Antoine Predock Proposes a New Large City Bike Lane Project for Albuquerque, New Mexico

Architect Antoine Predock has unveiled his vision for the Albuquerque Rail Trail, a multi-use trail that will connect key destinations in the greater downtown area of New Mexico’s largest city. The project set out to combine the utility of pedestrian and bicycle pathways with the culture and history of the lands, encouraging healthy recreation, cultural expression and economic development. The Rail Trail project is of the Mayor’s Institute on City Design, Just City Mayoral Fellowship.

+ 2

The 7-mile Rail Trails Loop is designed to connect a number of key destinations in the downtown area of Albuquerque, including the National Hispanic Cultural Center, the Old Town, BioPark, and the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center. To encourage the development of local economy, various activities are proposed along the multi-modal transportation route.

Through its design, the Rail Trails aims to become a mechanism for storytelling, reflecting the complex culture and history of the land. To achieve this, Predock defined distinct zones throughout the length of the trails, describing them as “auras.” Each aura is a celebration of a different aspect of the larger context. The auras contain “plazitas,” spaces along the path to serve as access points and gathering sports for the community. Each plazita will also include a digital expression of the zone, featuring music, people, foods, and the broader “story of us.”

Related Article 10 Cities Embracing Bicycles in their Urban Planning

The auras along the trail highlight various aspects, including the Rio Grande, the old town representative for the Spanish Colonial era, the iconic Route 66, and the Barelas, one of the oldest neighborhoods in the city that grew as a result of the railroad coming to Albuquerque. Since its beginning, the city developed at the crossroads of different cultures, from indigenous trade routes to colonial expansion and modern-era developments. The architect also chose to place a recognizable image at the center of the design: the ever-present tumbleweed, which can be seen rolling down the road, an image enshrined in pop culture. These native plants have come to represent resilience and the ability to be both grounded and move forward, as they lay down roots and keep moisture in the ground before transforming themselves.

Beginning with Enchantment Plaza and culminating with that auspicious American crossroads moment at Central Crossing where US Route 66 was joined by the railroad, the Rail Trail reveals layers of the Land of Enchantment. The intense polychrome graphics on the trail’s surface at each stop along the eight-mile circle tell the story of the neighborhoods, and of Albuquerque, summing up the Land of Enchantment. - Antoine Predock

Cities all around the world have began to pay attention to alternative modes of transportation, creating the adequate infrastructure for cyclists in an effort to shift towards a healthier and more economical lifestyle. In 2021, Antoine Predock sat down with Vladimir Belogolovsky to discuss his vision for the Bahías, a community of 13 houses in Costa Rica, inspired by a vision of manmade foliage. Previously, the internationally-recognized architect discussed with ArchDaily about his approach to design and the development of his recognizable language, characterized by bold forms emerging out of the local geology.