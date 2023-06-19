Tides are Changing: Protecting the Ocean through Architecture

Save this picture! Carpa Olivera / Colectivo Urbano. Image © Onnis Luque

June 8th was World Oceans Day 2023, which brought the theme 'Ocean Planet: Tides are Changing'. The purpose of the United Nations was to generate a "new wave of enthusiasm for caring and protecting the ocean and the entirety of our blue planet."

A new opportunity to reflect on the importance of preserving these vast aquatic ecosystems that cover more than 70% of the Earth's surface - and an opportunity to reflect on how architecture can contribute to their protection and conservation through the design of resilient coastal infrastructure, the development of marine energy technologies, sustainable design of coastal buildings, and regeneration of marine ecosystems.

Design of Resilient Coastal Infrastructure and Buildings

Cities located on coasts are particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change, such as rising sea levels and more violent storms. Architecture can play an important role in creating resilient infrastructure in coastal areas, with the purpose of protecting both populations and the marine environment. Some practical solutions include the construction of dikes and natural barriers, the rehabilitation of mangroves, and the implementation of design techniques that allow for flexible adaptation to changes in the coastal environment. There are several examples of practical solutions for combating flooding through architecture that can be applied here.

It is essential that buildings in coastal areas are sustainably designed, taking into account their impact on the surrounding marine ecosystem. Architecture can promote responsible design practices, such as the installation of wastewater treatment systems, the use of sustainable building materials, and the incorporation of elements that promote marine biodiversity. These strategies contribute to minimizing negative impacts on the oceans and their conservation.

Development of Marine Energy Technologies

The demand for energy continues to grow steadily, and the search for renewable sources is becoming increasingly urgent. Architecture can play an important role in advancing marine energy technologies, such as offshore wind platforms and devices for harnessing energy from ocean currents. These solutions harness the potential energy of the oceans, reducing dependence on fossil fuels and decreasing greenhouse gas emissions.

Regeneration of Marine Ecosystems

Global concern for the degradation of marine ecosystems is increasing. Architecture can play a fundamental role in restoring these ecosystems, through the creation of artificial structures that promote marine life. Artificial reefs and algae farming systems are examples of architectural projects that not only provide habitats for marine species but also help purify water and contribute to the biological diversity of the ocean.

An example is the ecological restoration of reefs through 3D clay printing, a coral restoration project as a collaborative research mission between the Robotic Fabrication Laboratory, the Faculty of Architecture, and the Swire Institute of Marine Sciences, both at the University of Hong Kong. The project was commissioned by the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) and is part of an ongoing active management measure for coral restoration in Hoi Ha Wan Marine Park in Hong Kong.

