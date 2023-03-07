David Chipperfield: Get to Know the 2023 Pritzker Winner's Work

The 2023 Pritzker Prize has been awarded to Sir David Chipperfield, London-born, architect, urban planner, and activist. David Chipperfield, founded his architectural practice in 1985 in London under the name of David Chipperfield Architects, after shaping his career working with renowned architects such as Norman Foster, Richard Rogers, and Douglas Stephen. He studied art and architecture at the Kingston School of Art, graduating in 1976, and continued his studies at the Architectural Association School of Architecture in London, concluding in 1980. Today, David Chipperfield Architects has expanded to include offices in Berlin, Shanghai, Milan, and the latest office opened in Santiago de Compostela.

Chipperfield's work includes more than one hundred projects ranging from civic, cultural, and academic programs to housing and interior design. With more than four decades of experience, and with numerous collaborations, Chipperfield has stamped his sensible and powerful, elegant architecture across Europe, Asia, and North America. His architecture expresses a respectful combination of contemporary elements with the existing built and natural environments, resulting in precise restorations and renovations of historical landmarks, and new buildings that are innovative in their function, sustainability, and their relationship to the cities fostering new ways of connecting communities.

His works are an example of what good architecture should be: deprived of unnecessary elements, a premise that comes with a thorough analysis of what sustainability in architecture means today, and accurately responding to contemporary issues, they are buildings that will gracefully and sustainably persist over time.

Selected Works

Morland Mixité Capitale. Paris, France. 2022

11-19 Jane Street. New York, United States. 2021

Neue Nationalgalerie. Berlin, Germany. 2021

James Simon Galerie. Berlin Germany. 2018

Save this picture! © Ute Zscharnt for David Chipperfield Architects

Hoxton Press. London, United Kingdom. 2018

Royal Academy of Arts Masterplan. London, United Kingdom. 2018

Amorepacific Headquarters. Seoul, South Korea. 2017

Inagawa Cemetery Chapel and Visitor Center. Hyogo, Japan. 2017

Jumex Museum. Mexico City, Mexico. 2013

Saint Louis Art Museum. Missouri, United States. 2013

The Hepworth Wakefield. West Yorkshire, United Kingdom. 2011

Turner Contemporary. Margate, United Kingdom. 2011

BBC Scotland Headquarters. Glasgow, United Kingdom. 2007

America's Cup Building. Valencia, Spain. 2006

River and Rowing Museum. Henley-on- Thames, United Kingdom. 1997

