Red Sea Global to Build A Health Resort in Amaala, Saudi Arabia

Save this picture! Courtesy of Red Sea Global

The Developer Red Sea Global has partnered with the wellness brand Clinique La Prairie to develop a high-end health resort in Amaala, located on the northwest coastline of Saudi Arabia. The resort will host 13 villas and 52 houses and suites. It will also feature a diagnostics lab, a museum, a beach club, workshops, training rooms, private dining spaces, and a cooking school, activities that ensure that the visitors embark on a journey of rejuvenation and self-discovery.

At the heart of the resort is the “Longevity Plaza,” which leads up to the four distinctive zones. The resort will be split into a medical care center, a nutrition complex, a movement space, and a well-being zone. These sections will host different activities throughout the year, including facilities showing the latest technologies developed over the past 90 years, by Clinique La Prairie. In addition, landscapes around the property, such as the idyllic gardens, are utilized to establish a sense of tranquility and add a connection to the visitors.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Red Sea Global

Save this picture! Courtesy of Red Sea Global

Save this picture! Longevity Plaza. Image Courtesy of Red Sea Global

The mega project for the Saudi Vision 2030 program strongly emphasizes sustainability. Every element of the resort’s design also reflects respect for the local flora and fauna. The resort’s phase one is well underway and should be welcoming its key guests in 2024. Amaala will be home to over 3,000 hotel rooms across 25 hotels, alongside high-end retail, fine dining, wellness, and recreational facilities.

Recently, Foster + Partners has revealed the designs of the local Marine Life Institute, in Amaala, accommodating a research center, labs, galleries, and educational spaces. Additionally, the office has released designs for Hotel 12, a luxury resort developed by the Red Sea Development Company. In Downtown Riyadh, the Saudi Arabian government has just revealed the design for the Mukaab, a cube-shaped skyscraper that will be the largest built structure in the world.