  3. Meet the Participants of the International Architecture Exhibition at the 2023 Venice Architecture Biennale

Meet the Participants of the International Architecture Exhibition at the 2023 Venice Architecture Biennale

Since 1998, the Venice Architecture Biennale has been divided into three pillars: the national pavilions (each country chooses its own curators and projects), the international exhibition (curated by the Biennale's curator), and the collateral events (approved by the Biennale's curator).

In the 2023 edition of the event, the international architecture exhibition curated by Lesley Lokko is structured in six parts, including 89 participants. Over half of them are from Africa or the African Diaspora, with a 50/50 gender balance, and an average of 43 ages for participants.

Meet the participants featured in The Laboratory of the Future, the international architecture exhibition at the 2023 Venice Architecture Biennale:

Force Majeure: Giardini Central Pavilion

Lycee Schorge Secondary School / Kéré Architecture. Image © Iwan Baan

GHESKIO Cholera Treatment Center / MASS Design Group. Image © Iwan Baan
Orange Village / Koffi & Diabaté Architectes. Image © François-Xavier Gbré
HIKMA - A Religious and Secular Complex / atelier masōmī + studio chahar. Image © James Wang

Force Majeure: Outdoor Installation at Arsenale

Ruby City Contemporary Art Center / Adjaye Associates. Image © Dror Baldinger

Dangerous Liaisons: Corderie at Arsenale

Reggio School / Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation. Image © José Hevia

Sala Beckett / Flores & Prats. Image © Adrià Goula
Housing for Mahouts and their Elephants / RMA Architects. Image © Carlos Chen
Fuzhou Teahouse / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office. Image © Hao Chen

Dangerous Liaisons: Outdoor Installation at Arsenale

  • Serge Attukwei Clottey

Dangerous Liaisons: Outdoor Installation at Forte Marghera

We invite you to check out ArchDaily's comprehensive coverage of the 2023 Venice Architecture Biennale.

