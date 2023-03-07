World Monuments Fund Announces Financing for New Projects to Safeguard Endangered Places Worldwide

Save this picture! Yanacancha-Huaquis Cultural Landscape, Peru. Image Courtesy of World Monuments Fund

The World Monuments Fund (WMF) announced a commitment of more than US$10 million to go towards preservation projects to protect culturally significant places from around the globe in urgent need of intervention. The initiatives vary in scope, from winterization efforts at Ukrainian heritage sites to protecting remote archeological sites representative of Peru’s Chachapoyas Civilization. The suite of projects launching in 2023 aims to address and help mitigate the threats that heritage sites are facing: conflict, climate change, and underrepresentation.

Save this picture! Palm House, Kew Gardens, UK. Image Courtesy of World Monuments Fund

The international organization has multiple strategies for intervening in these sites. A growing set of Signature Projects represents long-term conservation efforts carried out around the globe. These initiatives address critical needs at a heritage site. They encourage local participation, professional skill development, and the use of innovative solutions that can serve as models for the future. This year, WMF breaks ground on several sites, including the largely unprotected Chachapoyas archaeological sites within Peru’s Río Abiseo National Park, the conservation of mid-century murals by Afro-Portuguese artist José de Almada Negreiros, and the development of green strategies for the iconic Palm House at the UNESCO-listed Kew Gardens in the UK.

Several other Signature projects already in progress are being expanded this year, while others are entering a new phase of work. These include the conservation of Phnom Bakheng, a site constructed between the ninth and tenth centuries that served as the state temple of the first Khmer capital in the Angkor region. Another important conservation site is located within the Bears Ears National Monument, the sacred lands of several tribes containing thousands of ancient cliff dwellings, and gathering places. Here WMF is supporting efforts led by Indigenous communities to help them enhance the visitor experience and improve the management of the site.

In addition to the long-term Signature Projects, WMF is also involved in a series of Targeted Interventions. These aim to provide help local partners develop expertise and bring financial support to meet the specific needs of heritage places. The scope of these interventions varies in accordance with the local needs, from developing studies to physical interventions and preventive measures. WMF has developed the Ukraine Heritage Response Fund to provide supplies to help local professionals conserve Ukrainian heritage and develop preventive measures to protect, stabilize, and waterproof at-risk buildings. Other interventions address the challenges of the Sumba Island in Indonesia, the Yanacancha-Huaquis Cultural Landscape in the Miraflores District, Peru, and the Hitis (Water Fountains) of the Kathmandu Valley in Nepal.

Save this picture! Marine Stations, Portugal - Panels from entrance. Image Courtesy of World Monuments Fund

Whether in the face of climate change, war, or discrimination, people around the world are standing up for the places that give meaning to their lives and provide economic opportunities. Our 2023 projects provide communities with the tools they need to sustain what is most important to them while responding and adapting to the challenges of our time. - Bénédicte de Montlaur, President and CEO of World Monuments Fund

Save this picture! Rio Abiseo National Park - View of Los Pinchudos. Image Courtesy of World Monuments Fund

One year ago, the World Monuments Fund has released a World Monuments Watch List containing a selection of 25 endangered heritage and cultural sites from across the globe, highlighting the threats posed by global issues such as climate change, imbalanced tourism, and the need for emergency interventions. The organization is also preparing emergency preservation projects to help mitigate the devastating repercussions of the war in Ukraine.