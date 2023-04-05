Exploring Contemporary Guatemalan Architecture

Save this picture! La Cabañita / Paz Arquitectura. Image © Andrés Asturias

Guatemala is a country located in Central America that is organized into 22 departments, its capital and most populated city is Guatemala City. Mexico forms the geographic borders that contain this territory to the north and west, Belize and Honduras to the east, and El Salvador to the south. In addition, it faces the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Honduras. It is located in Mesoamerica, home to the Mayan culture, which extended to what we know today as Mexican territory. It is for this reason and for some other reasons related to migration issues that these two countries share similar traits in terms of climate and culture, which is highly enriching when we explore the development of the territory.

+ 13

While it is true that there are particular aesthetic characteristics in the architecture of this vast region that could explain some of the ways of inhabiting, the historical burden is so extensive that it is worth studying all the phenomena that laid the foundations for building one of the most complex territories not only of these two countries, since it is home to some of the most important migratory movements in the world.

The first step in understanding these phenomena of cultural exchange and brotherhood is to look at these specific cases, their geography, and their immovable compounds.

One of the most important when designing is the site's specific climate, which can represent a difficulty when dealing with extreme climates and it is necessary to use insulating materials that adapt to changing conditions. However, when talking about the Central American countries and their privileged climate this becomes in favor of architects allowing them to create microclimates and spaces that blur in the transition of what turns out to be indoors and outdoors.

That is why on this occasion we present a compilation of projects that stand on the territory of Guatemala to recognize the great work of the guild in recent years and shed light on these architectural practices that are building an increasingly strong identity.

Mixed-use

Save this picture! AEME Building / Paz Arquitectura. Image © Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma

Cultural architecture

Save this picture! 1001N Creation Center / Taller ACÁ + Little Coins. Image © Archivo 1001 Noches

Cafés

Save this picture! Saul E. Méndez, Zona 14 / Taller KEN. Image © Andrés Asturias

Community Center

Save this picture! Ronald McDonald House / Taller ACÁ + Little Coins. Image © Topofilia Studio - Doris Trejo

Public Space

Save this picture! Etú Plaza / Olik Studio. Image © Juan Carlos Rojas Benavides

Refurbishment

Save this picture! Alessa Jewelry / Taller KEN. Image © Víctor Martínez

Houses

Save this picture! The Tiny House Quinn / Taller ACÁ. Image © Topofilia Studio - Doris Trejo

Save this picture! Nea House / YDR estudio + DEOC Arquitectos. Image © Joseph Nance

Save this picture! House BF / Paz Arquitectura. Image © Andrés Asturias

Save this picture! Luz House / Paz Arquitectura. Image Courtesy of Paz Arquitectura

Save this picture! Plan B Guatemala / DEOC Arquitectos. Image Cortesía de DEOC Arquitectos

Save this picture! La Cabañita / Paz Arquitectura. Image © Andrés Asturias

Save this picture! Ayvalaan House / Paz Arquitectura. Image © Andrés Asturias

Save this picture! Clara House / Paz Arquitectura. Image © Andrés Asturias

Save this picture! LP1 House / Paz Arquitectura. Image © Andrés Asturias

Save this picture! San Isidro Residence / Valls Arquitectos. Image © Leonardo Izaguirre

Would you like to publish your work? Submit your built project. If you want to explore our entire library of more than 300,000 architectural images and find the references you need, we invite you to explore ArchDaily's Architecture Project Images. Filter by image type, drawings, project category, building elements, materials and more.