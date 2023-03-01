The Taiwan Pavilion at the 2023 Venice Biennale Highlights the Intelligence Embedded in Surrounding Landscapes

Save this picture! Domesticity, curatorial Keyword of Taiwan Pavilion at Venice Biennale Architecture 2023. Image Courtesy of National Taiwan Museum of Fine Art

The 18th annual Architecture Exhibition La Biennale Di Venezia is taking place from May to November under the theme of “The Laboratory of the Future”. This year, the Taiwanese Pavilion, organized by the Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts, announced that it will explore the intelligence embedded in surrounding landscapes. “Diachronic Apparatuses of Taiwan” displays how locals throughout Taiwanese history have used their intuition to shape their environment. Furthermore, the project also opens a dialogue about artificial and natural terrain to rediscover what we may learn from nature.

The theme of the pavilion places importance on restoring the local fabric that has long been ignored, suggesting that learning from past methodologies will prepare us for future decision-making in the 21st century. The curatorial team examined Taiwan’s topography at large, to find examples in the local vernacular that can be reapplied in today’s world. Whether it be the greenhouses on the Chianan Plain, the tea plantations in Lishan, or the oyster farm shelters off the coast of Chiayi, the Taiwanese terrain is filled with examples of humanity’s tectonic responses to the natural environment. Moreover, elements like time, solar positioning, and climate have consistently guided humankind in making decisions about the built environment and will continue to be an influence.

The Palazzo Delle Prigioni, where the Pavilion is located, is a monumental landmark in Venice that annually opens its doors for the Biennale Di Venezia, and on the 17th of February, the team had its first full-scale mockup assembly. Curated by the Architectural Department of Tunghai University, the space will be divided into four zones: “Landscape Documents”, “Threshold Corridor”, “Video Projection” and “Studio Propositions”. Between the spaces, a communal table unifies the exhibit into one connected construct. Furthermore, the soundscapes of Taiwan will be integrated into the experience, complemented with videography in order to enhance the immersive experience of the presentation. In response to how societies clash with nature, the curatorial team has proposed six keywords that will frame the way the public will experience the show: negotiator, duality, prosthesis, domesticity, intermediary, and filter.

To encourage a school-centric approach, the curatorial team has invited the renowned architecture faculties of National Cheng Kung University, Tamkang University, Feng Chia University, and Chung Yuan Christian University. Both the teachers and the students will be working alongside one another to explore dynamic experimentation and execution throughout the show.

The theme of the 2023 Biennale, “The Laboratory of the Future” is curated by Lesley Lokko. Many other countries have recently announced their participation. In fact, The Uruguay Pavilion, declared last week, that it will tackle forestry law and the possibility of opening dialogue with different spatial and territorial elements. The UK Pavilion, Dancing Before The Moon, explores intangible customs, rituals, and traditions that shape our built environment. Moreover, the Italian Pavilion, Spaziale: Everyone Belongs to Everyone Else, highlights a distinctive view of Italian architecture and opens it up to international dialogue.