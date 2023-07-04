Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  3. Shane de Blacam Receives the 2023 Royal Academy Architecture Prize

Shane de Blacam Receives the 2023 Royal Academy Architecture Prize

Irish architect Shane de Blacam has been awarded the 2023 Royal Academy Architecture Award in recognition of his commitment to creating communal spaces and the craftsmanship and detail of his projects. In 1976, De Blacam co-founded the architectural firm de Blacam and Meagher alongside John Meagher, establishing a collective practice focused on the careful integration of local materials and the creation of comfortable spaces for people. Each year, London’s Royal Academy awards individuals or collective practices whose body of work has made a meaningful and positive impact on society.

Shane de Blacam Receives the 2023 Royal Academy Architecture Prize - Image 2 of 9Shane de Blacam Receives the 2023 Royal Academy Architecture Prize - Image 3 of 9Shane de Blacam Receives the 2023 Royal Academy Architecture Prize - Image 4 of 9Shane de Blacam Receives the 2023 Royal Academy Architecture Prize - Image 5 of 9Shane de Blacam Receives the 2023 Royal Academy Architecture Prize - More Images+ 4

Shane de Blacam Receives the 2023 Royal Academy Architecture Prize - Image 3 of 9
Parish Church Firhouse, Dublin. Dioceses of Dublin Competition Prize Entry.. Image © Peter Cook, Via the Royal Academy of Arts, under license CC BY-NC-ND 3.0

Born in Dublin in 1945, Shane de Blacam started his career working with the architects of the Barbican Estate in London, Chamberlain, Powell, and Bon, before temporarily moving to the United States to work with Louis I. Khan on the Mellon Centre for British Art and British Studies Yale University New Haven Connecticut. In 1972 he returned to Ireland as a first-year master at the School of Architecture, University College Dublin.

Shane de Blacam Receives the 2023 Royal Academy Architecture Prize - Image 4 of 9
Office Building, St Stephens Green Dublin. Appointment Island Capital Limited.. Image © Peter Cook, Via the Royal Academy of Arts, under license CC BY-NC-ND 3.0

The architectural firm de Blacam and Meagher was inaugurated in Dublin in 1976 with John Meagher. Together, they maintained a close architectural partnership and friendship for 45 years until the death of Meagher in 2021. Together they worked on the design of private and residential projects, both new build and restoration, residential complexes, and private homes in France, Ireland, Mexico, Portugal, and Spain (Balearic Islands). The practice achieved international recognition, being awarded the Gold Medal and five Silver Medals for architecture and conservation, among which the Gandon Medal of the Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland.

In both new buildings and sensitive historic restorations, de Blacam’s practice reminds us of the power of craftsmanship to create spaces where we can come together for stillness and reflection. - The 2023 Royal Academy Architecture Awards jury

Shane de Blacam Receives the 2023 Royal Academy Architecture Prize - Image 5 of 9
San Lorenzo House / de Blacam and Meagher Architects. Image Courtesy of Quinta do Lago

In the same announcement, the Royal Academy has also nominated four practices for the Royal Academy Dorfman Award. The prize recognizes offices from around the world that highlight the future potential of architecture. The 2023 finalists are COMUNAL from Mexico, Taller Gabriela Carrillo from Mexico, H Arquitectes from Spain, and Tropical Space from Vietnam.

Shane de Blacam Receives the 2023 Royal Academy Architecture Prize - Image 2 of 9
Town Library Abbeyleix, Laois. Appointment Laois County Council.. Image © Peter Cook, Via the Royal Academy of Arts, under license CC BY-NC-ND 3.0

This year’s Royal Academy Architecture Award jury is presided by Níall McLaughlin RA. The other members of the jury are Roksanda Ilinčić, Farshid Moussavi OBE RA, Vicky Richardson Head of Architecture and Drue Heinz Curator, RA, Eva Rothschild RA, and Sumayya Vally. Previous winners of the Royal Academy Architecture Prize include French architect and pioneer of social housing Renée Gailhoustet, Diller Scofidio + Renfro, and Cristina Iglesias.

News via The Royal Academy of Arts.

Image gallery

