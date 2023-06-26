Integrating Water Into Architecture and Landscaping Consciously and Creatively

Save this picture! Guayacan Pavillion / Ambrosi I Etchegaray. Image: © Jaime Navarro, Sergio López

Integrating water into landscaping in unique and sustainable ways has become an increasingly relevant approach to recent projects. Proper use of this natural resource adds aesthetic value to green spaces and can also promote ecologically positive responses to the work. Looking for different perspectives and innovative solutions, we look for projects with different approaches that integrate water and landscape.

Elements of movement, reflection, and sound, which contribute to sensory experiences often associated with tranquility, in outdoor spaces are some of the benefits derived from sources, lakes, and water mirrors. In addition to constituting and bringing different rhythms and surprises to the space, these components can retain and recover water when combined with different systems. After all, the reuse of this resource, combined with the appropriate selection of plants and the integration of aquatic elements, reduces the water footprint. It also contributes to the conservation of natural resources and biodiversity.

We have selected some projects that adopt different approaches to water-based aesthetics and sustainable issues in landscaping and architecture.

Water as Waterproofing and Dialogue With the Surroundings

In the Guayacan Pavilion, the Ambrosi I Etchegaray team sought to emphasize sun, water, and air. The pavilion's slab uses water as a means of insulation because it saturates the concrete, which, when constantly filled with water, reduces temperature variations in the structural part and generates a water mirror, where layers of gardens can be added, allowing for greater dialogue between architecture and the surrounding landscape.

Improving Public Space and Water Quality

In Rachel de Queiroz Park, one of the challenges posed to the architects of Architectus S/S was to improve the quality of water from the Cachoeirinha stream. For this, they created a flood-damping system using wetlands. After hydrological studies, nine interconnected ponds were proposed that filter the waters from the stream and rainwater galleries. This is done through decantation and phytoremediation. This process is carried out by microorganisms that are fixed both on the soil surface and in the roots of aquatic plants in the ponds.

Rainwater Collection and Recycling

In one of the entrances to the Station Forecourt Zwolle, PosadMaxwan created a water wall along the stairs that shows how rainwater collected from the square is stored. The water falling down the wall is collected and stored in a circular hydraulic system that can be used to irrigate the sloping garden during dry periods.

Nature as Inspiration for Watering and Leisure

Inspired by mountain mists, Atelier Let's + JR Architects worked with local suppliers to develop water sprinkler installations that serve two purposes - to provide enough water for plants and to create a misty setting at Nanhua Glimmer Park. Thus, hydraulic use gained a double function: adding a playful and refreshing tone to park users while irrigating plants.

The Botanical Richness Through Water

To visually maximize the pre-existing natural resources of the terrain, Hanazaki Landscaping adopts different bodies of water in the Carmel Taíba Hotel. Through the pool, water mirrors, small waterfalls, and spouts with organic and orthogonal shapes, the landscaping project appropriates floating aquatic plants. A set of more than seventy species of plants provides an experience of botanical richness on the water.

Water as a Connecting Element Through Fun and Aesthetics

A classic element that can completely transform the environment around it, the pool not only provides a leisure space but also creates a sense of freshness and connection with nature, especially when integrated with landscaping. A suitable example is the curved lines designed by Studio MK27 for Sand House, which helps reinforce the existing dialogue between architecture, landscaping, and the beach.

Capturing and Converting Renewable Energies

In Shenzhen Shenwan Street Park, the AUBE CONCEPTION architects equipped green areas with a system for collecting, filtering, and storing rainwater, which can be reused for park maintenance. The extensive collection system helps to feed the irrigation network of the park's lawns. Thus, the park also operates as an urban sponge, absorbing and minimizing rainwater impact on the city's drainage system. In addition, clean and renewable wind energy production systems were installed. Benefiting from constant winds, a small windmill allows directing the energy from the sea breeze to pump rainwater from cisterns to an aqueduct that culminates in a waterfall in the park's water mirror.