Veszprém Architecture City Guide: Discover the Rich Heritage of One of Hungary's Oldest Cities

Save this picture! Courtesy of Veszprém Castle Project

Though lesser known, the Hungarian city of Veszprém is one of the oldest and most important cities in the country. Designated as the European Union Capital of Culture for 2023, Veszprém boasts a longstanding history, visible through its evolving, yet well-preserved architectural monuments. In fact, one of the first notable observations as one walks through the city streets is its eclecticism and layers of historically diverse buildings, that sporadically arise. Despite the difference in styles and architectural languages, they collectively tell the story of the county and its spiritual and political relevance. Its pedestrian-friendly streets, many parks and public spaces, connect the Veszprém monuments, as one delves into a historic promenade.

More specifically, the city’s Castle district, which is being restored through the Veszprém Castle Project, and opened to visitors through the summer, is the cradle of the Hungarian Catholic Church. Around the year 1000 the city was one of the hubs of the establishment of the Hungarian state and of the archbishopric of the independent Hungarian Church. The growth and evolution of the county appear in the district's Cathedral, Churches, and Cultural buildings. With their predominantly classical and baroque styles, the monuments display harmonious proportions as well as some elegant ornamentation and artwork. The latter are accessible through the main Castle District entrance and street or via the newly renovated gardens and green paths, which promote a sense of tranquility and reverence.

From the elevated and spiritually engaging setting of the castle district, Architecture lovers can spot some of the city's key buildings whether they are classical, baroque, art nouveau, or modern. All come together to form this unusually charming and engaging tapestry.

1- Körmendy House

Architect: Built by Canon Imre Körmendy

Year: 1701 -1725

Set on the edge of the rocky hill, the Körmendy House's plot is strengthened with retaining walls from the valley side. Though small, it reflects some of the classical architecture concepts of that time through its balanced proportions, symmetrical facade, Venetian windows, and ornamental columns. Having previously been reused as a university dormitory in the 1950s, and as a secular higher education institutional building in the 70s, it is now the hub of the renovations' exhibition where visitors can discover the castle district's architectural history.

2- Saint Michael's Cathedral

Architect: Notable patron Bishop Imre Esterhàzy

Year: 10th to 18th Century

Standing at the highest point of the castle hill, Saint Michael's Cathedral is the most historically and religiously relevant site in the district. Despite its many renovations, the building's final redesign aims to retain some elements from each era. Initially constructed during medieval times (1030 to 1040), and following its looting and destruction, the main cathedral was renovated in the early 20th century in a Historicism style along with some neo-Romanesque and neo-Gothic characteristics.

3- The 20 Floor Building

Architect: István Márton

Year: Rebuilt 1975

Though seemingly simple, this modern building has become one of the iconic monuments of the city. The commonly called 20-floor building has gained notoriety as it was the tallest modern construction in the county during the 70s and 80s. It is a mixed-use building that served as a commercial and residential setting, as well as being used by the Veszprém city television. Using the SKARNE system developed by Márton and his colleagues, the design consisted of an internal large panel formwork, a monolithic reinforced concrete core, surrounded by a 3-meter span made with prefabricated concrete frames.

4- Biró-Giczey House

Architect: Built by Canon István Giczey

Year: Rebuilt 1772

The Biró-Giczey House is currently the headquarters for the castle district. The late baroque-style monument came to be by merging two previous buildings, thus forming its U shape. The diverse characteristic of each unit and the difference in construction methods suggests a unique dynamism. Visitors would particularly be stricken with the garden and landscape and mythological depictions on the walls of the large hall.

5- Archbishop's Palace

Architect: Tata architect Jakab Fellner

Year: Rebuilt in 1776

As one of the most expansive and distinguishable monuments of the city, the Archbishop's Palace stretches at the center of the castle district. The late Baroque palace has a distinctive floor plan through its Cour d'honneur layout. There is a reflection of grandeur through this imposing structure, however, its finishing and decorative language are quite graceful and minute.

6- Szent István Valley Bridge

Architect: Próder Ferenc

Year: 1939

Set in the Northern-West part of the city, the Szent István Valley Bridge provides a connection through the Séd stream. The grider-supported bridge utilized typical Hungarian reinforced concrete work and was the largest concrete bridge when it was built, with a length of 185 meters.

7- Pannon University Faculty of Technical Informatics

Architect: István Kiss and Pál Oltay

Year: 1973

Another distinguishable modernist building in the Veszprém city center, the Pannon University Faculty of Technical Informatics is part of a wider campus that consists of varied style buildings. Though it is only a 10-floor construction, its positioning, boldness, and extended linearity through ribbon windows make it seem larger and wider, thus more imposing.

8- Gizella Chapel

Architect: Bishop Bertalan

Year: 13th Century

Despite its atypical positioning between the Archbishop's Palace and the Prefect's House the Gizella Chapel is a peculiar rarity. It is a small, one-nave, two-story Gothic chapel that has a lower ground than its more recent surrounding. Since its sacral status was partially abolished around the 18th century, it had to be restored in the 1930s and then again in 1990. It still preserves its archeological value but with a contemporary extension.

9- Grand Prefect's House

Architect: Grandpriest Márton Bíró Padányi

Year: 1741

Through its dynamic and well-decorated facade, the Grand Prefect's House suggests a slightly more pronounced baroque-style architecture. Similarly to many of the other buildings in the castle district, the house, which serves more as an administrative office function, was previously destroyed and had to be renovated in 1901.

10 - Petofi Theatre

Architect: István Medgyaszay

Year: 1906

A final renowned landmark, the Petofi Theatre is an Art Nouveau staple building with its artistic combination of organic shapes, exaggerated arches, and nature-inspired ornamentation. Its soft curves, floral embellishments, and stained glass windows are echoed in the building's interiors as well.

Find out more about the Castle District on A veszprémi várnegyed megújulása