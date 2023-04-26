Immersive Learning: From Novice to Designer at SCI-Arc's Architecture Program

Save this picture! Making + Meaning Exhibition - Art Direction, William Virgil. Image © Joshua White

Providing an overview of the profession and discipline of architecture can be a complex task given the diversity of people's backgrounds, personal interests, and experimentation techniques. Therefore, many processes related to architecture are based on speculation and innovation, taking the initiative to reimagine established limits. Architecture schools, such as École des Beaux-Arts, Vkhutemas, and Paulista School, were progressive schools of their time that developed their style led by experimental and curious minds. Thanks to these experimental processes, each developed its architectural style, characterized by factors such as philosophy, location, and the era in which the school was born.

Since its creation in Santa Monica in 1972, the Southern California Institute of Architecture (SCI-Arc) has been a world-renowned center of innovation and one of the few independent schools of architecture in the United States. It excels in challenging its students through various programs to stretch their imaginations by experimenting with non-traditional materials and approaches. Through the renowned Making+Meaning program, SCI-Arc provides an immersive introduction to students and creative professionals from diverse disciplines, who have the opportunity to explore the field of design and emphasize the fundamentals of experimentation and architecture. The return to face-to-face teaching this year infuses new energy into the program for both students and instructors, given the value of collaborating in a physical space for the development of studio-based projects.

Most of the participants come from all walks of life; some are professionals, some are continuing their studies, and others are trying to engage their curiosity and desire to understand how they can push their creativity to the next level. -M+M Program Coordinator William Virgil

Save this picture! Making + Meaning Exhibition - Art Direction, William Virgil. Image © Joshua White

Save this picture! Making + Meaning Presentation. Image © Michal Czerwonka

Making+Meaning is a dynamic and innovative program that engages students in a continuous flow of creativity as they tackle a wide range of challenging design problems. This immersive experience spans a month-long series of workshops, presentations, and field trips, culminating in a final exhibition. It requires no prior architectural experience and emphasizes the fundamentals of architecture and experimentation. Participants in Making+Meaning begin with a series of introductory tasks that cover the basics of design. As they progress through the program, the tasks increase in complexity and scale, ultimately leading to hands-on production of their own design ideas. Along the way, students gain a deep understanding of various aspects of architectural representation, including skills in 3D asset manipulation, lighting, rendering, and social media distribution.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Austin Neumann - Making + Meaning Student

Save this picture! Courtesy of Adam Josephson - Making + Meaning Student

Students and professionals from all over the world are welcome to 'play' this game of simulation and alternative realities. -M+M Program Coordinator William Virgil

During the program, students explore a formal alphabet specific to Making+Meaning, which allows them to delve deeper into design using scalable tools in their aesthetic development. They analyze the fundamental elements of human language – the alphabet – as a basis for understanding the generation of forms that can be applied to various design scenarios. The program focuses on the structure of exploration through the alphabet, with each letter representing an object and its associated word. At each stage of the program, students gain access to different methods of "fabrication" using various design techniques and software. By the end of the program, students develop diverse form-finding methods that they can incorporate into their own design language.

Experts assist students throughout the program to take advantage of SCI-Arc's state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, which house laser cutters, 3D scanners, 3D printers, CNC milling machines, multiple 6-axis robotic arms, and industrial metal and woodworking machinery, to bring the results of experimental processes into reality.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Camila Bauza - Making + Meaning Student

Making+Meaning is a dynamic platform for creativity and innovation, where students are exposed to a wide range of challenging design problems. It encourages abstract thinking in architecture and replicates the experience of an architecture studio, providing students with valuable feedback and assessments from SCI-Arc faculty and visiting lecturers. This allows for various knowledgeable viewpoints on design matters, allowing participants to generate an imaginative portfolio and gain the skills and resources required to showcase their work convincingly. Furthermore, the program incorporates field trips to landmark architectural sites in Los Angeles, enabling students to immerse themselves in the extensive and historical architecture and design culture.

Save this picture! Making + Meaning Exhibition - Art Direction, William Virgil. Image © Joshua White

Making+Meaning provides a medium that introduces participants to creative tools that indulge curious minds

Aligned with SCI-Arc's commitment to critical thinking and as the culmination of this dynamic process, Making+Meaning reaches its finale with an exhibition hosted at SCI-Arc's campus in the Arts District of downtown Los Angeles. This exhibition serves as a showcase for the projects created during the program and provides students with the opportunity to present their work to a jury panel composed of architects, critics, and theoreticians from LA.

Save this picture! Making + Meaning Presentation. Image © Michal Czerwonka

This program offers a platform that familiarizes inquisitive individuals with innovative techniques, presenting them with the opportunity to explore creative tools, whether they seek a change in their profession or explore new techniques. After completing Making+Meaning, students enrolled in the M.Arch 1 program at SCI-Arc can also receive credit for an elective Visual Studies (VS) course.

To learn more about SCI-Arc’s Making+Meaning program, visit its official website.