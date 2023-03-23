Red Architecture: Highlighting Contemporary Designs

Save this picture! INES Centro de innovación / Pezo von Ellrichshausen. Image Cortesía de Pezo von Ellrichshausen

While colors can accentuate architectural designs, there is no single color that is "best". The choice depends on the style and purpose of the architecture, as well as the effect you want to create. However, colors that contrast with predominant tones can help highlight important details - and yes: red tones here can create an intense visual contrast.

As in the Parc de la Villette or the Centre Georges Pompidou, red was used to distinguish and highlight certain aspects of the structure, circulations, and plumbing, but its use is generally carefully considered as it can be overwhelming if overused. It is also used as an accent in other architectural details, such as doors or window frames, but it is when used in combination with other colors or brightnesses where cohesive and balanced color palettes can be created.

Here are ten examples of contemporary works and notable structures that have brought back the color red in interesting and creative ways.

Location: United States of America

Save this picture! Centro de Arte Contemporáneo Ruby City / Adjaye Associates. Image © Dror Baldinger

Location: United Kingdom

Save this picture! Bristol Old Vic / Haworth Tompkins. Image © Fred Howarth

Location: China

Save this picture! Apartamentos para estudiantes del Instituto Gengdan / HCBY Group. Image © Shouming Wang

Location: Chile

Save this picture! INES Centro de innovación / Pezo von Ellrichshausen. Image Cortesía de Pezo von Ellrichshausen

Location: Mexico

Save this picture! Edificio SCHULTZ / CPDA Arquitectos. Image © Jaime Navarro

Location: The Netherlands

Save this picture! Restobar Mama / KettingHuls. Image © Stijn Bollaert

Location: Japan

Save this picture! Baño público Higashi Sanchome / Nao Tamura. Image © Satoshi Nagare, Cortesía de The Nippon Foundation

Location: Brazil

Save this picture! Sede Castanhas de Caju / Estudio Flume. Image Cortesía de Estudio Flume

Location: Spain

Save this picture! Instalación Tierra / SpY. Image © Ruben P Bescos

Location: Chile

Save this picture! Banca Infinita / Azócar Catrón Arquitectos. Image © Patricio Zeiss

