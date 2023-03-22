"Ecologies in Motion": Chile Announces Pavilion for the 2023 Venice Biennale

Save this picture! 'Ecologías en movimiento', tema del pabellón de Chile en la Bienal de Venecia 2023. Image Cortesía de Ministerio de las Culturas, las Artes y el Patrimonio de Chile

The Chilean Ministry of Cultures, Arts, and Heritage selected architect Gonzalo Carrasco and Beals Lyon Architects as curators of the Chilean pavilion at the Venice Biennale 2023 with their proposal themed "Ecologies in Motion" ("Ecologías en Movimiento").

"Ecologies in Motion" will address how the Quinta Normal park project in Santiago, "architecture and science made it possible to imagine the future of a country that was entering modernity" in the XIX century, according to the organizers. Moreover, the proposal parallels the current challenges around ecological repair and restoration with the study of soil recovery processes with endemic seeds.

"The chosen exhibition proposal responds to important cultural and social issues related to the reconstruction of degraded land in Chile," commented the Undersecretary of Culture and the Arts, Andrea Gutiérrez, in official statements. Moreover, according to Cristóbal Molina, curator representing the Ministry of Cultures, "this will be the sixth national pavilion that has been promoted and selected in public competitions for Chile's representation at the Venice Architecture Biennale since the creation of the Architecture Area, whose work is aimed at fostering and promoting this discipline as a powerful expression of cultures and the arts".

Among the five finalists, the team led by Ernesto Silva won second place with the project "Combo Cooperativo" and third place went to Jeannette Plaut with the proposal "Manto". The honorary mentions were awarded to "Gente Mala del Norte" by Carolina Sepúlveda and "Agua Sana" by Macarena Urzúa.

The jury of the Chilean pavilion for the 2023 Venice Biennale was comprised of journalist Anatxu Zabalbeascoa, and architects Anna Puigjaner (MAIO), Marina Otero, Marcelo Faiden (Adamo Faiden), Rodrigo Pérez de Arce, Emilio Marín (curator of the Chilean pavilion at the 2021 Venice Biennale), and Alejandra Celedón (curator of the Chile pavilion at the 2018 Venice Biennale).

Entitled The Laboratory of the Future and curated by Lesley Lokko, the Venice Architecture Biennale 2023 will open its doors on May 20. The Chilean pavilion is the latest to be confirmed among the 63 national participants that will be located in the Giardini, the Arsenale, and the historic center of the Italian city.

Curators: Gonzalo Carrasco, Loreto Lyon, Alejandro Beals

Commissioner: Cristóbal Molina

Pavilion design: Gonzalo Carrasco, Loreto Lyon, Alejandro Beals

Research: Gonzalo Carrasco

Ecology advisors: Macarena Calvo, Cristóbal Elgueta

Art Direction: Belén Salvatierra

Collaborators: Stefano Sciaraffia

Lighting consultant: Aquiles Pávez

Organizers: Chilean Ministry of Cultures, Arts, and Heritage

Support: DIRAC - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Via Chilean Ministry of Cultures, Arts, and Heritage.

We invite you to follow ArchDaily's coverage of the Venice Architecture Biennale 2023.