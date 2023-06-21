The Poetry of Water: Symbolic Meanings in Built Space

Save this picture! Writ in Water / Studio Octopi © Andrew Butler

In a world of extravagant textures, colors, and flavors, who would have thought that a substance that has no color, no smell, and no taste is precisely the most essential for human existence? Antagonistic in itself, water carries an ambiguity of values and meanings that confer a high degree of complexity sustained by the versatile and soluble profile that distinguishes it in a complex simplicity. In this sense, water, as a source of life, has become an object of devotion and study over time. This has fostered a continuous effort focused on understanding, transporting, and controlling this element.

In many religions, for example, water symbolizes purification and is used for blessing and healing, a reason for veneration. Temples and buildings have been constructed to consecrate this element, welcoming rites marked by immersion in water. Among them are those in the Ghats, where Hindus bathe and perform rituals on the staircase to the Ganges River. A culture that reverberates also in contemporary architecture such as the Temple of Steps, built in India, which reinterprets them as symbols of the country's architectural heritage, as well as the Tejorling Radiance Temple which has a large opening through which sacred water flows out of the building. A watercourse that spills from the temple and is a fundamental part of Hindu ritual.

From the mysticism that surrounds the element to its primary function for life, water is present in everyday life in different forms. It can be controlled by faucets and showers. Sometimes scarce, sometimes abundant in rivers and lakes. An object of desire in regions suffering from aridity, an object of terror in those suffering from floods. In short, many dualities involve this element, just as there are many situations in which water is inserted into the built space. There is an intention behind every situation.

When dynamic, water echoes connection and unity, the metaphorical glue that connects nature and emphasizes interdependence, also symbolizing vitality and renewal. When calm, the same water becomes a mirror, naturalizing our image in intimate contemplation and evoking serenity. That is, water also contributes to the sensory experience since it is capable of causing different sensations.

It is not surprising that Lina Bo Bardi, when asked about the design process of SESC Pompeia, said that after visiting the space several times and understanding the need to maintain the vitality that already existed there, she added "just a few things: a little water and a fireplace." The water to which the architect refers is the sinuous water mirror that cuts through the factory space, an allusion to the Sao Francisco River that cuts through northeastern Brazil. Lina's intervention in SESC was not so "simple," just as the "little water" she added to the space carries a symbolism much more complex than it seems at first glance. In it, water congregates generating belonging and appropriation. This is seen in the play of children who cross the water without fear of getting wet. It is worth noting that this is not the only project in which Lina used water symbolism, with some authors attributing this characteristic to her relationship with Candomblé. Teatro Oficina also has a surprise element, a waterfall that flows into the water mirror.

Carlo Scarpa, another prominent architect, attributed his relationship with water to being Venetian. This personal characteristic made the element a constant presence in his projects, multiplying reality's details and creating countless images and sensations. A poetics that went beyond the architectural form, evoking other emotions. In his project for the courtyard of the Palazzo Centrale, at the XXVI Bienalle (1952), Scarpa orchestrates the materials as if a symphony. Water is the connecting element, the music that runs through the garden, building a dialogue that involves all elements. A subtle intonation, a musical note that defines space dimension. In Brion's tomb, the path that guides the visitor is endowed with symbolisms that bring water at different times.

In addition to these, many examples could be presented when talking about the relationship between water and architecture, from contemplative spaces, such as the Monument Writ in Water, to residential projects, such as 6M House or Loma House. However, regardless of the program, it is possible to see how water can take on an active role that enriches the spatial experience. Whether in ritualistic, contemplative, or therapeutic practices, in water mirrors, waterfalls, or fountains, its evoking power of new meanings is shared with the architecture that receives it. The visitor enjoys both its functional and ornamental qualities in this way, proving its value as a fundamental element of the constructed language.

