How to Use Artificial Lighting as a Decoration Element

Save this picture! Appartement Spectral / BETILLON / DORVAL‐BORY. Image © Courtesy of BETILLON / DORVAL‐BORY

Artificial lighting offers a range of strategies for interior design. Widely used in commercial projects and restaurants as an aesthetic device to attract customers and to create environments that stimulate the senses, it can transform rooms and create cozy and well-lit places in residential projects.

Besides the temperature of the lamp and the type of light needed for each activity, we can explore artificial lighting in homes as a highlight component of environments. For this, one can think of different lighting fixtures and strategies that enhance an architectural element.

Save this picture! Sorveteria Brando / SOLAR. Image © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

There are a lot of models of luminaires on the market that bring different qualities to an environment, completely transforming it. They can be pendants, on the floor, on the table, built-in, or even be part of the architectural design. That is the case of the Spectral Apartment, by BETILLON / DORVAL-BORY, which features a staircase with a low wall in the center of the room where two types of light fixtures complement the room’s ambiance. Another example is the Ring on the Green Apartment, by HAMS and, Studio, which also follows this principle by including a long strip light that crosses different rooms.

Check out different ways to incorporate artificial lighting as a prominent element in interior design.

Save this picture! Ring on the Green Apartment / HAMS and, Studio. Image © Akira Nakamura

Pendant Lights

Save this picture! Apartamento Copan / André Scarpa + Rosário Pinho. Image © André Scarpa

Save this picture! Apto. MA / Natan Hosins design. Image © Fábio Jr. Severo

Floor Lights

Save this picture! Foz II Apartment / Maria José Pinto Leite. Image © Antonio Chaves

Save this picture! Apartamento Foto / Giuliano Marchiorato Arquitetos. Image © Eduardo Macarios

Desk Lights

Save this picture! Apartamento Concreto / Consuelo Jorge Arquitetos. Image © Raúl Fonseca

Save this picture! Casa Lumiar / Atelier 106. Image © do mal o menos

Built-in Lights

Save this picture! Apartamento Monte Estoril / João Tiago Aguiar Arquitectos. Image © Fernando Guerra FG+SG

Save this picture! Apartamento Monte Estoril / João Tiago Aguiar Arquitectos. Image © Fernando Guerra FG+SG

Artificial lighting can also be built-in or mounted on rails in residential projects. It can highlight exposed objects, such as paintings and other pieces of art or collectibles, constructive elements, furniture, and many others.

Save this picture! Apartamento Copan / André Scarpa + Rosário Pinho. Image © André Scarpa

Save this picture! Apartment in the Heart of Poblenou / m-i-r-a architecture. Image © Del Rio Bani

Save this picture! Apartamento Avenida do Rio / Pedro Cavaco Leitão. Image © Pedro Cavaco Leitão

Save this picture! Apartamento na Portela / Lioz Arquitetura + Rodrigo Lino Gaspar. Foto © Francisco Nogueira