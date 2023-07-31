Exploring the Influence of Barbie Pink in Contemporary Architecture: 6 Commercial Projects that Scream Barbiecore

Pantone 219C, or Barbie Pink, is a vibrant and bright magenta pink shade synonymous with the Barbie brand. Since the inception of the Barbie doll in 1959 by a company named Mattel, the doll has slowly trademarked this specific shade of pink. As Barbie’s popularity grew, the global association with the color pink did, too. From pink accessories, pink houses, pink haircuts, and pink packaging, there is no Barbie without pink. Moreover, as the doll became a popular cultural icon, her iconic shade of pink started to influence various industries beyond just toy manufacturing, including fashion, beauty, and interior design.

These hot pink trends have been dubbed “barbiecore”, as “an homage to the stylish doll, whose brand identity is undeniably feminine and very, very pink.” Pantone 219C has made its way into every understanding of art and design we relate to. Moreover, each appearance of the color consistently refers to empowerment, youth, and strong advocacy for femininity. Furthermore, as color plays a crucial role in architecture, impacting aesthetics, ambiance, concept development, and functionality, different hues of color could spark different perceptions and reactions of people. In contemporary architecture, color choices are directly correlated with popular culture, resonating with societal values and preferences. To that effect, Barbie pink will always remain a recognizable and influential shade in popular culture, and the sense of identity and connection it fosters is undeniable.

The starting point for using this specific shade of pink in public spaces and design applications is the Shanghai Barbie Store. Slade Architecture, a New York-based firm, created Mattel's inaugural Barbie Flagship store in 2009. Spanning 35,000 sq feet, this store boasts the most extensive and diverse assortment of Barbie dolls and licensed merchandise, along with various services and activities tailored for Barbie enthusiasts and their families. The store emphasizes Barbie as a global lifestyle brand, building on the historical link to fashion. While designing the creative concept, Slade’s design was a “sleek, fun, unapologetically feminine interpretation of Barbie: past, present, and future.”. Moreover, the use of vibrant pink all over the façade and throughout the space is an undeniable reference to this fun feminist aesthetic.

A Whimsical Wander is a high-end women’s fashion brand launched in 2015 in South Korea. The lifestyle brand believes in ready-to-wear pieces that create a “classic, chic, and feminine feel.” Moreover, located in a wealthy part of Seoul, the design is differentiated by different colors and materials that allow the customer to live out the experience. The Pink Chamber or “Entry Lobby” is the waiting area of the showroom. Connected to two changing rooms, the Pink Chamber sets the tone for the visitor's experience. Moreover, with a minimal pink interior created with painted walls and pink tiles, the high-end feminine aesthetic of the showroom is appropriately translated.

The project's main objective was to challenge Quebeckers' connection to their architectural heritage. In Québec city, Canada, the design firm aimed to design a unique element that would stand out amid the bustling tourist setting it examines. The pink monolithic passage creates the illusion of a crossing, providing visitors with a vibrant and immersive experience that transports them to another world while traversing a piece of historical architecture. Interestingly, the “Imposter” pavilion seeks to question the role of contemporary and “fake” architecture in our shared histories.

Xinsha Primary School is a component of the "8+1 Futian New Campus Action Plan," launched by the Shenzhen Municipal Planning Bureau to develop an innovative primary school campus that meets high-density requirements. Spanning 11,000 square meters, the campus is designed on the site of the old school that was demolished. Avoiding fences was utilized to rebuild the harmonious relationship between the campus and the neighborhood. Moreover, in order to encourage children to play and learn, the design process circles around creating happy activities that stimulate imagination, with the use of vibrant pink as no surprise.

In a library in Dólar, this playroom was created as a space to play games. Organic forms that open toward the landscape allow the playroom to be functional. The bright linoleum colors establish the program's zoning, with a natural central core in magenta pink.

The project's objective is to depart from the monotonous and repetitive nature inherent in this rational 1960s building to bring life back into a nursery and elementary school. By securing it and dividing it into many sequences with the use of a low boundary wall, a single ramp, and two sets of wide steps, the proposal requalifies the public forecourt. With this new configuration, the kids are pointed in two different directions—one for the primary school and one for the nursery school. The curves and fluid spaces are welcoming, playful, and dynamic. Moreover, the landmarks incentivize students to enjoy the rhythm of daily routine. The use of pink for the nursery and elementary school creates soothing effects and encourages feminine energy throughout the space.

The usage of the color pink in architecture today transcends its historical connotations and adopts new representative inferences. Pink-themed projects can sometimes convey assertiveness, feminism, playfulness, and even a sense of security. To break free from the rigidity of traditional architectural methods, pink has developed into an exciting choice for architects and designers to create emotionally evocative settings.

As a critical component of architecture and composition, color affects how people perceive and engage with constructed surroundings. Moreover, the influence of popular culture on architecture cannot be denied. Architectural designs reflect current views and preferences, similar to how societal trends and cultural movements influence collective ideologies. Architects frequently draw influence from pop culture, creating novel ideas and adding images that speak to the hopes and values of the public.

The iconic Barbie doll and its defining color, Barbie Pink, are prime examples of how architecture and popular culture have converged. Pantone 219 C color has become closely associated with the Barbie brand. Barbie Pink, which was first connected to the fashion doll in the 1950s, has become popular across various artistic and design fields. The brand and the lifestyle it stands for have represented specific values, and the architecture created using this color can in turn reflect those values.