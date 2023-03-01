Submit a Project Advertise
The role of a school is to prepare children for life. But with life-changing faster than ever, schools need to change just as quickly. Recent additions to school curriculums reflect the complexities of modern life, with environmental crises, societal injustices, and the dangers of social media now major parts of the syllabus.

Although it’s often said that long-term change begins at ground-level, change is never easy, wherever it starts. For example, a curriculum that responds to environmental issues is said to cause growing instances of eco-anxiety in children, one of a number of causes of another crisis, in children’s mental health.

As what we educate children changes, educational environments change too. Not just with low-carbon buildings and outdoor teaching demonstrating sustainability, but with modern spaces that teach children how to navigate climate, social, and inclusivity issues, while also caring for themselves and their own mental health by learning how to talk, and listen, to others.

"Be True To Yourself" in a Private Space of One’s Own: Lockers

People, especially impressionable young people, should be taught they do not need to change as much as society seems to suggest. But honesty with oneself is hard when you don’t yet know who you are. Fear of not fitting in is one of the more traditional causes of school anxiety and forces children to wear many different hats throughout the day. Which can be psychologically exhausting. Private storage spaces like lockers allow students to keep personal objects nearby, thus creating a safe, comfortable space to return to. At Hello School in Dnipro, Ukraine, for example, large personal lockers and desks with personal storage compartments are part of the school’s commitment to providing comfortable, private environments for children.

Hello School Interiors / SVOYA Studio

Save this picture!
Major Lessons of Contemporary School Design: 37 Learning Spaces from Around the World - Image 2 of 38
© Andrey Bezuglov

Lycée Bel Val / Atelier d’Architecture et de Design Jim Clemes

Save this picture!
Major Lessons of Contemporary School Design: 37 Learning Spaces from Around the World - Image 6 of 38
Courtesy of atelier d’architecture et de design jim clemes s.a.

Saint George's College Classrooms, Courtyards and Corridors Renovations / Elton&Deves

Save this picture!
Major Lessons of Contemporary School Design: 37 Learning Spaces from Around the World - Image 7 of 38
© Maria Gonzalez

Arabista Ribera School / Victor García Martínez

Save this picture!
Major Lessons of Contemporary School Design: 37 Learning Spaces from Around the World - Image 8 of 38
© Diego Opazo

The East Harlem School / GLUCK+

Save this picture!
Major Lessons of Contemporary School Design: 37 Learning Spaces from Around the World - Image 9 of 38
© Erik Freeland

The Future Is Secure: Softening the Hard Edge of School Security

As the number of school shootings continues to rise, school security is as big a part of education environments as ever, with some teachers in the US now mandated to lock their classrooms during class, despite the resulting effect on fire safety. Some, like Lisle Elementary School in Illinois, US, provide hidden student safety features such as security camera surveillance, along with exterior and interior doors that lock simultaneously during a lockdown. While the Animo South Los Angeles High School in LA, US, which was rebuilt after a fire, keeps the school setting both fun and safe, surrounding it with a 20-foot-hight bulletproof aluminum fence that ‘sparkles in the sun and glows at night,’ share the architects Brooks + Scarpa.

Lisle Elementary School / Perkins and Will

Save this picture!
Major Lessons of Contemporary School Design: 37 Learning Spaces from Around the World - Image 10 of 38
© James Steinkamp Photography

Animo South Los Angeles High School / BROOKS + SCARPA

Save this picture!
Major Lessons of Contemporary School Design: 37 Learning Spaces from Around the World - Image 3 of 38
Courtesy of BROOKS + SCARPA

Moulon Group of Schools / Dominique Coulon & associés

Save this picture!
Major Lessons of Contemporary School Design: 37 Learning Spaces from Around the World - Image 11 of 38
© Eugeni Pons

Back of the Yards High School / STL Architects

Save this picture!
Major Lessons of Contemporary School Design: 37 Learning Spaces from Around the World - Image 12 of 38
© Ignacio Espigares/STL Architects

Creating Positivity and Pride with School Spirit

Bullet-proof fences and security camera networks can improve student safety, but can instead spread the uncomfortable feeling of fear. By using a palette of identifiable color schemes, design motifs, and logos, however, a strong school spirit changes the atmosphere to become more positive and joyful. The Menlo School MAC in Atherton, California, US, for example, flanks its school’s sports gymnasium with retractable bleacher seats and positions a hall of fame trophy cabinet overlooking the arena for the entire school to share its success. UDEM high school’s Maker Space Building in San Pedro Garza García, Mexico, meanwhile, proves success is not just measured in sporting achievement, with perimeter-set shelving showcasing students’ produced objects inside and out.

Menlo School MAC / Kevin Hart Architecture

Save this picture!
Major Lessons of Contemporary School Design: 37 Learning Spaces from Around the World - Image 13 of 38
© Bernard Andre

Maker Space Building / Garza Camisay arquitectos

Save this picture!
Major Lessons of Contemporary School Design: 37 Learning Spaces from Around the World - Image 14 of 38
© Apertura Arquitectónica

Renovation of the Primary School Affiliated to Longjiang Foreign Language School / Atelier cnS

Save this picture!
Major Lessons of Contemporary School Design: 37 Learning Spaces from Around the World - Image 15 of 38
© Siming Wu

Riverbank High School / Darden Architects

Save this picture!
Major Lessons of Contemporary School Design: 37 Learning Spaces from Around the World - Image 4 of 38
© Bill Wood

Using Learning Spaces to Serve the Community

By adding audience seating to school sports team gymnasiums, schools can invite and share their success with the community, spreading positivity to the local high street, as well as school corridors. But as schools are only used for part of the week, by opening up their common areas, they can help the local community more directly. The Community Canvas School in Sawarpada, India, for example, allows its circular central courtyard to be used for community activities such as political campaigns, performances, and temporary health care. Whereas the Copenhagen International School in Denmark closes off classrooms for common areas like the canteen, library, and performance facilities, keeping them open for community events outside school hours.

Community Canvas School / pk_iNCEPTiON

Save this picture!
Major Lessons of Contemporary School Design: 37 Learning Spaces from Around the World - Image 16 of 38
© Aashlesha Bhosale

Copenhagen International School Nordhavn / C.F. Møller

Save this picture!
Major Lessons of Contemporary School Design: 37 Learning Spaces from Around the World - Image 17 of 38
© Adam Mørk

Reggio School / Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation

Save this picture!
Major Lessons of Contemporary School Design: 37 Learning Spaces from Around the World - Image 18 of 38
© José Hevia

Porto Potenza Picena Primary School / Settanta7

Save this picture!
Major Lessons of Contemporary School Design: 37 Learning Spaces from Around the World - Image 19 of 38
© Francesca Iovene

Aspen Community School / Studio B Architecture + Interiors

Save this picture!
Major Lessons of Contemporary School Design: 37 Learning Spaces from Around the World - Image 20 of 38
© Greg Watts

Educational Social Spaces

Schools teach more than just maths, languages, and science. They’re also where children learn about life: how to talk to one another with empathy, learn from each other with grace, ask for help with humility, and listen with understanding. In short, schools teach how to be a good friend. It’s imperative, therefore, that they provide both the environments and opportunities for children to learn social skills, by being social. 

With many resources now available online, the Stevenson School Library in Del Monte Forest, California, US, found they had an abundance of unused space, so transformed the once quiet library into a multi-use presentation, collaboration, and social space. While Victoria Park Academy in Shenzhen, China, has an area of the school dedicated to social networking, and a timetable with ten minutes of the social recess between each class.

Stevenson School Library / Studio O+A

Save this picture!
Major Lessons of Contemporary School Design: 37 Learning Spaces from Around the World - Image 21 of 38
© Kristina Cho

Victoria Park Academy / Atelier Global

Save this picture!
Major Lessons of Contemporary School Design: 37 Learning Spaces from Around the World - Image 22 of 38
© Hangtian Zheng

Children's Campus Theodoor / cuypers & Q architecten

Save this picture!
Major Lessons of Contemporary School Design: 37 Learning Spaces from Around the World - Image 23 of 38
© Evenbeeld

Billie Holiday School Complex / BPM Architectes

Save this picture!
Major Lessons of Contemporary School Design: 37 Learning Spaces from Around the World - Image 24 of 38
© 11h45

SISB School Thonburi Phase II / Plan Architect

Save this picture!
Major Lessons of Contemporary School Design: 37 Learning Spaces from Around the World - Image 25 of 38
© DOF Sky|Ground

Adaptable: Ready for an Unknown Future

Designing a school with laptop-friendly power sockets in every desk, or even a designated Twitter area, as Victoria Park Academy has, seems like a sensible way to future-product classrooms from the digital path we’re on. But those design considerations are responses to the educational environment we can see already changing around us. What about the more urgent future events we find harder to predict?

Whether we look to examples like Mount Si High School in Washington State, US, which is raised above-ground to protect from flood waters due to its valley location, Reeds Spring Middle School’s tornado-proof, vegetated roof in Missouri, US, or Santa Monica High School’s adaptable classrooms in Malibu, California, US, designed and prepared for the building’s adaptive reuse from the outset, education spaces that consider the uncertain certainties of future events are those that will last the longest.

Mount Si High School / NAC Architecture

Save this picture!
Major Lessons of Contemporary School Design: 37 Learning Spaces from Around the World - Image 26 of 38

Reeds Spring Middle School / Dake Wells Architecture

Save this picture!
Major Lessons of Contemporary School Design: 37 Learning Spaces from Around the World - Image 27 of 38
© Gayle Babcock, Architectural Imageworks

Santa Monica High School Discovery Building / HED + Moore Ruble Yudell

Save this picture!
Major Lessons of Contemporary School Design: 37 Learning Spaces from Around the World - Image 28 of 38
© Inessa Binenbaum

Desiderata Alternative High School / Jones Studio

Save this picture!
Major Lessons of Contemporary School Design: 37 Learning Spaces from Around the World - Image 29 of 38
© Bill Timmerman

Curro Durbanville Highschool / BPAS Architects

Save this picture!
Major Lessons of Contemporary School Design: 37 Learning Spaces from Around the World - Image 30 of 38
© Burger Engelbrecht

Learning to Utilize and Conserve Outdoor Spaces

There’s been a huge shift towards biophilic workplaces in the last decade or so. Well before the pandemic we started to realize how important it s for employee well-being to have regular access to green, outdoor space throughout the working day. Schools meanwhile, essentially workplaces for children, are no different. By positioning its collected buildings around a green-topped playground space, the Kincang Modern Pre-School in Shaoxing, China, allows children to playfully discover the natural world in the center of a very urban environment, enclosed and protected from the city. The Belvue School in London, UK, meanwhile, utilized its location aside from woodland by installing two rooms to sit on the edge of the spinney and house unique facilities which allow environmental learning.

Kincang Modern Pre-School / LYCS Architecture

Save this picture!
Major Lessons of Contemporary School Design: 37 Learning Spaces from Around the World - Image 5 of 38
© Qingshan Wu

Woodland Classrooms Belvue School / Studio Weave

Save this picture!
Major Lessons of Contemporary School Design: 37 Learning Spaces from Around the World - Image 31 of 38
© Jim Stephenson

Farm Kindergarten Rheinhof / MWArchitekten

Save this picture!
Major Lessons of Contemporary School Design: 37 Learning Spaces from Around the World - Image 32 of 38
© David Schreyer

Quzhou Xinhua No. 2 Primary School / LYCS Architecture

Save this picture!
Major Lessons of Contemporary School Design: 37 Learning Spaces from Around the World - Image 33 of 38
© Qingshan Wu

Environmental Classroom UES / Plan:b arquitectos

Save this picture!
Major Lessons of Contemporary School Design: 37 Learning Spaces from Around the World - Image 34 of 38
© Alejandro Arango

Alternative Learning: Collaborative Space

As well as biophilic design, using other contemporary design techniques to create more comfortable, productive, and empathetic workplaces has an obvious correlation with learning space too. Education systems have failed children in the past by assuming everyone learns in the same way – sitting quietly and reading from a blackboard or textbook. Research in educational psychology, however, tells us that providing alternative types of learning improves both the student experience and the results. The Yokohama International School, in Japan, for example, includes diverse ‘open hubs’ that connect classrooms and facilitate collaborative group work, while the John S. McCain III Elementary School in Buckeye, Arizona, US, features environments with multi-dimensional infrastructure, reaching a high degree of flexibility, variety, and collaborative opportunities.

Yokohama International School / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers + Kengo Kuma & Associates

Save this picture!
Major Lessons of Contemporary School Design: 37 Learning Spaces from Around the World - Image 35 of 38
© Masaki Hamada (kkpo)

John S. McCain III Elementary School / Orcutt | Winslow

Save this picture!
Major Lessons of Contemporary School Design: 37 Learning Spaces from Around the World - Image 36 of 38
© Matt Winquist Photography

Kindergarten in Saint-Ouen-Du-Tilleul / ACAU Architectes

Save this picture!
Major Lessons of Contemporary School Design: 37 Learning Spaces from Around the World - Image 37 of 38
© Nicolas Da Silva Lucas

Prototype for UDEM Polytechnic / Bernardo Hinojosa

Save this picture!
Major Lessons of Contemporary School Design: 37 Learning Spaces from Around the World - Image 38 of 38
© Francisco Lubbert

