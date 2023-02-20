Art and Architecture: A Selection of Galleries Celebrating Mexico’s Contemporary Art Scene

Save this picture! Galería OMR / Mateo Riestra + José Arnaud-Bello + Max von Werz © Rory Gardiner. Image

Every year in Mexico City, during the month of February, "Art Week" is celebrated with a series of events that seek to offer experiences in different spaces, mostly museums, cultural centers, or art galleries that join the cultural agenda. This event is important because both the city and these venues become the stage for different contemporary artists who come together to exhibit their work and enrich the dialogue around today's art. It is also a tourist destination that attracts collectors from all over the world.

When we think about these events, it is undeniable to realize that the design of exhibition spaces plays a fundamental role in making these facilities into experiences that enrich users' visits. That is why on this occasion we present a compilation of art galleries in Mexico with different spatial distributions that seek to enrich the dialogue between art and architecture.

Centro cultural Lago Algo / Naso © Maureen M. Evans.

Galería OMR / Mateo Riestra + José Arnaud-Bello + Max von Werz © Rory Gardiner.

Espacio CDMX / C Cubica Arquitectos + Sinestesia Arquitectos © Jaime Navarro.

Galeria Proyectos Monclova / Andrés Pastor + Manuel Lara © Luis Gordoa.

Galería Patricia Conde / Zeller & Moye.

Galería Prysma / taller adc architecture office © Rodrigo Albert.

Espacio artístico Filux Lab / Workshop Diseño y Construcción © Tamara Uribe.