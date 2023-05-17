Outdoor Kitchens: A Brief History and 15 Current Examples

Save this picture! Vertes Retreat / W O V E N Architecture and Design. Image © silentSama architetcural photography

The weather across the northern hemisphere is getting warmer, and with rising temperatures comes the urgent need for many of us to spend as much time outside as possible. While a variety of outdoor activities bring with them their own sense of accomplishment and relaxation, one in particular combines feelings of leisure, indulgence and community: outdoor cooking. But how did this tradition start? And what has it evolved into?

Our habit of cooking outside goes back as far as 2 million years — even before Homo sapiens — when humans first started to use fire to prepare meals and gather together. While many of these primal cooking stations were located in the wild, slowly but surely, our ancestors moved to more protected areas such as caves to prevent wildfires and minimize the risk of animal attacks. From these simple open-air flames, more elaborate grills discovered as early as 2300 BC were developed that provided additional cooking infrastructure. Metal cauldrons came of age in medieval times, which then developed into late 18th-century summer kitchens that prevented additional heat from building up inside the home before the advent of air-conditioning and stoves. Fast forward to present day, and contemporary kitchen outposts prove that outdoor dining architecture has evolved even more dramatically over the years.

To illustrate how variations of the different outdoor kitchen iterations are still in use today, we take a look at 15 current examples from the ArchDaily database.

Let's start simple: if building plans don't allow for an elaborate redo or residents prefer more flexibility, modular kitchens and barbecues are a quick and budget-friendly option to level up outdoor dining design. Adding kitchen elements to a designated outdoor area can quickly open up secret corners of the garden, balcony, or rooftop for entertaining and references the more impromptu cooking style of our early days. But while the cooking location can change with flexible units or portable barbecues, distance to the house is still an important factor to consider in the age of refrigeration and utensils.

For those who prefer not to walk at all, an indoor-outdoor kitchen solution is the answer. Ideal for projects in areas that don't enjoy warm weather year-round, kitchens that seamlessly flow into an outdoor extension through wide window panels can make use of a house's natural roofline for cover and easily be left to their own devices in winter. Another option that minimizes construction altogether and keeps costs down: a pass-through or sliding window. While this eliminates the more formal outdoor kitchen element, it allows for easy access from outside and shortens distances dramatically.

Equally seamless, but more elaborate: extending the kitchen horizontally past the dividing line that separates indoor and outdoor spaces. Not only does this technique significantly increase surface and prep areas, but it also offers a visual feast that maintains clear design lines. While the continuation of a kitchen's indoor materials and countertops is an option that further maintains the design language, a few of the projects below prove that a clear break between the two can make for an even richer architectural experience. The sturdiness and weather-resistant nature of materials such as stainless steel, porcelain, or brick is another argument for tailoring a linear extension to its individual surroundings.

The most elaborate solution: covered kitchen outposts that set the scene for large-scale dinner parties and leisurely brunches alike. Equipped with refrigerators, stoves, and outdoor lights and connected to the local water and power supplies, these admittedly pricey options leave nothing to be desired and create a standalone oasis. Because they essentially offer a more experimental do-over for the chosen indoor design, a lot of outdoor kitchens play with pops of color or storage alternatives that may not have been possible – or desired – for their enclosed counterparts. Bright backsplash tiles or open storage for wood-fired cooking stations are prime examples of the increased design factor once things are taken outside.

