Milan’s San Siro Stadium Spared from Demolition Owning to its Historical Significance

Milan’s iconic Giuseppe Meazza Stadium, also known as San Siro, has been saved from demolition after a decision of the Regional Commission for the Cultural Heritage of Lombardy has determined that the stadium holds cultural significance. The stadium, home ground to f AC Milan and Inter Milan football teams, was set to be replaced by a new stadium, named “The Cathedral”, designed by American architecture studio Populous. The office continues to work with Inter Milan football club to develop a new stadium proposal in the Rozzano neighborhood, according to reporting in the La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The San Siro Stadium began construction in 1925 under the initiative of A.C. Milan's president, Piero Pirelli; initially conceived as a private football-focused arena, distinct from publicly funded Italian stadiums with athletic tracks. The structure was inaugurated in September 1926, and, since 1947, it is shared with Inter Milano team. Expansion plans were devised by architects Armando Ronca and Ferruccio Calzolari between 1948 to 1955, aiming to increase the capacity, reaching 60,000 seats and 25,000 standing. To obtain this, the design team added a second ring, resting on support towers rapped in spiral ramps to allow for public access, according to Daily Mail.

On the occasion of Italy hosting the 1990 FIFA World Cup, the stadium went through major renovations works between 1987-1990, further increasing its capacity to 85,000. To obtain this, architects Giancarlo Ragazzi, Enrico Hoffer, and engineer Leo Finzi added a third ring and a roof cover. The assessment by the Regional Commission for the Cultural Heritage of Lombardy has concluded that the second ring, along with its distinctive spiral towers, ‘holds cultural interest.’

As a result of this decision, the Populous stadiums along with its surrounding development cannot go forward. The proposed stadium had a capacity of 60,000 seats and was inspired by Milan’s architectural landmarks -the Duomo di Milano and the Galleria Vittorio Emanuel, according to the architects. The new stadium was also to be surrounded by green spaces and featured noise control solutions and safety measures.

Globally, numerous contemporary landmarks are currently under threat of potential demolition. Recently, another structure was saved from demolition: the Brutalist Mäusebunker building in Berlin was placed under monument protection, following a procedure assessing the structure as holding brand potential. Environmental considerations also influenced the decision, as adaptive reuse strategies conserve carbon emissions, thus minimizing the energy and materials needed for reconstruction.