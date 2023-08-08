New Architectural Film Inspired by Wes Anderson Celebrates Singapore's Built Environment

Drawing inspiration from the visual style of acclaimed director Wes Anderson, known for films like "Asteroid City" and “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” this new architectural film chronicles the homeland and landscape of Singapore. Directed by Kevin Siyuan, this is the second volume of “A Wes Anderson-ish Singapore” released. Moreover, the 20-minute documentary will be previewed on Singapore’s National Day and focuses on the urban planning, architecture, parks, and the people of Singapore.

Set in the year 2023, the film embraces the new normal, encouraging the rejuvenating air of Singapore. The movie showcases a fusion of tropical retreat and a city nestled in nature, showcasing many architectural masterpieces. From the Gaia NTU by Tokyo Ito & Associates to the Primrose Avenue House by EHKA Studio to the GSK Asia House Singapore by Hassell Studio. The film greets these new iconic structures that have now been embedded into the fabric of the country. They vary from educational institutions and museums to the elegant Grand Singapore Hotels, from designs that harmonize with the tropical environment to captivating interior spaces.

"A Wes Anderson-ish Singapore Vol.1 and 2" symbolizes a three-year dedication and heartfelt tribute to Singapore's built environment. Although the project began as a modest photographic escapade around the Central Business District of Singapore in 2020, it has now organically evolved into a dedicated documentary venture. This film encapsulates a multifaceted view of the country’s urban terrain, employing the distinctive aesthetics reminiscent of Wes Anderson, tailored to the Singaporean milieu. Moreover, the narrative spans renowned architectural landmarks, learning centers, public and private residential spaces, corporate edifices, commercial arcades, hotels, parks, and the intricate web of roadways.

In 2019, Kevin Siyuan put together 'Corridors of Diversity', a short montage of communal corridors and HDB (Housing and Development Board) block facades, featuring the dynamic designs and forms of Singapore's densely built environment. In 2021, the director released the first volume of “A Wes Anderson-ish Singapore.”