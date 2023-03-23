Red Architecture: Highlighting Contemporary Designs

While colors can accentuate architectural designs, there is no single color that is "best". The choice depends on the style and purpose of the architecture, as well as the effect you want to create. However, colors that contrast with predominant tones can help highlight important details - and yes: red tones here can create an intense visual contrast.
As in the Parc de la Villette or the Centre Georges Pompidou, red was used to distinguish and highlight certain aspects of the structure, circulations, and plumbing, but its use is generally carefully considered as it can be overwhelming if overused. It is also used as an accent in other architectural details, such as doors or window frames, but it is when used in combination with other colors or brightnesses where cohesive and balanced color palettes can be created.
Here are ten examples of contemporary works and notable structures that have brought back the color red in interesting and creative ways.
Ruby City Contemporary Art Center / Adjaye Associates
Location: United States of America
Bristol Old Vic / Haworth Tompkins
Location: United Kingdom
International Student Apartments of Gengdan Institute / HCBY Group
Location: China
INES Innovation Center / Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Location: Chile
SCHULTZ Building / CPDA Arquitectos
Location: Mexico
Restobar Mama / KettingHuls
Location: The Netherlands
Higashi Sanchome Toilet / Nao Tamura
Location: Japan
Castanhas de Caju Extension / Estudio Flume
Location: Brazil
Installation Earth / SpY
Location: Spain
Infinity Bench / Azócar Catrón Arquitectos
Location: Chile
Check this link for more architectural works in red.