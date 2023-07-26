CHYBIK + KRISTOF Wins Competition to Design Primary School in Stará Boleslav, Czech Republic

CHYBIK + KRISTOF has just won an architectural competition to design the new primary school in Stara Boleslav in the Czech Republic. The school will allow up to 900 children from sixteen neighboring towns to attend. Furthermore, the design is based on a flexible methodology that will enable the school to change in the future to meet new demands. The building's green atrium opens views of the city's primary local and historical structures. Moreover, the school is designed to become an educational and cultural hub for the town and the neighboring public.

+ 2

The primary school's new structure in Stará Boleslav creates a classroom with a constant reminder of its location. Its low-rise, linear structure has been incorporated into the neighboring structures by the architects, and vertical green atriums have been added as a complement. Internally, there are no distinct divisions between the school's educational, athletic, and cultural components. The prefabricated concrete and timber structure is straightforward, allowing for quick construction and the flexibility to adapt to the evolving needs of the educational system.

As the primary school aims to become an educational, cultural, and sports center in the eastern town. Moreover, the building seamlessly fits into the city's urban fabric, and it is partially open to the public while still separating school grounds and ensuring safety. Students will be able to use the classrooms, overlooking the historical parts of the city and the outdoor spaces and gardens.

Related Article CHYBIK + KRISTOF Reimagine the Historic Mendel Square in Brno

The central courtyard and terraces are divided by height and serve as an auditorium and outdoor classrooms in the school's enclosed garden. A large green area is designed in the main residential garden for public and student gatherings. The area offers a playground as well as sporting amenities, including an athletic oval, nearby bleachers, and a workout court. The design has planned an orchard of fruit trees, outdoor growing spaces, and basic gardens to house the school's caretaker and other staff workers behind the grandstand.

The compact low-rise structure includes three levels. A canteen with a kitchen for students and teachers connects the sports and education functions. Interestingly, the canteen has been designed to supply food to the public around the town. The school auditorium serves as a social and cultural hub and offers a sound-proofed area that may be used for meetings, theatrical productions, concerts, and other public events.

The architects combined a precast concrete frame with a timber framework, allowing interior space flexibility and quick construction. With big format windows and perforated green façade panels offering classroom ventilation and security, they divided the façade between solid and glazed portions. The big, uninterrupted windows that run between the classrooms and the corridor provide a view of the lively activity in these areas. Rooftop photovoltaic panels will produce the energy needed to run the entire structure. Retention tanks and a well will be used for sustainable water management, and collected rainfall will be used for horticultural tasks. Along with the planned flora, vegetation, and retention roofs, the glass portions of the façade that are outfitted with external shade will serve to control the building's temperature.

CHYBIK + KRISTOF is a Czech architecture and urban design practice founded in 2010 by Ondrej Chybik and Michal Kristof. The firm recently won a competition to design and transform a new cultural landmark in Ústí nad Orlicí, Czech Republic. Moreover, their design will transform a former textile factory into a multifunctional cultural hub available to the public. In 2022, the studio unveiled the design for a Public Art Gallery clad in movable copper plates. Finally, the studio has revealed the design of a skyscraper in the city of Ostrava in the Czech Republic. Upon completion, the Ostrava Tower will be the tallest building in the country.