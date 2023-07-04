The Renaissance of the Sofa: Innovations, Atypical Shapes, and Anthropometry

Save this picture! Standard, project sketches. Francesco Binfaré, 2012. Image Courtesy of Edra

The earliest vestiges of furniture in society can be traced back to the Fourth Dynasty of Egypt when the armchair of Queen Hetepheres I (ca. 2600 BC) was discovered. This armchair marked a significant milestone in the history of furniture. It is not surprising, therefore, that the chronology of furniture is intertwined with architectural, pictorial, and sculptural expressions of the time, where these elements often act as witnesses and, in exceptional cases, as central objects in the history of art and design.

Furniture consists of everyday objects designed to meet specific needs in our daily lives. However, sometimes they transcend their practical function and take on an autonomous presence. A piece of furniture has no nobler purpose than its interaction with human beings, therefore, separating these objects from their utilitarian dimension becomes an act of disruption. As a result, designers such as Francesco Binfaré have described sofas as “The most mysterious object amongst the furniture populating the interior design universe”. In this context, Edra creates unique objects that blend art and industrial production, reflecting contemporary domestic landscapes and experimenting with new shapes and materials.

Edra is a company based in Perignano, Italy, founded in 1987 by Valerio and Monica Mazzei. Nowadays, it offers a wide range of furniture. Still, its origins trace back to the desire to produce sofas and armchairs that are more than just objects, but seating systems that establish a relationship with people and spaces. As a result, they have created timeless pieces of high stylistic and design quality. Their first collection, I Nuovissimi, is considered a manifesto due to the quality of the details and the collaborative spirit of the collection. In its early days, Edra collaborated with Maarten Kusters, Giorgio Ferrando, Clare Brass, and Giovanni Levanti (1987). Later, they collaborated with designers such as Zaha Hadid (1988) and Francesco Binaré (1993). With the latter, Edra embarked on the development of a new type of seat, utterly different from the over-tested "typical" sofa. The introduction of the L'Homme et la Femme sofa marked the inception of the concept of variable configuration, along with the incorporation of new materials and the possibility of modifying the setup and seats through simple movements.

The sofa is also an extraordinary surface that contains a mysterious matter similar to our flesh. Its true charm, its magic resides within the mystery of its shape. -Francesco Binfaré

Variable configuration and smart technologies

Modularity enables sofas to adapt to different environments and transform according to various occasions. Modular sofas provide an opportunity to apply elementary principles of geometry with freedom and imagination, made possible by the diverse sizes and cuts of each model.

Since the collaboration in 1993, Francesco Binfaré has worked exclusively with Edra and revolutionized the conception and features of sofas. Together, they have deconstructed the traditional notion of sofas, liberating them from long-standing typological and technological constraints. This has resulted in anthropometric and customizable pieces that incorporate different lines, angles, depths, and innovative features, such as cushions that can be shaped and adjusted for various uses.

Over two decades, extensive research has been conducted in this direction, leading to a meticulous study of the mechanics of the sofa and the development of significant patents like the Smart Cushion and Gellyfoam®. The Smart Cushion technology allows effortless shaping of the cushion, serving as both a backrest and an armrest. The second patent is a unique padding material that gently accommodates and supports the body's weight in any position or posture. Edra has always prioritized absolute comfort, which has resulted in the creation of notable sofas and armchairs that have become global references.

State-of-the-art Sofas

The smart cushion and Gellyfoam® are the essences of Edra sofas. These two technologies, integrated with timeless designs, have resulted in anthropometric products, primarily constituted by a standard element of great aesthetic simplicity, but distinguished by their ability to adapt to the user's needs and body expressions.

The collaboration between Edra and Binfaré, along with the anthropometric concepts embedded in their designs, has given rise to pieces such as On the Rocks. This sofa features spacious elements devoid of rigid structures, incorporating hand-molded silhouettes using a proprietary blend of patented and other foams to ensure comfort. It comprises four independent seats of different geometric shapes —three polygons and a quadrilateral— that can be freely combined. Additionally, it includes two flexible backrests that can be adjusted according to preference, enhancing comfort regardless of the configuration. The modular nature of the pieces allows for various combinations to adapt to different environments and sizes.

On the other hand, the Standalto structure retains the smart cushion as a fundamental element. It stands out for its articulation system within the backrest and armrests, allowing them to lose rigidity and be molded while providing comfortable seating through simple pressure. The backrests and armrests offer different positions, such as low, high, oblique, and wrap-around, accommodating to the user's natural movements.

I always start with an empty, imaginary space in mind, a scene waiting for its story. At some point, some kind of narrative begins, and the couch slowly takes shape and fills the scene by itself, becoming the shape of the story. -Francesco Binfaré

Standard, using the same technology as the smart cushion, is malleable and adapts to the user's posture, allowing freedom of position, whether symmetrical or asymmetrical, formal or informal. The backrests and armrests are individually adjustable, and the large cushions can be raised, lowered, or tilted.

Modularity enables linear or angular compositions of varying dimensions and shapes to adapt to different spaces. In the case of Grande Soffice, its pure forms seamlessly blend into different environments. The smart cushion allows the backrests to be tilted for increased relaxation. The upholstery, consisting of Gellyfoam® and goose feathers, enhances comfort, while its width and softness invite users to lean back and recline.

The patented foam technology is also present in Standway and Essential. The first adapts to various linear or open solutions, such as two or three-seater sofas or a large chaise longue, where different seat depths offer varying comfort levels. The design of this sofa combines classic and contemporary elements, making it a versatile option. In contrast, Essential is flexible thanks to the smart cushion, allowing it to adapt to different uses, body types, moments, activities, and spaces. It consists of several combinable sections that enable the right composition for each environment, based on simple anthropometric geometry.

These designs exemplify Edra's commitment to producing unique objects that reside at the intersection of art and industrial production. Through research and experimentation in anthropometry, as well as a focus on comfort-oriented technologies, they have succeeded in creating sofas and armchairs that exemplify comfort in both classic and innovative compositions.

