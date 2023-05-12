ArchDaily Recognizes Most Referenced Brands during Milan Design Week 2023

The Salone del Mobile in Milan - 2023 is one of the most anticipated design events of the year. Present once again, as different brands showcased their exceptional materials, products, and features in an environment where design sets the tone, DAAily hosted the DAAily bar, in its second edition, organized jointly by Designboom, Architonic, and ArchDaily.

Taking place at the Piazza Cavour’s Swiss Corner on the edge of Brera, from April 17th, 2023, until April 21st, 2023, the DAAily bar was an opportunity to not only celebrate with architects, designers, and industry figures but also to recognize ArchDaily's "Most Referenced Brands" ranking, a diverse list of important brands in the architecture and design industry. More than 30 brands were awarded a trophy during the event.

Every year, ArchDaily features over 5000 new architectural projects submitted by the world's best architects, making it the world's largest and best-curated online architecture library. These 5000 published projects are just a fraction of those submitted. ArchDaily's curators ensure to present the most innovative and diverse ways in which architecture responds to the challenges of our built environment.

The best architecture requires the best products, materials, and technical solutions to build it, and architects share this information with us at the forefront of their minds. There is no more valuable recommendation than being referenced by the world's best architects. That's why this trophy is so unique. It shows the market which brands have stood out from tens of thousands of mentions.

Read more about the most referenced brands by Architects on ArchDaily, in furniture, lighting, kitchen, Carpets & Rugs, Devices & Electronics, Facade Systems, Hard Flooring, Fittings, Windows, Switches & Systems, Ceramics & Stones.