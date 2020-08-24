Submit a Project Advertise
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020
Rec House / Guallart Architects

Rec House / Guallart Architects

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses, Adaptive Reuse, Renovation
Igualada, Spain
  • Architects: Guallart Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5812 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Cricursa, Klarstein, Roca
  • Design Team:Vicente Guallart, Elisabet Fabrega, Honorata Grzesikowska, Firas Safieddine
Cortesía de Guallart Architects
Cortesía de Guallart Architects

Text description provided by the architects. The project focuses on the reform of two buildings that hosted a small textile industry and a house at the end of the 19th century, in the Rec neighborhood in Igualada, near Barcelona,. The neighborhood is currently in the process of transformation from its industrial tradition focused on leather tanning to become a creative neighborhood that also hosts artists, cultural events, and gastronomy.

Cortesía de Guallart Architects
Cortesía de Guallart Architects
Cortesía de Guallart Architects
Cortesía de Guallart Architects
Cortesía de Guallart Architects
Cortesía de Guallart Architects

The project has been an exercise based on emptying the buildings of slabs, patios, walls, and pillars to find the space of the house and the office inside. Therefore, the project is based on a work of demolishing, reinforcing, recycling, and valuing buildings made with simple, popularly-based materials. A double-height space has been created on the ground floor of the house, with a book mezzanine and a large open fireplace. On the first floor, intended for the children's rooms, a large intermediate space has been created built around the remains of the old ventilation patio. And on the upper floor, a spacious room has been created with a pavement created with the recycling of the beams of the demolished floors. The exercise has been repeated in the small business building, creating a workspace on both the ground floor and the top floor, with great material austerity.

Cortesía de Guallart Architects
Cortesía de Guallart Architects
Plans
Plans
Cortesía de Guallart Architects
Cortesía de Guallart Architects

The facade, which exposes the different materials and phases of its construction, incorporates a mural by the artist Btoy, which reinforces the cultural character of the neighborhood.

Cortesía de Guallart Architects
Cortesía de Guallart Architects
Section 01
Section 01
Cortesía de Guallart Architects
Cortesía de Guallart Architects
Cortesía de Guallart Architects
Cortesía de Guallart Architects

La fachada, que expone los diferentes materiales y fases de su construcción, incorpora un mural del artista Btoy, que refuerza el carácter cultural del barrio.

Cortesía de Guallart Architects
Cortesía de Guallart Architects
Axonometric
Axonometric
Cortesía de Guallart Architects
Cortesía de Guallart Architects

Products

