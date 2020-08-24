Rec House / Guallart Architects

+ 41

Text description provided by the architects. The project focuses on the reform of two buildings that hosted a small textile industry and a house at the end of the 19th century, in the Rec neighborhood in Igualada, near Barcelona,. The neighborhood is currently in the process of transformation from its industrial tradition focused on leather tanning to become a creative neighborhood that also hosts artists, cultural events, and gastronomy.

The project has been an exercise based on emptying the buildings of slabs, patios, walls, and pillars to find the space of the house and the office inside. Therefore, the project is based on a work of demolishing, reinforcing, recycling, and valuing buildings made with simple, popularly-based materials. A double-height space has been created on the ground floor of the house, with a book mezzanine and a large open fireplace. On the first floor, intended for the children's rooms, a large intermediate space has been created built around the remains of the old ventilation patio. And on the upper floor, a spacious room has been created with a pavement created with the recycling of the beams of the demolished floors. The exercise has been repeated in the small business building, creating a workspace on both the ground floor and the top floor, with great material austerity.

The facade, which exposes the different materials and phases of its construction, incorporates a mural by the artist Btoy, which reinforces the cultural character of the neighborhood.

