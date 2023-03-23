Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Red Architecture: Highlighting Contemporary Designs

Red Architecture: Highlighting Contemporary Designs

Save
Red Architecture: Highlighting Contemporary Designs
  • Written by | Translated by Amelia Pérez Bravo

While colors can accentuate architectural designs, there is no single color that is "best". The choice depends on the style and purpose of the architecture, as well as the effect you want to create. However, colors that contrast with predominant tones can help highlight important details - and yes: red tones here can create an intense visual contrast.

As in the Parc de la Villette or the Centre Georges Pompidou, red was used to distinguish and highlight certain aspects of the structure, circulations, and plumbing, but its use is generally carefully considered as it can be overwhelming if overused. It is also used as an accent in other architectural details, such as doors or window frames, but it is when used in combination with other colors or brightnesses where cohesive and balanced color palettes can be created.

Here are ten examples of contemporary works and notable structures that have brought back the color red in interesting and creative ways.

Ruby City Contemporary Art Center / Adjaye Associates

Location: United States of America

Save this picture!
Red Architecture: Highlighting Contemporary Designs - Image 6 of 11
Centro de Arte Contemporáneo Ruby City / Adjaye Associates. Image © Dror Baldinger

Bristol Old Vic / Haworth Tompkins

Location: United Kingdom

Save this picture!
Red Architecture: Highlighting Contemporary Designs - Image 4 of 11
Bristol Old Vic / Haworth Tompkins. Image © Fred Howarth

International Student Apartments of Gengdan Institute / HCBY Group

Location: China

Save this picture!
Red Architecture: Highlighting Contemporary Designs - Image 5 of 11
Apartamentos para estudiantes del Instituto Gengdan / HCBY Group. Image © Shouming Wang

INES Innovation Center / Pezo von Ellrichshausen

Location: Chile

Save this picture!
Red Architecture: Highlighting Contemporary Designs - Image 2 of 11
INES Centro de innovación / Pezo von Ellrichshausen. Image Cortesía de Pezo von Ellrichshausen

SCHULTZ Building / CPDA Arquitectos

Location: Mexico

Save this picture!
Red Architecture: Highlighting Contemporary Designs - Image 3 of 11
Edificio SCHULTZ / CPDA Arquitectos. Image © Jaime Navarro

Restobar Mama / KettingHuls

Location: The Netherlands

Save this picture!
Red Architecture: Highlighting Contemporary Designs - Image 7 of 11
Restobar Mama / KettingHuls. Image © Stijn Bollaert

Higashi Sanchome Toilet / Nao Tamura

Location: Japan

Save this picture!
Red Architecture: Highlighting Contemporary Designs - Image 9 of 11
Baño público Higashi Sanchome / Nao Tamura. Image © Satoshi Nagare, Cortesía de The Nippon Foundation

Castanhas de Caju Extension / Estudio Flume

Location: Brazil

Save this picture!
Red Architecture: Highlighting Contemporary Designs - Image 8 of 11
Sede Castanhas de Caju / Estudio Flume. Image Cortesía de Estudio Flume

Installation Earth / SpY

Location: Spain

Save this picture!
Red Architecture: Highlighting Contemporary Designs - Image 10 of 11
Instalación Tierra / SpY. Image © Ruben P Bescos

Infinity Bench / Azócar Catrón Arquitectos

Location: Chile

Save this picture!
Red Architecture: Highlighting Contemporary Designs - Image 11 of 11
Banca Infinita / Azócar Catrón Arquitectos. Image © Patricio Zeiss

Check this link for more architectural works in red.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Fabian Dejtiar
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Dejtiar, Fabian. "Red Architecture: Highlighting Contemporary Designs" [Arquitectura roja: Destacando los diseños contemporáneos] 23 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. (Trans. Pérez Bravo, Amelia) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/998168/red-architecture-highlighting-contemporary-designs> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags