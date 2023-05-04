Renovating Panama: The Architecture of Sketch

Save this picture! La Moderna / SKETCH. Image © Fernando Alda

The city of Panama has been experiencing an architectural rebirth. Buildings that have become outdated and deteriorated over time are now being renovated, restored, and modernized - and one of the main offices carrying out this task is Sketch, an architecture studio that defines itself as "energetic, multidisciplinary, and a firm believer that design should be both smart and fun."

Their renovation and remodeling projects, such as the STEPS Dance Academy, the DiabloRosso Gallery, and the mixed-use building La Moderna, are clear indications of this transformative spirit that revolves around efficiency and relevance. Learn about these projects in detail below.

"La Moderna is a mixed-use building built in 1962 on one of the main avenues of the Casco Antiguo in Panama City. The building has a modernist influence that is marked in the design of its original facade, the way it is implanted on the ground, as well as in the logic of the existing structure. In 2014, at the beginning of the design process, the interiors and structure of the building were severely deteriorated and had moisture problems on its upper levels due to failures in its waterproofing."

La Moderna / SKETCH. Image © Fernando Alda

"STEPS is a dance academy in Panama City founded in 1986. It is housed in an industrial gallery that has been transformed to accommodate dance studios for various disciplines and related activities such as Pilates and yoga. SKETCH has been tasked with renovating the top floor of the building, previously used as a gym, for its transformation into two full-sized rehearsal rooms, two Pilates training rooms, restrooms, and changing rooms."

STEPS Dance Academy / SKETCH. Image © Fernando Alda

"The gallery has recently relocated to the ground floor of a commercial building dating back to the 1930s, renowned for being one of the largest and most luxurious department stores of the time and for its privileged position facing the Plaza de Santa Ana, a meeting point for the community in the heart of the historic Santa Ana neighborhood. Today, this commercial street is a vibrant pedestrian avenue full of street vendors and popular music, a unique setting that enhances the gallery's main goal: to encourage public appreciation of contemporary art, through its presence in the community and its context."

