Bathrooms in Spain: 10 Integrated Configurations to Apply in Home Design

From a design perspective, the integration and connection of different spaces in homes have taken center stage in contemporary architectural scenes, driven by the need to make the most out of increasingly limited spaces. By eliminating dividing walls or enclosures and employing diverse materials in flooring, fixtures, and installations, bathrooms are often integrated with bedrooms, creating a sense of spaciousness that harmonizes with the interior design defined within these areas.
While it is essential to consider specific measures to avoid issues like humidity, odors, or noise that could negatively impact users' experience, there are multiple strategies to implement when integrating a bathroom with a bedroom. These strategies range from introducing changes in levels or height variations to applying different color palettes and texture combinations, among others. Additionally, removing certain design elements such as partitions and carpentry can contribute to creating a brighter bathroom without sacrificing the privacy and intimacy that inhabitants often desire.
Below, we present a series of integrated bathrooms in homes in Spain that, through various design tools and proposals, focus on distribution, aesthetics, and functionality as a whole, seeking to adapt to the needs and requirements of their users.
Julia and Calum House / DTR Studio
- Location: Gaucín, Spain
- Year: 2022
Ecological House Sant Feliu 369 / Pia Capdevila
- Location: Sant Feliu de Llobregat, Spain
- Year: 2021
Chip&Chop House / David Ruiz Molina
- Location: Pozoblanco, Spain
- Year: 2021
Casa Ronda / Nook Architects
- Location: Garraf, Spain
- Year: 2021
The Day After House / Takk
- Location: Madrid, Spain
- Year: 2021
Hacienda Los Acepados / EovaStudio
- Location: Monesterio, Spain
- Year: 2022
NZ10 Apartment / auba studio
- Location: Palma de Mallorca, Spain
- Year: 2021
Casa del Calvari / ENDALT Arquitectes
- Location: Spain
- Spain: 2020
Lledoner XXXII House / Minimal Studio
- Location: Alcúdia, Spain
- Year: 2020
Rec House / Guallart Architects
- Location: Igualada, Spain
- Year: 2020