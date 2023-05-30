Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Mesmerizing Zigzags: Exploring the Herringbone Pattern in Architecture

Created by a series of angled parallel lines that form a mesmerizing zigzag, the herringbone pattern has withstood the test of time and remains present in diverse design styles. Named after the resemblance to a fish's bones –a herring, for instance–, this classic V-shaped pattern arranges rectangular blocks in different proportions. With varying block edge length ratios, such as 2:1 or sometimes 3:1, the versatile design adapts to a wide range of uses, dimensions and materials. 

The arrangement of the blocks, even when used in single colors, creates a subtle texture and adds visual interest. While the herringbone arrangement may seem simple at first glance, the strong directional quality of the typically 45-degree angle lines requires a careful design process for a seamless and consistent look. The pattern can be found in walls and floors, from fabrics to wood and tiles. By playing with geometric shapes, it continues to be a trend that infuses style and structure into interior design while complementing a space's overall aesthetic. Below we dive into Architonic’s catalog to present different ways to apply it, exploring ceramic, wood, and synthetic herringbone patterns.

Mesmerizing Zigzags: Exploring the Herringbone Pattern in Architecture - Image 2 of 24Mesmerizing Zigzags: Exploring the Herringbone Pattern in Architecture - Image 3 of 24Mesmerizing Zigzags: Exploring the Herringbone Pattern in Architecture - Image 4 of 24Mesmerizing Zigzags: Exploring the Herringbone Pattern in Architecture - Image 5 of 24Mesmerizing Zigzags: Exploring the Herringbone Pattern in Architecture - More Images+ 19

Ceramic tiles in herringbone: Combining colors and materials

Beyond the multiple creative possibilities of ceramic flooring, their popularity in interior design has endured due to their versatility, long-lasting durability, and aesthetic appeal. With a wide range of colors –whether used individually or in different combinations– as well as patterns and textures, ceramic tiles are an ideal choice for flooring, walls, and backsplashes, complementing a room's overall design strategy. The versatility of ceramic materials allows them to mimic the look of natural textures such as stone or wood, making them suitable for various uses like kitchens, bathrooms, living areas, and more. Among these materials, the look of marble stands out for its classic colors, visual impact and even tactile sensations. Hence, integrating it into contemporary design creates a natural and graceful atmosphere.

Designing with ceramic tiles in a herringbone pattern smoothly adapts to multiple interior design styles. Whether integrated into design-filled spaces or providing a distinctive touch to minimalist strategies, it brings a unique aesthetic appeal. By adding depth, texture, and color to a room, arranging ceramics in this way creates visual interest with different focal points.

Horizontal V-shaped patterns

Imitating natural materials with ceramics

Mesmerizing Zigzags: Exploring the Herringbone Pattern in Architecture - Image 6 of 24
Motif Extra | Calacatta Gold Herringbone Reflex. Image Courtesy of Marca Corona

Wood-resembling patterns

Mesmerizing Zigzags: Exploring the Herringbone Pattern in Architecture - Image 9 of 24
Etic PRO Rovere Venice Herring bone. Image Courtesy of Atlas Concorde

Facing upwards

Exploring tile scales

Mesmerizing Zigzags: Exploring the Herringbone Pattern in Architecture - Image 10 of 24
Rea Natural Hermés. Image Courtesy of Grespania Cerámica

Reinterpreting classic materials

Mesmerizing Zigzags: Exploring the Herringbone Pattern in Architecture - Image 11 of 24
Tele di Marmo Decoro Trama Breccia Braque. Image Courtesy of EMILGROUP

Contemporary design with clay compositions

Mesmerizing Zigzags: Exploring the Herringbone Pattern in Architecture - Image 12 of 24
Nest Karma CL08. Image Courtesy of Mirage

Slim tiles 

Marble-effect porcelain tiles

Mesmerizing Zigzags: Exploring the Herringbone Pattern in Architecture - Image 13 of 24
Marvel Absolute Brown Mosaico Twill Lappato. Image Courtesy of Atlas Concorde

Endless combinations

Mesmerizing Zigzags: Exploring the Herringbone Pattern in Architecture - Image 14 of 24
Nux Gres Spinato Mosaico. Image Courtesy of Fap Ceramiche

Herringbone wood layouts: Natural materials for organic aesthetics

With a wide array of possible layouts –whether straight, diagonal, chevron, or herringbone– wood flooring enhances the visual appeal of a space. Adding dynamism to both traditional and contemporary settings, the herringbone pattern consists of rectangular wooden blocks arranged in zigzags with 90-degree angle ends. When designing herringbone wood flooring, playing with tones, dimensions and textures opens up infinite variations and configurations. Due to the distinctiveness of each natural wood block, using oak textures can produce captivating patterns with lighter or darker tones.

When incorporating this wooden layout into interior design, designers can combine multiple elements to enhance a room's overall aesthetic. Using neutral colors such as whites, beiges and light greys can complement the herringbone pattern and make it visually striking. Additionally, adding contrasting elements with different textures, like metallic finishes or vibrant colors, can further amplify the pattern’s impact. To maintain a natural aesthetic, natural lighting becomes an ally that accentuates the design. 

Varying shades and tones

Playing with directions and oak shades

Mesmerizing Zigzags: Exploring the Herringbone Pattern in Architecture - Image 15 of 24
Chevron | Oak Light Brown. Image Courtesy of Kährs

Narrow tiles with accentuated highlights

Mesmerizing Zigzags: Exploring the Herringbone Pattern in Architecture - Image 16 of 24
pur natur Floorboards Douglas Herringbone. Image Courtesy of pur natur

Upward V-shape direction

Integrating flooring patterns with diverse wood styles

Mesmerizing Zigzags: Exploring the Herringbone Pattern in Architecture - Image 17 of 24
Studio | Oak AB White . Image Courtesy of Kährs

Enhancing spatial definition with smoked oak

Mesmerizing Zigzags: Exploring the Herringbone Pattern in Architecture - Image 18 of 24
Herringbone | Oak CD Smoked. Image Courtesy of Kährs

Synthetic compositions in herringbone style: Expanding material options

Also known as artificial alternatives, synthetic arrangements are created using new material alternatives designed to replicate the appearance of natural options such as wood and stone, as well as laminates, vinyls, and ceramics. Their presence in interior design can be observed across various applications, in both private and public spaces. In addition to their uses in flooring, synthetic materials, in a wide range of colors and textures, are also used to design fabrics, upholstery, wall coverings, and countertops.

Among the different strategies employed, these approaches incorporate the herringbone pattern by playing with multiple tile variations. Some strategies create contrast with minimal, modern, and light alternatives, while others propose eye-catching patterns that play with optical illusions and visual depth. 

Playing with dimensions and colors

Mesmerizing Zigzags: Exploring the Herringbone Pattern in Architecture - Image 19 of 24
Signature Designers' Choice - 1,0 mm. Image Courtesy of Amtico

Design freedom for eye-catching spaces

Mesmerizing Zigzags: Exploring the Herringbone Pattern in Architecture - Image 20 of 24
Access Woods - 0,55 mm I Light Oak. Image © Gandalf Hammerbacher Photography

Herringbone pattern for exterior layouts

The herringbone pattern, known for its presence in interior design, has also found its place in exterior spaces. With origins dating back to the Roman Empire, the layout was initially used to build roadways, forming an interlocking paving system. In addition to pavements, it has been utilized on walls, offering a distinctive touch through its capacity to generate dynamic layouts. 

Among a row of Victorian Terraces, railway taverns, and a small local stone Gothic Church, The Herringbone House showcases the contemporary use of this pattern in masonry. The light shade of the herringbone brickwork articulates the two volumes that make up the house, framing the picture windows and setting it apart from the other buildings on the street.

Mesmerizing Zigzags: Exploring the Herringbone Pattern in Architecture - Image 22 of 24
The Herringbone House / Atelier Chanchan. Image © Mike Tsang Photographs

Exploring wood as a material, the Herringbone Houses integrate the herringbone design with the landscape. Each house is composed of two continuous planes of herringbone timber, creating an engaging facade that harmonizes with the surroundings.

Mesmerizing Zigzags: Exploring the Herringbone Pattern in Architecture - Image 23 of 24
Herringbone Houses / Alison Brooks Architects. Image Courtesy of Alison Brooks Architects

Visit Architonic’s ‘Herringbone mosaics’ section for more inspiring examples.

