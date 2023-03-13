Meet the Participants of the International Architecture Exhibition at the 2023 Venice Architecture Biennale

Save this picture! Giardini Central Pavilion at the Venice Biennale 2018. Image © Tetiana Tuchyk | Shutterstock

Since 1998, the Venice Architecture Biennale has been divided into three pillars: the national pavilions (each country chooses its own curators and projects), the international exhibition (curated by the Biennale's curator), and the collateral events (approved by the Biennale's curator).

In the 2023 edition of the event, the international architecture exhibition curated by Lesley Lokko is structured in six parts, including 89 participants. Over half of them are from Africa or the African Diaspora, with a 50/50 gender balance, and an average of 43 ages for participants.

Meet the participants featured in The Laboratory of the Future, the international architecture exhibition at the 2023 Venice Architecture Biennale:

Force Majeure: Giardini Central Pavilion

Save this picture! Lycee Schorge Secondary School / Kéré Architecture. Image © Iwan Baan

Save this picture! GHESKIO Cholera Treatment Center / MASS Design Group. Image © Iwan Baan

Save this picture! Orange Village / Koffi & Diabaté Architectes. Image © François-Xavier Gbré

Save this picture! HIKMA - A Religious and Secular Complex / atelier masōmī + studio chahar. Image © James Wang

Force Majeure: Outdoor Installation at Arsenale

Save this picture! Ruby City Contemporary Art Center / Adjaye Associates. Image © Dror Baldinger

Dangerous Liaisons: Corderie at Arsenale

Save this picture! Reggio School / Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation. Image © José Hevia

Save this picture! Sala Beckett / Flores & Prats. Image © Adrià Goula

Save this picture! Housing for Mahouts and their Elephants / RMA Architects. Image © Carlos Chen

Save this picture! Fuzhou Teahouse / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office. Image © Hao Chen

Dangerous Liaisons: Outdoor Installation at Arsenale

Serge Attukwei Clottey

Dangerous Liaisons: Outdoor Installation at Forte Marghera

