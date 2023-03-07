Submit a Project Advertise
World
The 2023 Pritzker Prize has been awarded to Sir David Chipperfield, London-born, architect, urban planner, and activist. David Chipperfield, founded his architectural practice in 1985 in London under the name of David Chipperfield Architects, after shaping his career working with renowned architects such as Norman Foster, Richard Rogers, and Douglas Stephen. He studied art and architecture at the Kingston School of Art, graduating in 1976, and continued his studies at the Architectural Association School of Architecture in London, concluding in 1980. Today, David Chipperfield Architects has expanded to include offices in Berlin, Shanghai, Milan, and the latest office opened in Santiago de Compostela.

David Chipperfield: Get to Know the 2023 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 2 of 35David Chipperfield: Get to Know the 2023 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 3 of 35David Chipperfield: Get to Know the 2023 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 4 of 35David Chipperfield: Get to Know the 2023 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 5 of 35David Chipperfield: Get to Know the 2023 Pritzker Winner's Work - More Images+ 30

Chipperfield's work includes more than one hundred projects ranging from civic, cultural, and academic programs to housing and interior design. With more than four decades of experience, and with numerous collaborations, Chipperfield has stamped his sensible and powerful, elegant architecture across Europe, Asia, and North America. His architecture expresses a respectful combination of contemporary elements with the existing built and natural environments, resulting in precise restorations and renovations of historical landmarks, and new buildings that are innovative in their function, sustainability, and their relationship to the cities fostering new ways of connecting communities.

His works are an example of what good architecture should be: deprived of unnecessary elements, a premise that comes with a thorough analysis of what sustainability in architecture means today, and accurately responding to contemporary issues, they are buildings that will gracefully and sustainably persist over time.

Selected Works

Procuratie Vecchie. Venice, Italy. 2022

David Chipperfield: Get to Know the 2023 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 11 of 35
© Richard Davies
David Chipperfield: Get to Know the 2023 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 10 of 35
© Alessandra Chemollo

Morland Mixité Capitale. Paris, France. 2022

David Chipperfield: Get to Know the 2023 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 23 of 35
© Simon Menges
David Chipperfield: Get to Know the 2023 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 22 of 35
© Simon Menges

11-19 Jane Street. New York, United States. 2021

David Chipperfield: Get to Know the 2023 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 12 of 35
© James Ewing / JBSA
David Chipperfield: Get to Know the 2023 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 13 of 35
© James Ewing / JBSA

Neue Nationalgalerie. Berlin, Germany. 2021

David Chipperfield: Get to Know the 2023 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 2 of 35
© Simon Menges
David Chipperfield: Get to Know the 2023 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 8 of 35
© Simon Menges

James Simon Galerie. Berlin Germany. 2018

David Chipperfield: Get to Know the 2023 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 26 of 35
© Ute Zscharnt for David Chipperfield Architects
David Chipperfield: Get to Know the 2023 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 20 of 35
© Ute Zscharnt for David Chipperfield Architects

Hoxton Press. London, United Kingdom. 2018

David Chipperfield: Get to Know the 2023 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 6 of 35
© Simon Menges
David Chipperfield: Get to Know the 2023 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 15 of 35
© Simon Menges

Royal Academy of Arts Masterplan. London, United Kingdom. 2018

David Chipperfield: Get to Know the 2023 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 7 of 35
© Simon Menges
David Chipperfield: Get to Know the 2023 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 35 of 35
© Simon Menges

Amorepacific Headquarters. Seoul, South Korea. 2017

David Chipperfield: Get to Know the 2023 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 4 of 35
© Noshe
David Chipperfield: Get to Know the 2023 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 18 of 35
© Noshe
David Chipperfield: Get to Know the 2023 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 16 of 35
© Noshe

Inagawa Cemetery Chapel and Visitor Center. Hyogo, Japan. 2017

David Chipperfield: Get to Know the 2023 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 17 of 35
© Keiko Sasaoka
David Chipperfield: Get to Know the 2023 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 19 of 35
© Keiko Sasaoka

Jumex Museum. Mexico City, Mexico. 2013

David Chipperfield: Get to Know the 2023 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 3 of 35
© Simon Menges
David Chipperfield: Get to Know the 2023 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 24 of 35
© Simon Menges

Saint Louis Art Museum. Missouri, United States. 2013

David Chipperfield: Get to Know the 2023 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 27 of 35
© Simon Menges
David Chipperfield: Get to Know the 2023 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 28 of 35
© Simon Menges

The Hepworth Wakefield. West Yorkshire, United Kingdom. 2011

David Chipperfield: Get to Know the 2023 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 31 of 35
© Iwan Baan
David Chipperfield: Get to Know the 2023 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 32 of 35
© Iwan Baan

Turner Contemporary. Margate, United Kingdom. 2011

David Chipperfield: Get to Know the 2023 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 9 of 35
© Simon Menges
David Chipperfield: Get to Know the 2023 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 5 of 35
© Simon Menges

BBC Scotland Headquarters. Glasgow, United Kingdom. 2007

David Chipperfield: Get to Know the 2023 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 14 of 35
BBC Scotland. Image © Christian Richters

America's Cup Building. Valencia, Spain. 2006

David Chipperfield: Get to Know the 2023 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 34 of 35
© Richard Walch
David Chipperfield: Get to Know the 2023 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 33 of 35
© Richard Walch

River and Rowing Museum. Henley-on- Thames, United Kingdom. 1997

David Chipperfield: Get to Know the 2023 Pritzker Winner's Work - Image 30 of 35
© Richard Bryant / Arcaid

Check out more built works by David Chipperfield Architects published on ArchDaily.

Cite: Paula Pintos. "David Chipperfield: Get to Know the 2023 Pritzker Winner's Work" 07 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/997483/david-chipperfield-get-to-know-the-2023-pritzker-winners-work> ISSN 0719-8884

