Playful Hospitality Spaces Designed for Gamers of All Ages and Eras

Save this picture! Button Mash, on LA’s Sunset Boulevard, centres shared bench seating in between rows of room-facing arcade games and pinball machines, spreading nostalgia in the social setting. Image © Laure Joliet

The main purpose of public houses and eateries is to provide customers – both individuals and groups – with an environment and an atmosphere in which to release the stresses of their day or week so far, either with a quiet drink in a quiet corner, or in larger, more social groups.

Even before COVID brought with it more permanent closing times, the rise of on-demand TV and food delivery services meant that staying ‘in-in’ –with the comforting embrace of their pillow just a short hike up the wooden hill to Bedfordshire– was becoming a more popular choice. Perhaps it’s no surprise, then, to see the growing emergence of establishments that offer more active entertainment than a quiz night and karaoke box.

Here are five examples of bars and restaurants designed for life’s players.

A strong sense of nostalgia begins with the 80s and 90s material and color choices in Button Mash, an arcade game café and bar in LA’s Echo Park neighborhood. Inspirations and influences from both real and fictional sources combine in a fitting mash-up of post-modern design and pop culture. Marmoleum flooring and camel-colored vinyl are added to vermilion powder-coated steel over wood paneling, two-tone upholstery, and dense, custom-illustrated wallpaper from artist Joseph Harmon.

The bar’s real draw, however, is the classic arcade game units and pinball machines that take permanent residence alongside shared bench seating. Encouraging ‘interaction, exchange and shared experiences,’ as the architects, Design, Bitches, put it, the environment allows both nostalgic visitors and those experiencing gaming for the first time round, to bond while competing for an elusive top score.

Save this picture! The Alaloum Board Café combines functional furniture choices such as wide tables and comfortable-backed seating with childhood-referencing decorative surfaces. Image © Dimitris Kleanthis

With more time spent at home, board games are a fantastic way to get players of all ages, backgrounds, and interests around a table in friendly, good-natured competition. While many pubs and bars keep dusty Scrabble bags at the top of a bookshelf, a growing number are dedicating themselves to the revived pastime, and with up to two- or three- hours of playing time, a lot of modern games provide establishments with a way to keep locals on-site for longer.

A prominent 5.5-meter games library encourages visitors to play and stay at the Alaloum Board Game Café by Triopton Architects, while considered bespoke task lighting for each of its smooth-surfaced wide and stable tables and comfortable backed seating makes the café a comfortable spot to game away the hours.

Save this picture! The Blackbox bar energises traditional pub games like darts, snooker and skittles by transporting visitors into a retro-futuristic environment to play them. Image © Parasite Studio

On the subject of passing time, meanwhile, Parasite Studio’s brief, when designing the interior of the games club Blackbox, was ‘to obtain a space with a completely controlled atmosphere with no relation to the outside world, in which you are not aware of the time passing,’ introduce the architects. Unable to hide or ignore the existing environment’s technical areas and crisscrossing steel structure, the architects chose instead to duplicate it with a strong graphical concept and ultraviolet lighting scheme. Together, these two elements combine to juxtapose centuries-old pub games like darts, snooker and skittles (of the ten-pin variety), with decor seemingly inspired by the retrofuturistic period stylings of Tron.

Save this picture! Balboa Bar & Gym makes no effort to hide its underground training gym in famously-neutral Switzerland, visually connecting the space with natural light from a large skylight. Image © Jochen Splett

Although traditional pub games go back longer than written historical records, when people and alcohol mix, the more likely resulting pub sport of ‘fighting’ probably goes back even further. So the concept of a bar that’s also a training gym brings to mind underground fighting clubs where beer-spilling punters are invited to ‘take it downstairs’ instead of outside. Thankfully there’s no need to break the first rule of fight club, however, as the Balboa Bar & Gym in Zürich, Switzerland, is no such place. ‘Generous roughly cut openings allow for visual connections between the two floors and their partly differing clientele – and also bring natural light into the basement,’ explain the architects helsinkizurich, claiming that both this gym and bar are open and accommodating to all.

Save this picture! Clancy’s Fish Bar City Beach features colourful Adirondack chairs looking out to sea. Image © Jody D’Arcy

In what is, perhaps, the biggest opposite to a combined bar and training gym, Clancy’s Fish Bar City Beach in Perth, Australia is a colorful, family-friendly seafood restaurant. With a beach-front pavilion set directly on the white sand dunes of City Beach and with views of the clear blue Indian Ocean on the menu, the environment requires no distractions for customers awaiting their meals and drinks.

By complementing the restaurant’s vibrant palette of colorful fabrics and seating with a concrete floor painted with patterns, mermaids, and children’s games, however, architects Paul Burnham Architect has created an engaging play area. For the parents of bored children, attempting to enjoy the relaxed sun-dipped landscape, all help is gratefully received.