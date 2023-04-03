Submit a Project Advertise
World
Architectural Classics: Cementerio Parque in Mar del Plata / Horacio Baliero + Carmen Córdova

Architectural Classics: Cementerio Parque in Mar del Plata / Horacio Baliero + Carmen Córdova

Mar del Plata is an obligatory reference to the Modern Movement in Argentina. Not only for being the scene of some architectural classics such as the House on the River, the Parador Ariston, or the Terrace Palace but also for the Cementerio Parque designed by Horacio Bucho Baliero and Carmen Córdova in the 1960s.

Architectural Classics: Cementerio Parque in Mar del Plata / Horacio Baliero + Carmen Córdova - Exterior Photography
© Fabian Dejtiar
Architectural Classics: Cementerio Parque in Mar del Plata / Horacio Baliero + Carmen Córdova - Exterior Photography
© Fabian Dejtiar
Architectural Classics: Cementerio Parque in Mar del Plata / Horacio Baliero + Carmen Córdova - Exterior Photography
© Fabian Dejtiar

Located in a particular natural terrain in the southwest of the city, the project is the result of a competition organized by the city hall in 1961. Based on the plans drawn up, construction began two years later with the collaboration of architects Ernesto Katzenstein and Juan Manuel Borthagaray.

Architectural Classics: Cementerio Parque in Mar del Plata / Horacio Baliero + Carmen Córdova - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade
© Fabian Dejtiar
Architectural Classics: Cementerio Parque in Mar del Plata / Horacio Baliero + Carmen Córdova - Interior Photography
© Fabian Dejtiar
Architectural Classics: Cementerio Parque in Mar del Plata / Horacio Baliero + Carmen Córdova - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Fabian Dejtiar

Although the project had been approved by the socialist focus on public works investment in the city, its construction was interrupted in 1967, after the arrival to power of General Juan C. Onganía. In 1968, the Cementerio Parque was finally inaugurated, including the Municipal Pantheon, the Flower Sales Post, the Crematorium, the Chapel, and the Playón de Ceremonias. A few meters away, there is also the well-known curved structure of the Israelite Cemetery.

Architectural Classics: Cementerio Parque in Mar del Plata / Horacio Baliero + Carmen Córdova - Image 6 of 17
© Fabian Dejtiar
Architectural Classics: Cementerio Parque in Mar del Plata / Horacio Baliero + Carmen Córdova - Exterior Photography
© Fabian Dejtiar
Architectural Classics: Cementerio Parque in Mar del Plata / Horacio Baliero + Carmen Córdova - Exterior Photography, Windows, Column
© Fabian Dejtiar

The architects explained their idea in the book Baliero, published by FADU UBA:

A purely landscaped approach was sought, taking advantage of the topography of the terrain and a gradual transition between the route along the long straight line of Talcahuano Street and the center of radiation of public activities within the cemetery.

Architectural Classics: Cementerio Parque in Mar del Plata / Horacio Baliero + Carmen Córdova - Exterior Photography
© Fabian Dejtiar
Architectural Classics: Cementerio Parque in Mar del Plata / Horacio Baliero + Carmen Córdova - Image 13 of 17
© Fabian Dejtiar

Currently some sectors of the cemetery are in a state of abandonment, a situation that has been repeatedly denounced by the neighbors, although the vast majority of the structures maintain their integrity and the spirits for their complete restoration are higher than ever.

Architectural Classics: Cementerio Parque in Mar del Plata / Horacio Baliero + Carmen Córdova - Image 11 of 17
© Fabian Dejtiar
Architectural Classics: Cementerio Parque in Mar del Plata / Horacio Baliero + Carmen Córdova - Image 12 of 17
© Fabian Dejtiar

References

  • Baliero, H. (2006). Baliero. Buenos Aires: FADU.
  • Córdoba, C. y Baliero, H. Cementerio en Mar del Plata. Summa 2 (octubre 1963): 63-68.
  • Baliero, H. (1993). Arquitectura: la mirada desde el margen. Buenos Aires: FADU.
  • Arquitectura Moderna 360. Carmen Córdova. Obra Cementerio Parque.

Cite: Dejtiar, Fabian. "Architectural Classics: Cementerio Parque in Mar del Plata / Horacio Baliero + Carmen Córdova" [Clásicos de Arquitectura: Cementerio Parque / Horacio Baliero + Carmen Córdova] 03 Apr 2023. ArchDaily.

