OPEN Architecture Wins Competition to Design the Yichang Grand Theatre in China

Save this picture! Dawn View. Image Courtesy of OPEN

OPEN Architecture has won the competition to design the Yichang Grand Theatre in China. The project is situated where the Yangtze River and its tributary Huangbai River converge at the tip of the Pinghu Peninsula. There are about 70,000 square meters of building space overall. The performing arts center will feature a 1600-seat grand theater, a 1200-seat concert hall, a 400-seat black box, and two outdoor theatres — one on the rooftop and one by the water. It is housed within the fluid and partially floating building. The building also has rehearsal rooms, event and exhibition spaces, coffee shops, restaurants, and observation decks. The diverse lineup reflects efforts to keep the big theatre a welcoming and active gathering place for the public at all times.

+ 8

When designing the space, OPEN was looking beyond shapes for form, looking at the structure in terms of movement. The architecture resembles an ever-evolving body of water and takes on many forms, like ripples, mountain ranges, clouds, and mist, depending on the angle from which it is seen. The fluid shape senses and captures the site's energy, exploring the Chi of the building. The design also results from the interaction of several elements: internal organizations, external factors, and public spaces weaving in and out, and above and below the space, all of which combined create a state of harmony and inclusivity.

Save this picture! Frontal View. Image Courtesy of OPEN

In light of the Yangtze River Conservation Plan and the ongoing global climate catastrophe, the construction of the grand theatre necessitates an especially careful response to the local environment. The structure partially floats to lift the main functional spaces high above the ground in order to accommodate the greater groundwater level close to the river and permit the natural flow from the hilly hinterland to the coastline. There is significantly less excavation work and construction footprint. Most of the land has been left open for natural vegetation and areas with permeable paving for public use.

Both passive and active measures are used to make the building a contributor to the peninsula's sustainable development. Additionally, the floating theatre gives performers and stagehands access to working spaces filled with natural light and ventilation, creating opportunities for the artists to interact with the public.

Save this picture! Concert Hall Lobby. Image Courtesy of OPEN

Save this picture! Waterfront Theater. Image Courtesy of OPEN

The building's organic structure, pierced by apertures of diverse shapes, is full of expressions. Curved, matte anodized aluminum tubes are used on the building's outer surface to capture the minute variations in light and shadow throughout the day, giving the impression of flowing metal. The portion of the structure that faces inland features a double-layered facade, with an exterior layer of aluminum tubes that blends in with the rest of the building and an interior layer of basic stacked geometry that responds to complex internal functional needs. A big semi-outdoor garden and cascading terraced gardens are only two examples of the varied in-between spaces created by the different distances between the two layers, which help to control the microclimate of the building. Natural ventilation is added to the lobby and circulation spaces through holes facing the river, encouraging the building to breathe in the environment.

Save this picture! Ground Floor Plaza. Image Courtesy of OPEN

Founded by Li Hu and Huang Wenjing, OPEN architecture works on many urban design and landscape designs in China. The Gehua Youth and Cultural Center is a youth and cultural center located in Beidaihe, a seaside town with exceptional historical and cultural significance. In 2022, OPEN revealed the design for the Shanfeng Academy, a new campus center located in Suzhou City, hosting a K-12 international school. Finally, OPEN designed the Sun Tower, a landmark structure for the Chinese coastal city of Yantai, aiming to re-establish the visitors’ connection with nature.

Save this picture! Birds Eye View. Image Courtesy of OPEN