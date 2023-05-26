China Pavilion's Plan for Expo Osaka 2025: A Showcase of Traditional Chinese Inscribed Slips

Save this picture! Chinese Pavilion Osaka Expo 2025. Image Courtesy of China Architecture Design Group

The China Pavilion's plan for Expo Osaka 2025 was revealed at a press conference held on April 26th, 2023, by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT). Created by the China Architecture Design Group (CADG), the design revolves around "Inscribed Slips of China," resembling traditional Chinese inscribed slips and incorporating elements of bamboo, Chinese characters, and ancient books. This design showcases China's spirit and cultural essence, emphasizing the harmony between humanity and nature and China's commitment to sustainable development in the modern era.

The concept of inscribed slips is also integrated into the pavilion's interior. The display area's sequence symbolizes civilization's progression from the past to the future. The exhibition hall, free of columns, incorporates natural light to facilitate seamless exhibition preparation and enhance the interaction between humans and nature, aligning with the theme of harmonious coexistence between humanity and nature.

During Expo Osaka 2025, the activities within the China Pavilion will focus on cultural events to foster cultural exchange and people-to-people friendships between China and other countries, including Japan. Additionally, the pavilion aims to promote global progress through interactions, showcasing various civilizations worldwide.

Since April 2022, the CCPIT has actively sought design proposals for the China Pavilion. Academician Cui Kai, the Chief Architect of CADG, has collaborated closely with the design team on this project. After gathering feedback and opinions from authorities, and experts in architecture, arts, culture, and other fields, the design scheme featuring the "Inscribed Slips of China" concept was finalized for the China Pavilion.

The Osaka Expo 2025 is scheduled to commence on April 13, 2025, and conclude on October 13, 2025. Osaka, Japan, was chosen to host the 2025 Expo by The Bureau International des Expositions (BIE). The Pavilion of the Czech Republic designed by Apropos Architects, will explore space-making and the movement of the human body. Brazil also announced that its country’s pavilion would be created by Studio MK27, focusing significantly on Brazil’s sustainability initiatives.