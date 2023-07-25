Ennead Architects Proposes a Unified Campus Master Plan for the American School in Japan

Ennead Architects has been enlisted to redefine the campus of The American School in Japan (ASIJ) to align the international school’s academic mission with its environment. Currently defined by its aging and fragmented infrastructure, the campus is set to become a dynamic and innovative space, encouraging integrated learning, cohesion, and collaboration across age groups. Sustainability principles, along with the experience of Japanese heritage, also play an important role in the design of the master plan, which proposes a toolkit of solutions intended to help create a unified, sustainable and resilient campus.

Among the distinctive features designed by Ennead for the ASIJ master plan, a “river of learning” winds its way across the school’s expansive ground, creating a unifying image for all the different departments of the academic institution. The dynamic pathway is envisioned as a metaphorical element to encourage collaboration and community building among students and faculty. The open spaces also serve as a social hub, while the integrated green strategy supports outdoor learning and renews the student’s connection with nature.

Ennead’s master plan also features a Dedicated Athletics Neighborhood designed to encourage sportsmanship and foster holistic student development. Showcasing fully-equipped sports fields and amenities, including a newly elevated secondary playing field, a modern pool, and a gymnasium facility, the athletic complex supports the physical education and well-being of students.

The master plan will renovate and adapt two of the existing buildings while completely replacing all other structures to ensure the optimal functionality of the academic and athletic facilities. The plan is also designed to enhance energy efficiency and create a safe and encouraging environment for its students, continuously responding to their evolving needs. In alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development goals, Ennead’s master plan introduced a set of strategies to tie in the needs of the ASIJ community while creating a resilient and sustainable environment for future generations.

Recently, Ennead Architects has revealed the competition-winning design for the Wuzi Art Museum in the historic port city of Wuxi, China, developing an integrated center for art and culture built upon the local tradition of Chinese gardens. The internationally-recognized office has also unveiled the Shanghai Lingang Special Area master plan, a new hub for global commerce for the Dishui Lake district in Shanghai, and the design of a new 200,000-square-foot museum building in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, designed in collaboration with Kahler Slater.