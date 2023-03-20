The Threshold Between Daylight and Architecture: Flat Roof Access Hatches

Beyond light as a physical phenomenon perceptible by the human eye, daylight is an inexhaustible architectural resource that is sometimes taken for granted. Just like the air we breathe, we are all aware of the existence of light, but rarely do we seek to do anything else with it. It is essential to recognize its presence as an enabler of experiences in space, due to its intrinsic relationship with architecture and human beings.

The incidence of light in architecture directly influences the way we perceive the passage of time. Since ancient times, constructions such as ziggurats have integrated strategies to capture the changing daylight through their roofs, evolving and remaining present in modern constructions such as the Villa Savoye. More recently, the flatness of roofs in contemporary buildings has been a great resource for incorporating architectural elements that also allow them to be inhabited, such as roof access hatches, which serve as a link between natural light and roof terraces.

Below, we review some of the latest technologies in skylights and access hatches, such as those developed by LAMILUX.

The Fifth Façade: Designing Flat Roofs Deserves Attention

The five points of modern architecture exemplified in the Villa Savoye stand out for the revaluation that Le Corbusier makes about roofs. The notion of the so-called "fifth façade" arises as an evolution of traditional roofs, due to the use of flat roofs as habitable terraces that give continuity to the design of the building and emphasize the value of the elements that will serve as a connection.

The elements that generate continuity between interior spaces and the roof are design resources with great potential, as they can develop complex elements of the architectural program. Therefore, thinking about the communication path between the last level of the building and the roof is as important as the use itself.

Nowadays, access hatches are a viable option for connecting with the outside. They can be integrated with either existing stairs or built-in as part of a renovation. Together, both elements excavate the roof to obtain daylight and provide a convenient access to the roof terrace.

Maximizing Daylight: Multiple Access Hatch Options for Flat Roofs

Just as windows are essential in architecture for providing visibility in the horizontal plane, skylights are equivalent to the vertical plane. They create a threshold between the overhead light and the interior space while providing up to three times more natural light compared to traditional façade windows.

Louis Khan said: "The sun never knew its greatness until it fell on the face of a building". Given the beauty and randomness of light, architecture and the elements that compose it adopt different shapes and sizes. Whether they are simple windows, mullions, or large overhangs, designers have applied different strategies to façades to adapt buildings to the nature of light. Therefore, there is also often more than one way to capture and send natural light through the roof.

How access hatches interact with light largely determines their shape and size. Architectural elements such as skylights are the thresholds that allow light to be captured at different angles and orientations, managing to illuminate interiors in highly contrasting ways. In addition to the lighting benefits, access hatches can be a priority element in the management of interior temperatures, through their insulating qualities that maintain a balance between exterior and interior temperatures.

Within the variety of skylights that exist, some stand out for their characteristics and usefulness in different applications. Swing systems are highly functional if the terrace is designed as an open space, with circulation and living spaces around it. Its standout feature is the folding mechanism that provides more space on the terrace, with a continuous opening thanks to its hydraulic cylinder.

Part of the adaptability of access hatches is also the way they integrate with existing building elements. For example, square hatch systems like the Comfort Square model, are compatible with a platform or spiral stairs, allowing the conservation of elements that are already present on the site and that may be of high architectural value.

Standardization has been a significant advancement in society, enabling the rapid development of both architectural products and architecture itself, while also ensuring uniform standards. The problem –and at the same time the beauty– of daylight is that it is not standardizable. As a specific answer to adaptability, there are solo and duo sliding hatch systems that fit into tight spaces and allow an unobstructed view of the sky.

The Comfort Solo and Comfort Duo systems stand out for being free of visible drive units and edges that interfere with visibility, allowing a direct view of the terrace.

Beyond Daylight: Indoor Comfort and Well-Being

The direct relationship between skylights and daylight is implied. In parallel to how architecture integrates these elements, there are notable characteristics that are not so evident at first glance, which influence the well-being associated with interior spaces.

Natural Ventilation

The natural ventilation provided by access hatches takes advantage of the behavior of the air. The descent of cold air and the ascent of warm air generate the stack ventilation effect that improves the quality of indoor air.

Save this picture! Ventilation Scheme. Image Courtesy of Teal Products

Why is natural ventilation important? The quality of the indoor environment, in addition to affecting our physical health, also has direct consequences on our mental health. By renewing and improving the quality of indoor air, it is possible to reduce the levels of CO2 and Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC), which according to scientific studies are both associated with problems such as anxiety, lack of concentration, depression, and damage to the central nervous system.

Thermal and Acoustic Comfort

As sustainable design becomes increasingly important in order to face climate change and its effects, glass skylights can be true all-rounders. Whether they are made with plastic or aluminum frames, they provide high levels of acoustic and thermal comfort.

Save this picture! Thermal Bridge Scheme-Flat Roof Access Hatch Comfort Square. Image Courtesy of LAMILUX

Depending on their composition, access hatches can provide an acoustic insulation value of around 39 decibels and a U value of up to 0.68 W/(m²K). As a reference, the sound insulation is comparable to a regular conversation or a quiet day in the countryside and the U value lies around the middle of the scale (0.1 to 1.0), where 1.00 means high heat loss. The acoustic and thermal qualities translate into energy efficiency and maintenance of the temperature of the interior space.

