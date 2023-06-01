Doha's Contemperary Architecture Through the Lens of Pygmalion Karatzas

Save this picture! Museum of Islamic Art, architect I.M. Pei. Image © Pygmalion Karatzas

Doha, the capital of Qatar, is the residence of more than 90% of the country's population, which amounts to about 1.7 million people, with over 80% being professional expatriates. In its historical past, Doha was primarily a fishing and pearl diving town, characterized by numerous traditional individual houses until the mid-1960s. Modernizing the city occurred mainly during the 1970s, although its pace slowed in the 1980s and early 1990s. However, Qatar has recently emerged as one of the world's fastest-growing economies, lending significant geostrategic importance to Doha.

The country's development vision revolves around reducing dependence on natural resources and embracing a knowledge-based economy encompassing international universities, high-tech industries, IT services, and advanced producer services. Much of the coastline, including the corniche, has been artificially constructed. Several notable areas contribute significantly to the evolving character of the city. The city’s contemporary architecture has been captured through the lens of photographer Pygmalion Karatzas.

Souq Waqif is a traditional marketplace and the historic center of Doha. It is adjacent to the Museum of Islamic Art, designed by architect I.M. Pei, and the National Museum of Qatar, designed by architect Jean Nouvel.

West Bay is a business and diplomatic district situated on the north side of the corniche, dominating the city's skyline with numerous skyscrapers. It houses the headquarters of international companies, government ministries, high-rise hotels, apartment buildings, and shopping centers.

The Pearl is a new high-rise residential development on an artificial island designed by the architecture firm Callison. It is expected to accommodate 45,000 people and is located near the Katara Cultural and Heritage Village, which features various cultural institutions, recreational activities, high-end hotels, shopping centers, the West Bay Lagoon, Doha's golf club, Qatar University's campus, and several embassies.

Education City is a 2,500-acre campus planned by architect Arata Isozaki and developed by the Qatar Foundation. Located northwest of the city, it hosts renowned universities and research centers. It includes notable buildings such as the Qatar National Convention Centre, Science and Technology Park, Sidra Medical and Research Centre, Mathaf Arab Museum of Modern Art, Qatar Foundation headquarters, RAND Qatar Policy Institute, Qatar National Library, Qatar Faculty of Islamic Studies, Liberal Arts & Science building, Weill Cornell Medical College, Ceremonial Court, Texas A&M Engineering College, Carnegie Mellon University, Hamad Bin Khalifa University, HBKU student housing complex, and Northwestern University, among others.

Aspire Zone is a 250-hectare sporting complex in the Al Waab district. It includes stadiums, venues for sports, sports medicine, research and education, training, and rehabilitation facilities. Notable buildings in the area include Khalifa International Stadium, Hamad Aquatic Center, Aspire Dome & Academy, Anti-doping Lab Qatar, Aspire Logistics, The Torch Hotel, Aspetar Sports Medicine Hospital, Villagio Mall, and Aspire Park.

Msheireb Downtown is a mixed-use regeneration project in the city center. It is master planned by Allies and Morrison and developed by the Qatar Foundation. It aims to be the world's first sustainable downtown regeneration project and includes premier office spaces, retail outlets, leisure facilities, apartments, hotels, museums, civic services, and cultural and entertainment venues.

Lusail City and Light Rail Transit is a grand satellite city located north of Doha, covering an area of over 35 square kilometers. The Lusail Real Estate Development Company is developing it in collaboration with consulting firms Hyder, Halcrow, Cowi, Parsons, and Bechtel. The city will accommodate up to 250,000 people and will host some of the 2022 FIFA World Cup stadiums and related facilities.

HIA Airport City is a new mixed-use development covering 10 square kilometers, master-planned by Rem Koolhaas and his OMA office. It aims to connect the Hamad International Airport with the existing southern part of the city. The project, estimated to be mostly complete for the 2022 World Cup, includes business, logistics, retail, hotels, and residences plans. It is projected to host 200,000 people for living and working purposes.