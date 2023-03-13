Meet the Participants of the International Architecture Exhibition at the 2023 Venice Architecture Biennale

Since 1998, the Venice Architecture Biennale has been divided into three pillars: the national pavilions (each country chooses its own curators and projects), the international exhibition (curated by the Biennale's curator), and the collateral events (approved by the Biennale's curator).
In the 2023 edition of the event, the international architecture exhibition curated by Lesley Lokko is structured in six parts, including 89 participants. Over half of them are from Africa or the African Diaspora, with a 50/50 gender balance, and an average of 43 ages for participants.
Meet the participants featured in The Laboratory of the Future, the international architecture exhibition at the 2023 Venice Architecture Biennale:
Force Majeure: Giardini Central Pavilion
- Adjaye Associates
- atelier masōmī
- Basis Research Institute (Kibwe Tavares + Zenna Tavares)
- Cave_bureau
- Hood Design Studio
- Ibrahim Mahama
- Kéré Architecture
- Koffi & Diabaté Architectes
- MASS Design Group
- Olalekan Jeyifous
- SOFTLAB@PSU
- Studio Sean Canty
- Counterspace Studio (Sumayya Vally + Moad Musbahi)
- Theaster Gates Studio
- urbanAC
Force Majeure: Outdoor Installation at Arsenale
Dangerous Liaisons: Corderie at Arsenale
- AD—WO
- AMAA Collaborative Architecture Office For Research And Development
- Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation
- autonoma (Paulo Tavares)
- BDR bureau + carton123 architecten
- DAAR (Alessandro Petti + Sandi Hilal)
- David Wengrow + Eyal Weizman (Forensic Architecture)
- Dream The Combine
- Dualchas Architects
- Estudio A0 (Ana María Durán + Jaskran Kalirai)
- Flores & Prats Architects
- Gbolade Design Studio
- Gloria Cabral + Sammy Baloji
- Grandeza Studio
- Huda Tayob
- Kate Otten Architects
- Killing Architects
- Le laboratoire d'architecture
- Liam Young
- Low Design Office
- MMA Design Studio
- Neri&Hu Design and Research Office
- Office 24-7 Architecture + Lemon Pebble Architects
- orizzontale
- Rahul Mehrotra + Ranjit Hoskote
- SCAPE Landscape Architecture
- Stephanie Hankey + Michael Uwemedimo + Jordan Weber
- Studio Barnes
- Suzanne Dhaliwal
- Sweet Water Foundation
- The Funambulist
- Twenty Nine studio
- Ursula Biemann
- White Arkitekter
- Wolff Architects
- ZAO/standardarchitecture
Dangerous Liaisons: Outdoor Installation at Arsenale
- Serge Attukwei Clottey
Dangerous Liaisons: Outdoor Installation at Forte Marghera
We invite you to check out ArchDaily's comprehensive coverage of the 2023 Venice Architecture Biennale.