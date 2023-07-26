Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Bathrooms in Spain: 10 Integrated Configurations to Apply in Home Design

Bathrooms in Spain: 10 Integrated Configurations to Apply in Home Design

Bathrooms in Spain: 10 Integrated Configurations to Apply in Home Design

From a design perspective, the integration and connection of different spaces in homes have taken center stage in contemporary architectural scenes, driven by the need to make the most out of increasingly limited spaces. By eliminating dividing walls or enclosures and employing diverse materials in flooring, fixtures, and installations, bathrooms are often integrated with bedrooms, creating a sense of spaciousness that harmonizes with the interior design defined within these areas.

While it is essential to consider specific measures to avoid issues like humidity, odors, or noise that could negatively impact users' experience, there are multiple strategies to implement when integrating a bathroom with a bedroom. These strategies range from introducing changes in levels or height variations to applying different color palettes and texture combinations, among others. Additionally, removing certain design elements such as partitions and carpentry can contribute to creating a brighter bathroom without sacrificing the privacy and intimacy that inhabitants often desire.

Below, we present a series of integrated bathrooms in homes in Spain that, through various design tools and proposals, focus on distribution, aesthetics, and functionality as a whole, seeking to adapt to the needs and requirements of their users.

Bathrooms in Spain: Color and Material Trends Inside 10 Homes

Julia and Calum House / DTR Studio

  • Location: Gaucín, Spain
  • Year: 2022

Bathrooms in Spain: 10 Integrated Configurations to Apply in Home Design - Image 4 of 21
Julia and Calum House / DTR_studio. Image © Juanan Barros
Bathrooms in Spain: 10 Integrated Configurations to Apply in Home Design - Image 5 of 21
Julia and Calum House / DTR_studio. Planta - Primer nivel. Image

Ecological House Sant Feliu 369 / Pia Capdevila

  • Location: Sant Feliu de Llobregat, Spain
  • Year: 2021

Bathrooms in Spain: 10 Integrated Configurations to Apply in Home Design - Image 16 of 21
Ecological House Sant Feliu 369 / Pia Capdevila. Image © Jordi Canosa
Bathrooms in Spain: 10 Integrated Configurations to Apply in Home Design - Image 17 of 21
Ecological House Sant Feliu 369 / Pia Capdevila. Planta Primer nivel. Image

Chip&Chop House / David Ruiz Molina

  • Location: Pozoblanco, Spain
  • Year: 2021

Bathrooms in Spain: 10 Integrated Configurations to Apply in Home Design - Image 18 of 21
Chip&Chop House / David Ruiz Molina. Image © Manolo Espaliú
Bathrooms in Spain: 10 Integrated Configurations to Apply in Home Design - Image 19 of 21
Chip&Chop House / David Ruiz Molina. Planta Baja. Image

Casa Ronda / Nook Architects

  • Location: Garraf, Spain
  • Year: 2021

Bathrooms in Spain: 10 Integrated Configurations to Apply in Home Design - Image 20 of 21
Casa Ronda / Nook Architects. Image © Del Rio Bani
Bathrooms in Spain: 10 Integrated Configurations to Apply in Home Design - Image 21 of 21
Casa Ronda / Nook Architects. Planta. Image

The Day After House / Takk

  • Location: Madrid, Spain
  • Year: 2021

Bathrooms in Spain: 10 Integrated Configurations to Apply in Home Design - Image 6 of 21
The Day After House / Takk. Image © José Hevia
Bathrooms in Spain: 10 Integrated Configurations to Apply in Home Design - Image 7 of 21
The Day After House / Takk. Planta. Image

Hacienda Los Acepados / EovaStudio

  • Location: Monesterio, Spain
  • Year: 2022

Bathrooms in Spain: 10 Integrated Configurations to Apply in Home Design - Image 2 of 21
Hacienda Los Acepados / EovaStudio. Image © Fernando Alda
Bathrooms in Spain: 10 Integrated Configurations to Apply in Home Design - Image 3 of 21
Hacienda Los Acepados / EovaStudio. Revestimientos cerámicos. Image

NZ10 Apartment / auba studio

  • Location: Palma de Mallorca, Spain
  • Year: 2021

Bathrooms in Spain: 10 Integrated Configurations to Apply in Home Design - Image 10 of 21
NZ10 Apartment / Auba studio. Image © José Hevia
Bathrooms in Spain: 10 Integrated Configurations to Apply in Home Design - Image 11 of 21
NZ10 Apartment / Auba studio. Planta Baja. Image

Casa del Calvari / ENDALT Arquitectes

  • Location: Spain
  • Spain: 2020

Bathrooms in Spain: 10 Integrated Configurations to Apply in Home Design - Image 14 of 21
Casa del Calvari / ENDALT Arquitectes. Image © David Zarzoso
Bathrooms in Spain: 10 Integrated Configurations to Apply in Home Design - Image 15 of 21
Casa del Calvari / ENDALT Arquitectes. Planta primera. Image

Lledoner XXXII House / Minimal Studio

  • Location: Alcúdia, Spain
  • Year: 2020

Bathrooms in Spain: 10 Integrated Configurations to Apply in Home Design - Image 8 of 21
Lledoner XXXII House / Minimal Studio. Image © Art Sanchez
Bathrooms in Spain: 10 Integrated Configurations to Apply in Home Design - Image 9 of 21
Lledoner XXXII House / Minimal Studio. Image

Rec House / Guallart Architects

  • Location: Igualada, Spain
  • Year: 2020

Bathrooms in Spain: 10 Integrated Configurations to Apply in Home Design - Image 12 of 21
Casa Rec / Guallart Architects. Image Cortesía de Guallart Architects
Bathrooms in Spain: 10 Integrated Configurations to Apply in Home Design - Image 13 of 21
Rec House / Guallart Architects. Plantas. Image

Cite: Iñiguez, Agustina. "Bathrooms in Spain: 10 Integrated Configurations to Apply in Home Design" 26 Jul 2023. ArchDaily.

