  3. Exploring Contemporary Guatemalan Architecture

Guatemala is a country located in Central America that is organized into 22 departments, its capital and most populated city is Guatemala City. Mexico forms the geographic borders that contain this territory to the north and west, Belize and Honduras to the east, and El Salvador to the south. In addition, it faces the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Honduras. It is located in Mesoamerica, home to the Mayan culture, which extended to what we know today as Mexican territory. It is for this reason and for some other reasons related to migration issues that these two countries share similar traits in terms of climate and culture, which is highly enriching when we explore the development of the territory.

Exploring Contemporary Guatemalan Architecture - Image 2 of 18Exploring Contemporary Guatemalan Architecture - Image 3 of 18Exploring Contemporary Guatemalan Architecture - Image 4 of 18Exploring Contemporary Guatemalan Architecture - Image 5 of 18Exploring Contemporary Guatemalan Architecture - More Images+ 13

While it is true that there are particular aesthetic characteristics in the architecture of this vast region that could explain some of the ways of inhabiting, the historical burden is so extensive that it is worth studying all the phenomena that laid the foundations for building one of the most complex territories not only of these two countries, since it is home to some of the most important migratory movements in the world.

The first step in understanding these phenomena of cultural exchange and brotherhood is to look at these specific cases, their geography, and their immovable compounds.

One of the most important when designing is the site's specific climate, which can represent a difficulty when dealing with extreme climates and it is necessary to use insulating materials that adapt to changing conditions. However, when talking about the Central American countries and their privileged climate this becomes in favor of architects allowing them to create microclimates and spaces that blur in the transition of what turns out to be indoors and outdoors.

That is why on this occasion we present a compilation of projects that stand on the territory of Guatemala to recognize the great work of the guild in recent years and shed light on these architectural practices that are building an increasingly strong identity.

Mixed-use

AEME Building / Paz Arquitectura

Exploring Contemporary Guatemalan Architecture - Image 5 of 18
AEME Building / Paz Arquitectura. Image © Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma

Cultural architecture

1001N Creation Center / Taller ACÁ + Little Coins

Exploring Contemporary Guatemalan Architecture - Image 9 of 18
1001N Creation Center / Taller ACÁ + Little Coins. Image © Archivo 1001 Noches

Cafés

Saul E. Méndez, Zona 14 / Taller KEN

Exploring Contemporary Guatemalan Architecture - Image 8 of 18
Saul E. Méndez, Zona 14 / Taller KEN. Image © Andrés Asturias

Community Center

Ronald McDonald House / Taller ACÁ + Little Coins

Exploring Contemporary Guatemalan Architecture - Image 14 of 18
Ronald McDonald House / Taller ACÁ + Little Coins. Image © Topofilia Studio - Doris Trejo

Public Space

Etú Plaza / Olik Studio

Exploring Contemporary Guatemalan Architecture - Image 6 of 18
Etú Plaza / Olik Studio. Image © Juan Carlos Rojas Benavides

Refurbishment

Alessa Jewelry / Taller KEN

Exploring Contemporary Guatemalan Architecture - Image 3 of 18
Alessa Jewelry / Taller KEN. Image © Víctor Martínez

Houses

The Tiny House Quinn / Taller ACÁ

Exploring Contemporary Guatemalan Architecture - Image 2 of 18
The Tiny House Quinn / Taller ACÁ. Image © Topofilia Studio - Doris Trejo

Nea House / YDR estudio + DEOC Arquitectos

Exploring Contemporary Guatemalan Architecture - Image 15 of 18
Nea House / YDR estudio + DEOC Arquitectos. Image © Joseph Nance

House BF / Paz Arquitectura

Exploring Contemporary Guatemalan Architecture - Image 13 of 18
House BF / Paz Arquitectura. Image © Andrés Asturias

Luz House / Paz Arquitectura

Exploring Contemporary Guatemalan Architecture - Image 7 of 18
Luz House / Paz Arquitectura. Image Courtesy of Paz Arquitectura

Plan B Guatemala / DEOC Arquitectos

Exploring Contemporary Guatemalan Architecture - Image 10 of 18
Plan B Guatemala / DEOC Arquitectos. Image Cortesía de DEOC Arquitectos

La Cabañita / Paz Arquitectura

Exploring Contemporary Guatemalan Architecture - Image 18 of 18
La Cabañita / Paz Arquitectura. Image © Andrés Asturias

Ayvalaan House / Paz Arquitectura

Exploring Contemporary Guatemalan Architecture - Image 12 of 18
Ayvalaan House / Paz Arquitectura. Image © Andrés Asturias

Clara House / Paz Arquitectura

Exploring Contemporary Guatemalan Architecture - Image 11 of 18
Clara House / Paz Arquitectura. Image © Andrés Asturias

LP1 House / Paz Arquitectura

Exploring Contemporary Guatemalan Architecture - Image 4 of 18
LP1 House / Paz Arquitectura. Image © Andrés Asturias

San Isidro Residence / Valls Arquitectos

Exploring Contemporary Guatemalan Architecture - Image 16 of 18
San Isidro Residence / Valls Arquitectos. Image © Leonardo Izaguirre

