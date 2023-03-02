Submit a Project Advertise
World
  How to Use Artificial Lighting as a Decoration Element

How to Use Artificial Lighting as a Decoration Element

How to Use Artificial Lighting as a Decoration Element
  • Written by | Translated by Diogo Simões

Artificial lighting offers a range of strategies for interior design. Widely used in commercial projects and restaurants as an aesthetic device to attract customers and to create environments that stimulate the senses, it can transform rooms and create cozy and well-lit places in residential projects.

How to Use Artificial Lighting as a Decoration Element - Image 2 of 17How to Use Artificial Lighting as a Decoration Element - Image 3 of 17How to Use Artificial Lighting as a Decoration Element - Image 4 of 17How to Use Artificial Lighting as a Decoration Element - Image 5 of 17How to Use Artificial Lighting as a Decoration Element - More Images+ 12

Besides the temperature of the lamp and the type of light needed for each activity, we can explore artificial lighting in homes as a highlight component of environments. For this, one can think of different lighting fixtures and strategies that enhance an architectural element.

How to Use Artificial Lighting as a Decoration Element - Image 14 of 17
Sorveteria Brando / SOLAR. Image © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

There are a lot of models of luminaires on the market that bring different qualities to an environment, completely transforming it. They can be pendants, on the floor, on the table, built-in, or even be part of the architectural design. That is the case of the Spectral Apartment, by BETILLON / DORVAL-BORY, which features a staircase with a low wall in the center of the room where two types of light fixtures complement the room’s ambiance. Another example is the Ring on the Green Apartment, by HAMS and, Studio, which also follows this principle by including a long strip light that crosses different rooms.

Check out different ways to incorporate artificial lighting as a prominent element in interior design.

Appartement Spectral / BETILLON / DORVAL‐BORY

How to Use Artificial Lighting as a Decoration Element - Image 16 of 17
Appartement Spectral / BETILLON / DORVAL‐BORY. Image © Courtesy of BETILLON / DORVAL‐BORY

Ring on the Green Apartment / HAMS and, Studio

How to Use Artificial Lighting as a Decoration Element - Image 12 of 17
Ring on the Green Apartment / HAMS and, Studio. Image © Akira Nakamura

Pendant Lights

Apartamento Copan / André Scarpa + Rosário Pinho

How to Use Artificial Lighting as a Decoration Element - Image 13 of 17
Apartamento Copan / André Scarpa + Rosário Pinho. Image © André Scarpa

Apto. MA / Natan Hosins design

How to Use Artificial Lighting as a Decoration Element - Image 6 of 17
Apto. MA / Natan Hosins design. Image © Fábio Jr. Severo

Floor Lights

Foz II Apartment / Maria José Pinto Leite

How to Use Artificial Lighting as a Decoration Element - Image 3 of 17
Foz II Apartment / Maria José Pinto Leite. Image © Antonio Chaves

Apartamento Foto / Giuliano Marchiorato Arquitetos

How to Use Artificial Lighting as a Decoration Element - Image 10 of 17
Apartamento Foto / Giuliano Marchiorato Arquitetos. Image © Eduardo Macarios

Desk Lights

Apartamento Concreto / Consuelo Jorge Arquitetos

How to Use Artificial Lighting as a Decoration Element - Image 11 of 17
Apartamento Concreto / Consuelo Jorge Arquitetos. Image © Raúl Fonseca

Casa Lumiar / Atelier 106

How to Use Artificial Lighting as a Decoration Element - Image 5 of 17
Casa Lumiar / Atelier 106. Image © do mal o menos

Built-in Lights

Apartamento Monte Estoril / João Tiago Aguiar Arquitectos

How to Use Artificial Lighting as a Decoration Element - Image 2 of 17
Apartamento Monte Estoril / João Tiago Aguiar Arquitectos. Image © Fernando Guerra FG+SG

Apartamento Monte Estoril / João Tiago Aguiar Arquitectos

How to Use Artificial Lighting as a Decoration Element - Image 7 of 17
Apartamento Monte Estoril / João Tiago Aguiar Arquitectos. Image © Fernando Guerra FG+SG

Artificial lighting can also be built-in or mounted on rails in residential projects. It can highlight exposed objects, such as paintings and other pieces of art or collectibles, constructive elements, furniture, and many others.

Apartamento Concreto / Consuelo Jorge Arquitetos

How to Use Artificial Lighting as a Decoration Element - Image 8 of 17
Apartamento Copan / André Scarpa + Rosário Pinho. Image © André Scarpa

Apartment in the Heart of Poblenou / m-i-r-a architecture

How to Use Artificial Lighting as a Decoration Element - Image 9 of 17
Apartment in the Heart of Poblenou / m-i-r-a architecture. Image © Del Rio Bani

Apartamento Avenida do Rio / Pedro Cavaco Leitão

How to Use Artificial Lighting as a Decoration Element - Image 4 of 17
Apartamento Avenida do Rio / Pedro Cavaco Leitão. Image © Pedro Cavaco Leitão

Apartamento na Portela / Lioz Arquitetura + Rodrigo Lino Gaspar

How to Use Artificial Lighting as a Decoration Element - Image 15 of 17
Apartamento na Portela / Lioz Arquitetura + Rodrigo Lino Gaspar. Foto © Francisco Nogueira

Apartamento Copan / André Scarpa + Rosário Pinho

How to Use Artificial Lighting as a Decoration Element - Image 17 of 17
Apartamento Concreto / Consuelo Jorge Arquitetos. Image © Raúl Fonseca

Cite: Martino, Giovana. "How to Use Artificial Lighting as a Decoration Element" [Como usar a iluminação artificial como elemento de decoração] 02 Mar 2023. ArchDaily.

