied to sustainability, forming a fundamental aspect of the company's overarching purpose known as "Think Big." This purpose encompasses projects that address social concerns while prioritizing enjoyment and fun. BIG designs offices and infrastructures to promote happiness and well-being among their users. In alignment with sustainability principles, hedonism takes shape in projects that do not harm the planet. As Bjarke Ingels emphasizes, there is no virtue in polluting the oceans to the extent that they become unfit for swimming. In this context, hedonism is about embracing a life of enjoyment, such as cycling through the city, rather than being stuck in a traffic jam inside a car.

The concept was first developed during the construction of Copenhagen Harbor Bath. The demand for a clean, safe port and access to water proved to be not only an environmental necessity but also an advantage for the overall quality of life of the residents of Copenhagen. However, this was only the first of many projects that would arise under the same auspices. Among them, it is worth highlighting House 8, a mixed-use building of 61,000 square meters in the shape of a bowtie that offers a continuous public route, extending from street level to the roof, through which it is possible to cycle meandering through the dwellings and their gardens from ground level to the top. And also the CopenHill, a power plant with a ski slope on the roof that, according to Ingles, is a project that becomes the foundation of the city's social life — its façade is scalable, its roof is walkable, and its slopes are skiable. A clear example of hedonistic sustainability is a sustainable city that offers the best for the environment and pleasure for its citizens.

Regarding this last project, the founder of BIG acknowledges it as a prime illustration of architecture's potential to influence and shape the world in a manner aligned with our desired future. This project introduces new norms and standards to the extent that future generations will not recall a time when skiing on the rooftop of a power plant or scaling its facades was impossible.

Thus, the concept of hedonistic sustainability urges architects to go beyond regulations, showing that instead of turning any project into a political or moral dilemma, they should focus on the lifestyle that users will have in the built work, materializing a form where they will be able to find what they desire, whether through pleasurable experiences, quality of life, or the appreciation of social aspects.

In an interview, Ingles expressed his view that Brazilian modernism is inherently hedonistic. He contrasts it with the Anglo-Saxon architectural tradition, which he believes often led to mundane and uniform box-like structures. In contrast, Brazil's modernism, exemplified by the architecture in places like Ipanema and Copacabana, is characterized as vibrant, imaginative, and thought-provoking. Ingles perceives it as an infrastructure designed to enhance happiness, evident in features like rooftop terraces. Although these terraces may have initially served practical purposes, they have been used as leisure spaces, aligning with his vision of architecture created for enjoyment and well-being.