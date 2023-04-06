Young Architects Innovate for Better Sleep in Space and (Hopefully) on Earth

Save this picture! Cortesia de Saga Space Architects

Since Yuri Gagarin's iconic pioneering flight in 1961, only 565 human beings have had the privilege of traveling into space. This extreme venture requires a high degree of devotion, extraordinary physical and intellectual preparation, and huge investments. Space exploration has the potential to benefit humanity in many ways, especially regarding the development of new technologies and the generation of scientific knowledge. Many of these technologies are already available to the public, such as GPS, water filters, or highly resistant fabrics. But while we often imagine astronauts floating in space and observing the Earth from a unique vantage point, many of them face the difficulty of sleeping and resting in space due to the lack of natural light. It is this issue that motivated a group of young Danish architects to develop a solution to improve the daily lives of astronauts in space, but also of many people on planet Earth who suffer from the same problem.

Lack of natural light in space is a key reason for space insomnia, which is associated with significant performance impairment. The feeling of confinement, the noises of mechanical systems, and the psychological effects of isolation also contribute to insomnia. A 2014 Harvard study analyzed the sleep patterns of 85 astronauts and found that International Space Station (ISS) occupants get an average of six hours of sleep per night - far less than the eight and a half hours that NASA prescribes. The report also showed that 75% of the astronauts used sleep medications during their stay on the ISS, potentially impairing their performance, according to the researchers.

Save this picture! Cortesia de Saga Space Architects

When the body is not exposed to natural light during the day, it fails to produce certain hormones that induce sleep and promote proper recovery. This is precisely where the project developed by SAGA Space Architects, in partnership with the European Space Agency and the Danish Ministry of Higher Education, comes in. The Circadian Light uses seven different types of LEDs to emit a carefully customized spectrum of light in order to artificially stimulate a circadian rhythm as close as possible to the natural rhythm. The lamp has three faces that emit light at different angles, each with different wavelengths that promote alertness or induce drowsiness, depending on the time of day, programmed to automatically adjust the light to suit the astronaut's planned sleep schedule. This is done through the meticulous use of different color tones to simulate intense sunrise, varied daylight and soothing sunset, ensuring that they are alert during the day and restful at night.

Save this picture! Cortesia de Saga Space Architects

European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut and crew pilot Andreas Mogensen will test the lighting system on the Huginn mission by staying aboard the ISS for six months to assess how well the system can combat the challenging sleeping environment of the space station. Before that, however, the prototype was tested by the two founders of SAGA in northern Greenland for 90 days. We spoke with Sebastian Aristotelis, one of the co-founders:

One of the big elements that we take for granted here on Earth is the change of weather and seasons. Astronauts don't have that. They live in a monotonous environment and lack crucial stimulation.

"So, for the last 4.5 years, we've been working to bring that variety of stimulation into our space habitat concepts. Two years ago, we completed a prototype moon habitat that we tested in northern Greenland, where my co-founder and I lived for 2 months in total isolation. For this habitat, we knew we needed to create a way to simulate the changing daylight, and so we created the first version of the circadian light panel. After testing it on our own bodies, we knew how impactful light can be to our well-being."

Save this picture! Cortesia de Saga Space Architects

However, fitting a prototype into the tightly contested area of a space station is no simple task: "The main challenge is the safety of the astronauts. Space is very dangerous and equipment failure can be fatal. ESA and NASA have the most stringent safety and documentation requirements in the world. The challenge is to maintain the vision and functionality of the lamps while still meeting all the requirements."

Save this picture! Cortesia de Saga Space Architects

Save this picture! Cortesia de Saga Space Architects

The idea is that after the Circadian Light passes the litmus test in space, SAGA will use the data to develop a device intended for humans on Earth. Focused on polar regions and densely populated cities where natural light is erratic and lack of circadian synchrony is common, the objective is to tackle the insomnia that has emerged as an increasingly common contemporary health problem. "We are working on developing a version of our lamp for use on Earth. There are many places that can benefit from the light technology we have developed; you don't have to be in space to get the benefits of light. Humans around the world are spending more and more time indoors without sufficient lighting."

If we spent more time exposed to natural sunlight, especially at the beginning of the day, there would be no need for our lamp, but unfortunately that doesn't seem to be the trend. We are designing our lamp for Earth now and it is very difficult since we have the technology, but we need to make it affordable. The final product should help us fall asleep faster and improve the overall quality of sleep, while functioning as a regular task light throughout the day. I want a lamp in my apartment myself, and in all of my friends and families' homes because I know how powerful it is. This is the main driver these days!

For those who are interested and want to keep up to date on the development of the project, it is possible to subscribe to receive updates.

