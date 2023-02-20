Submit a Project Advertise
Art and Architecture: A Selection of Galleries Celebrating Mexico’s Contemporary Art Scene

Art and Architecture: A Selection of Galleries Celebrating Mexico’s Contemporary Art Scene
  • Written by | Translated by Amelia Pérez Bravo

Every year in Mexico City, during the month of February, "Art Week" is celebrated with a series of events that seek to offer experiences in different spaces, mostly museums, cultural centers, or art galleries that join the cultural agenda. This event is important because both the city and these venues become the stage for different contemporary artists who come together to exhibit their work and enrich the dialogue around today's art. It is also a tourist destination that attracts collectors from all over the world.

When we think about these events, it is undeniable to realize that the design of exhibition spaces plays a fundamental role in making these facilities into experiences that enrich users' visits. That is why on this occasion we present a compilation of art galleries in Mexico with different spatial distributions that seek to enrich the dialogue between art and architecture.

Lago Algo Cultural Center / Naso

Art and Architecture: A Selection of Galleries Celebrating Mexico’s Contemporary Art Scene - Image 2 of 9
Centro cultural Lago Algo / Naso © Maureen M. Evans. Image

OMR Art Gallery / Mateo Riestra + José Arnaud-Bello + Max von Werz

Art and Architecture: A Selection of Galleries Celebrating Mexico’s Contemporary Art Scene - Image 9 of 9
Galería OMR / Mateo Riestra + José Arnaud-Bello + Max von Werz © Rory Gardiner. Image

CDMX Space / C Cubica Arquitectos + Sinestesia Arquitectos

Art and Architecture: A Selection of Galleries Celebrating Mexico’s Contemporary Art Scene - Image 4 of 9
Espacio CDMX / C Cubica Arquitectos + Sinestesia Arquitectos © Jaime Navarro. Image

Monclova Projects Gallery / Andres Pastor + Manuel Lara

Art and Architecture: A Selection of Galleries Celebrating Mexico’s Contemporary Art Scene - Image 8 of 9
Galeria Proyectos Monclova / Andrés Pastor + Manuel Lara © Luis Gordoa. Image

Patricia Conde Gallery / Zeller & Moye

Art and Architecture: A Selection of Galleries Celebrating Mexico’s Contemporary Art Scene - Image 7 of 9
Galería Patricia Conde / Zeller & Moye. Image

Prysma Gallery / taller adc architecture office

Art and Architecture: A Selection of Galleries Celebrating Mexico’s Contemporary Art Scene - Image 5 of 9
Galería Prysma / taller adc architecture office © Rodrigo Albert. Image

Filux Lab Artistic Space / Workshop Diseño y Construcción

Art and Architecture: A Selection of Galleries Celebrating Mexico’s Contemporary Art Scene - Image 3 of 9
Espacio artístico Filux Lab / Workshop Diseño y Construcción © Tamara Uribe. Image

Tiro al Blanco Art Gallery / Progresivo de Arquitectura

Art and Architecture: A Selection of Galleries Celebrating Mexico’s Contemporary Art Scene - Image 6 of 9
Galería Tiro al Blanco / Progresivo de Arquitectura © Eduardo Sendra Dueñas. Image
