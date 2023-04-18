Submit a Project Advertise
World
  3. Mexican Interiors: On the Art Deco Heritage in Contemporary Architecture

Mexican Interiors: On the Art Deco Heritage in Contemporary Architecture

Mexican Interiors: On the Art Deco Heritage in Contemporary Architecture

Art Deco is an artistic and design style that emerged in Europe in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, reaching its peak in the 1920s and 1930s. Although it's difficult to identify a single origin for Art Deco, it's believed that the style developed as a reaction against the Arts and Crafts and Art Nouveau movements, which emphasized craftsmanship and naturalistic ornamentation. The style quickly spread throughout the world and had a major influence on architecture, interior design, fashion, and visual arts during the first half of the 20th century.

Mexican Interiors: On the Art Deco Heritage in Contemporary Architecture - Image 2 of 19Mexican Interiors: On the Art Deco Heritage in Contemporary Architecture - Image 3 of 19Mexican Interiors: On the Art Deco Heritage in Contemporary Architecture - Image 4 of 19Mexican Interiors: On the Art Deco Heritage in Contemporary Architecture - Image 5 of 19Mexican Interiors: On the Art Deco Heritage in Contemporary Architecture - More Images+ 14

The influence of the Art Deco style on contemporary architecture is evident in many modern buildings around the world. Many architects and designers continue to use the distinctive features of Art Deco in their designs, from geometric shapes and ornamentation to symmetry and luxurious materials. Additionally, some contemporary buildings combine elements of Art Deco with other architectural styles, creating a hybrid design that is truly unique. Although contemporary architecture has evolved and adopted new trends, the influence of Art Deco remains a powerful force in the world of design and architecture.

In Mexico, this influence is particularly notable due to the large number of buildings in this style that were built in the country during the 1920s and 1930s. In cities such as Mexico City, Guadalajara, and Monterrey, Art Deco buildings became a popular form of architectural expression. Although the Art Deco style fell out of use after the 1940s, the influence of the style remains evident in many modern buildings in Mexico. Architects and designers continue to use distinctive Art Deco elements such as symmetry, detailed ornamentation, and luxurious materials to create buildings that combine the old with the new. In many cases, original Art Deco buildings in Mexico have been restored and transformed into iconic places, demonstrating the lasting influence of this style in the country's contemporary architecture.

Some of the distinctive characteristics of Art Deco in architecture include:

  • The use of geometric shapes, such as triangles, circles, and squares, in facades and decorative details.
  • The use of materials such as glass, marble, steel, gold, silver, and aluminum.
  • The use of juxtaposed contrasts, such as combining smooth, polished surfaces with textured, rough surfaces.
  • Detailed and ornamented decoration, often including stylized motifs inspired by industrial machinery, fashion, and popular culture.
  • The use of bright and contrasting colors such as black, gold, and silver, to create dramatic effects.
  • The use of geometric shapes such as triangles, rectangles, and circles to create lattices, windows, or openings.
  • Symmetry and bold design relying on curved shapes, straight lines, and combined forms such as can be seen in some of the helical staircases that adorn the buildings."

Below is a list of interior spaces in Mexico at different scales that will help you better understand the influence of this style in contemporary architecture.

San Ignacio House / Amarillo Amate Arquitectura

Save this picture!
Mexican Interiors: On the Art Deco Heritage in Contemporary Architecture - Image 6 of 19
San Ignacio House / Amarillo Amate Arquitectura. Image © Rafael Palacios Macías

Milton House / Estudio Atemporal

Save this picture!
Mexican Interiors: On the Art Deco Heritage in Contemporary Architecture - Image 16 of 19
Milton House / Estudio Atemporal. Image © LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo

Deco House / Taller Mexicano de Arquitectura

Save this picture!
Mexican Interiors: On the Art Deco Heritage in Contemporary Architecture - Image 18 of 19
Deco House / Taller Mexicano de Arquitectura. Image © Tamara Uribe

PH Masaryk 203 Offices / Álvaro Hernández Félix Studio

Save this picture!
Mexican Interiors: On the Art Deco Heritage in Contemporary Architecture - Image 17 of 19
PH Masaryk 203 Offices / Álvaro Hernández Félix Studio. Image © Onnis Luque

Main Room / em-estudio

Save this picture!
Mexican Interiors: On the Art Deco Heritage in Contemporary Architecture - Image 5 of 19
Main Room / em-estudio. Image © Mara Sánchez Renero Labelle

Pargot Restaurant / RA!

Save this picture!
Mexican Interiors: On the Art Deco Heritage in Contemporary Architecture - Image 2 of 19
Pargot Restaurant / RA!. Image © Cristóbal Ramírez de Aguilar

SMA-GSM Offices / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos

Save this picture!
Mexican Interiors: On the Art Deco Heritage in Contemporary Architecture - Image 8 of 19
SMA-GSM Offices / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos. Image © Rafael Gamo

Ríos Jewelry Store / ALMA de Arquitectos

Save this picture!
Mexican Interiors: On the Art Deco Heritage in Contemporary Architecture - Image 4 of 19
Ríos Jewelry Store / ALMA de Arquitectos. Image © César Béjar

Kering Offices / FR-EE / Fernando Romero Enterprise

Save this picture!
Mexican Interiors: On the Art Deco Heritage in Contemporary Architecture - Image 3 of 19
Kering Offices / FR-EE / Fernando Romero Enterprise. Image © Camila Cossio

Leonora Studio / VOID Studio

Save this picture!
Mexican Interiors: On the Art Deco Heritage in Contemporary Architecture - Image 19 of 19
Leonora Studio / VOID Studio. Image © Zaickz Moz

Meloso Restaurant / t-unoauno + arqaz arquitectura

Save this picture!
Mexican Interiors: On the Art Deco Heritage in Contemporary Architecture - Image 10 of 19
Meloso Restaurant / t-unoauno + arqaz arquitectura. Image © Zaickz Moz

Corporate GM / estudio ALA

Save this picture!
Mexican Interiors: On the Art Deco Heritage in Contemporary Architecture - Image 11 of 19
GM Corporate / estudio ALA. Image © César Béjar

MO47 Building / ZD+A

Save this picture!
Mexican Interiors: On the Art Deco Heritage in Contemporary Architecture - Image 15 of 19
MO47 Building / ZD+A. Image © Jaime Navarro

El Moro / Cadena + Asociados

Save this picture!
Mexican Interiors: On the Art Deco Heritage in Contemporary Architecture - Image 14 of 19
El Moro / Cadena + Asociados. Image © Moritz Bernoully

Los Alexis Taco Place / RA!

Save this picture!
Mexican Interiors: On the Art Deco Heritage in Contemporary Architecture - Image 7 of 19
Taquería Los Alexis / RA!. Image Cortesía de RA!

Escandón Terrace / PALMA

Save this picture!
Mexican Interiors: On the Art Deco Heritage in Contemporary Architecture - Image 13 of 19
Escandón Terrace / PALMA. Image © Luis Young

At ArchDaily, we are exploring new territory with the Interiores Mexicanos series in an effort to decentralize architecture from the big cities and showcase new practices taking place in different parts of the country. Would you like to publish your work, submit an article, or provide feedback? Feel free to contact us through this form. If you want to explore our entire library of over 300,000 architectural images and find the references you need, we invite you to explore the new ArchDaily Image Search. Filter by image type, drawings, project category, building elements, materials, and much more.

Image gallery

Mónica Arellano
Cite: Arellano, Mónica. "Mexican Interiors: On the Art Deco Heritage in Contemporary Architecture" [Interiores mexicanos: sobre la herencia Art Déco en la arquitectura contemporánea] 18 Apr 2023. ArchDaily. (Trans. Piñeiro, Antonia ) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/999450/mexican-interiors-on-the-art-deco-heritage-in-contemporary-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

