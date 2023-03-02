How to Use Artificial Lighting as a Decoration Element

Artificial lighting offers a range of strategies for interior design. Widely used in commercial projects and restaurants as an aesthetic device to attract customers and to create environments that stimulate the senses, it can transform rooms and create cozy and well-lit places in residential projects.
Besides the temperature of the lamp and the type of light needed for each activity, we can explore artificial lighting in homes as a highlight component of environments. For this, one can think of different lighting fixtures and strategies that enhance an architectural element.
There are a lot of models of luminaires on the market that bring different qualities to an environment, completely transforming it. They can be pendants, on the floor, on the table, built-in, or even be part of the architectural design. That is the case of the Spectral Apartment, by BETILLON / DORVAL-BORY, which features a staircase with a low wall in the center of the room where two types of light fixtures complement the room’s ambiance. Another example is the Ring on the Green Apartment, by HAMS and, Studio, which also follows this principle by including a long strip light that crosses different rooms.
Check out different ways to incorporate artificial lighting as a prominent element in interior design.
Appartement Spectral / BETILLON / DORVAL‐BORY
Ring on the Green Apartment / HAMS and, Studio
Pendant Lights
Apartamento Copan / André Scarpa + Rosário Pinho
Apto. MA / Natan Hosins design
Floor Lights
Foz II Apartment / Maria José Pinto Leite
Apartamento Foto / Giuliano Marchiorato Arquitetos
Desk Lights
Apartamento Concreto / Consuelo Jorge Arquitetos
Casa Lumiar / Atelier 106
Built-in Lights
Apartamento Monte Estoril / João Tiago Aguiar Arquitectos
Apartamento Monte Estoril / João Tiago Aguiar Arquitectos
Artificial lighting can also be built-in or mounted on rails in residential projects. It can highlight exposed objects, such as paintings and other pieces of art or collectibles, constructive elements, furniture, and many others.